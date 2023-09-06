15 High-Octane Shows Delivering Top-Notch Conversations

The combination of high-octane action and top-notch dialogue is rare and potent. Names like Guy Ritchie, Martin Scorsese, Robert DeNiro, and Sean Connery come to mind when we discuss the rare blend of intensity and Broadway-level dialogue. Television offers a few shows that deliver a potent punch of thrills and can't-miss-a-word dialogue.

1. The Sopranos (1999)

More than two decades after its premiere, The Sopranos remains the gold standard for high-octane shows—like, so golden you'd expect to see it in Tony's wrist or pinky finger.

Like shows that have since come close to the Soprano standard, neuron-activating dialogue made The Sopranos something entirely different from run-of-the-mill shoot-em-ups.

2. Peaky Blinders (2013)

Peaky Blinders brought viewers into 1900s Birmingham, England, a sooty, crime-ridden, industrializing city run by the Peaky Blinders gang. While the dialogue is as sharp as the razors underneath the gang members' brims, many viewers leave the subtitles on due to the cockney-est of cockney English accents.

3. Deadwood (2004)

One of the crown jewels of HBO's heyday, Deadwood remains one of the most convincing period pieces ever to hit television screens. Based on real-life characters and historically accurate source material, Deadwood is proof that the average modern man (or woman) wouldn't make it long in an 1800s South Dakota gold mining town.

4. Justified (2010)

Renowned crime-fiction writer Elmore Leonard did much of the heavy lifting for the show Justified. Still, the showrunners did an admirable job embedding protagonist Raylan Givens' dry wit and Kentucky drawl within an action-packed script.

5. Utopia (2013)

You might do a double take when reading the plotline of Utopia, which revolves around a pandemic and a controversial vaccine borne of a sinister agenda. It's no surprise that Utopia has experienced something of a revival among the skeptic crowd, but the truth is that Utopia is just a fast-paced, attention-strangling show that lets no word go to waste.

6. Boardwalk Empire (2010)

One of HBO's most slept-on shows, Boardwalk Empire, is what you get when Tommy guns meet Ferris wheels. A talent-loaded cast, sharp costumes, and set pieces that transport you to the boardwalk of Atlantic City (and the speakeasies of Tampa) make this show a modern classic.

Boardwalk Empire is a crime drama for those who can appreciate top-shelf bourbon, a nice pair of cufflinks, and dialogue that makes you shake your head in admiration.

7. Gomorrah (2014)

To be clear, the top-notch conversations in Gomorrah are in Italian, but they're nonetheless top-notch. This high-octane show examines the real-life grip that the Italian Camorra (Italy's answer to the Italian mafia) has on industry throughout the nation (and the world). The show's gritty cinematography, and the unfamiliarity with the authentically Italian cast, makes the show feel unusually authentic.

8. The Shield (2002)

If one show embodies the phrase “controlled rage,” it's The Shield. Set in the sweltering tinder box of (primarily South Central) Los Angeles, The Shield features endless verbal interplay between cops and perps, cops and their bosses, and cops and their romantic partners.

9. The Night Of (2016)

The Night Of popped up out of nowhere in 2006, a throwback to the days when gritty crime series like The Sopranos ruled the airwaves. Its deliberate pacing, flawed but compelling characters, and bare-bones cinematographic style made The Night Of the unsettling show you couldn't look away from.

Each episode felt like bringing a blue light into a Motel 6 bathroom. You knew you'd see some uncomfortable realities, but how could you not look?

10. Animal Kingdom (2016)

Animal Kingdom may not rank alongside shows like The Sopranos or The Wire, but it qualifies as a show that's far better than you might expect. A Machiavellian matriarch rules a San Diego-based crime family comprised of her four sons and a nephew. Animal Kingdom toes the line of ridiculousness deftly, making for ultra-entertaining television.

11. Bloodline (2015)

Most families have a Danny Rayburn, the black sheep who carries trouble everywhere they go—including the family's idyllic bed and breakfast in Islamorada, Florida. With Bloodline, you get tense family dynamics, seedy criminal machinations, and tongue-in-cheek dialogue that only semi-broken families can understand. You also get the backdrop of the Florida Keys, which is always a bonus for viewers.

12. Godfather of Harlem (2019)

In a genre riddled with schlocky, melodramatic portrayals of America's strained racial history, Godfather of Harlem takes a grittier, more even-handed view of all sides' flaws and admirable characteristics.

13. The Terror (2018)

The Terror is an anthology series, and the first season documents Sir John Franklin and crew's daring naval mission into the Arctic. When the frozen ice halts progress, the crew must contend with a seemingly supernatural beast picking off the crew one by one.

The combination of riveting historical source material and an undercurrent of mystical terror makes The Terror a must-watch.

14. Hell on Wheels (2011)

AMC might be the most underrated producer of high-octane TV shows with brains and heart. Hell on Wheels follows a Confederate soldier who refuses to let the post-Civil War truce be a thing, pursuing former Union-affiliated soldiers who have wronged him on an unforgivable level.

15. Chernobyl (2019)

There's nothing more serious than a nuclear reactor melting down, and the directors and actors in Chernobyl (not to mention the costume designers and set directors) brought viewers right into the scene of the disaster. The decision to cast English actors makes the show accessible, and every word matters as the situation spirals out of control.