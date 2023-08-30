15 Ingredients That Instantly Ruin a Pizza — Do You Agree?

Everyone loves pizza, but some toppings and ingredients are a major no-no. What's that one piece that turns a seemingly epic pizza into a taste disaster? We found a discussion online and compiled cringe-worthy ingredients that can single-handedly ruin the pizza party. Let's find out the culprits.

1. Fish Heads

Fish heads on pizza? That's a hard pass. Seafood toppings can waltz onto a pizza, but fish heads are like the uninvited guests who bring a fishiness that could rival Poseidon's locker room. One pizza lover even argues that pizza with a fish head isn't pizza.

2. Tomato Sauce

Tomato sauce can be a game-changer or a game-ender. A smooth and balanced sauce turns your pizza into a masterpiece. But a bad one will definitely ruin the mood for everyone. No one wants that dreaded grainy texture that makes pizza feel like it got caught in a sandstorm.

3. Pineapple

The pineapple debate continues: Is it a weird topping or a pizza blunder? Some say the debate is over, and others say it was never a debate. Sweet pineapple wrestles the savory squad on pizza; not every food needs a sugar rush. Still it has a reputation for turning your pizza into a limp mess.

4. Canned Vegetables

Putting canned veggies on a pizza masterpiece is simply committing the unthinkable. Not all veggies are villains, but canned veggies typically come with a sodium-packed punch that many foodies don't like. Oh yes, canned veggies leave a once-crispy crust in a soggy mess. If you want the canned veg, rinse them before showtime.

5. Ricin

Word to the wise: avoid ricin like the plague. Ricin may be found naturally in Castor beans, but it is poisonous. Trust us, it's not the secret ingredient your pizza needs. It's not an ingredient at all — unless you're going for an otherworldly, deadly pizza that nobody's asking for. Keep your pizza toxin-free and your taste buds alive.

6. Watery Sauce With No Flavor

It's very sad biting into a slice of pizza, all excited for that flavor explosion, only to be met with a watery, bland sauce. A good pizza sauce should be a burst of excitement, not a soggy letdown. There are so many great flavors out there. We know some of you love to experiment with food, and that's fine. But some sauces are recipes for disaster.

7. Kiwi

Kiwi are awesome in fruit salads, but not so much on pizza. Pizza and Kiwi combos are like long-lost relatives forced into a family reunion. The result will most likely leave a trainwreck on your taste buds. This is candid advice: stick to the classics; leave the Kiwi out of the pizza equation.

8. Broccoli

Broccoli is the poster child for healthy eating. But using it as a pizza topping is like bringing a bicycle to a car race. The chewiness clashes with the pizza's vibe, and it almost feels like eating bread with vegetables.

9. Apricot

Apricots, we love you in jams and pastries, but on pizza? That's too sweet if you ask us. Pizza is a world of savory wonders, and introducing a sweet fruit like an apricot is like a party crasher. Plus, the choking hazard? No, thank you. Stick to being the star of fruit salads and let pizza have its moment.

10. Avocados

Avocados are trendy, maybe that's why some people think they can conquer any dish. Well, not pizzas — at least not for most people. Besides, bringing a guitar to a dance concert is cool but doesn't fit the occasion if you're not part of the band. That is what happens when you add avocados to pizza. The creamy richness takes over like a solo act that drowns out the rest of the band.

11. Dill

Imagine taking a bite of your favorite pizza only to feel you've been dunked in a pool of pickles. That's dill for you! They are strong herbs with tastes that can hijack your pizza. And for those who are not fans of too much salt, the taste might be too much. Keep the dill with the cucumbers, please!

12. Caviar

Caviar is the superstar of fancy dinners; some say nothing comes close. But caviar on pizza is like wearing a tuxedo to a beach bonfire — classy but seriously out of place. Not everyone wants that fishy taste on their pizza, and even those who don't want to feel like they're eating pizza with a cup of ocean water on the side.

13. Corn

Corn on pizza is one topic that has divided the pizza-loving fanbase. Some love the sweetness, and others feel like they're flossing mid-meal. Those little kernels have a way of wedging themselves into unexpected places. And they say it doesn't improve the taste enough to be worth all that stress.

14. Frozen Cheese

Okay, so frozen cheese might seem like a convenient fix, but it's more like a cheesy disappointment waiting to happen. Fresh cheese is a magical ingredient that turns into a melty, gooey masterpiece when baked. But frozen cheese is almost always odd, no matter the meal. You end up with a patchy, rubbery mess different from what pizza dreams are made of. And the extra grease? Your napkin might as well go on strike.

15. Bananas

Listen, we're all for culinary adventures, but putting a banana on a pizza is like wearing flip-flops in the snow — it doesn't make any sense. Pizza is about savory delight; throwing a sweet, mushy banana into the mix is like inviting a clown to a formal event. Plus, the texture clash is like a comedy of errors, leaving you with a slippery, soggy disaster. Banana lovers, your devotion is admirable, but please leave our pizzas out.

Source: (Reddit).