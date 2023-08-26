15 Interesting Facts About ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

For 43 years, the Indiana Jones franchise reigned supreme as one of the most cherished series in the history of action franchises. A clever throwback to the adventure films of the 1930s and ‘40s, the series featured its eponymous character battling Nazis, occultists, and Soviet agents in his constant quests for historical relics, sending him from the jungles of South America to the desert plains of Egypt.

Having developed a loyal following of fans since its first installment, the Indiana Jones series came to a close with the character’s latest outing, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The final chapter in the Indiana Jones saga, the film features an elderly Indiana (Harrison Ford) searching for a mysterious Greek object capable of sending users back in time. Partnering with his estranged goddaughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Indiana races against former Nazi scientists to locate the object before it causes irreversible damage to the historical timeline.

Another exciting addition to the Indiana Jones universe, The Dial of Destiny serves as a farewell to Harrison Ford’s fedora-sporting, whip-toting archeologist. As impressive a film as it is, the movie also contains plenty of easter eggs, references, and interesting tidbits of information most casual viewers might not recognize upon their first watch.

From references to previous Indiana Jones adventures to interesting behind-the-scenes pieces of trivia, here are some of the most fascinating facts about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Harrison Ford Completed a Vigorous Exercise Regimen for The Film

Appearing in dozens of action films over the years, Harrison Ford has kept himself in phenomenal physical shape from decade to decade. When it came time for The Dial of Destiny, however, the 80-year-old actor pushed himself to the physical limits, committing to a demanding health regimen for the film.

To maintain a high level of physical energy necessary for an often vigorous action film, Ford took daily walks and lengthy bike rides prior to and during filming. As Mads Mikkelsen remembered, “I remember the first day we were shooting, it was a night shoot, then we stopped at 5am – and then he got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometres [31 miles].” Ford has also discussed his preference for a diet of fish and vegetables over meat and poultry, attributing it to his impressive physique. “I just decided I was tired of eating meat, and I know it’s not really good for the planet and it’s not really good for me,” Ford said.

Harrison Ford Became The Oldest Actor To Be De-Aged by CGI

The technical art of digitally de-aging actors is a new phenomenon gaining fast traction in the film industry. In the case of a film like Indiana Jones, it proved essential in the overall continuity of the story, allowing the filmmakers to have Ford maintain a younger appearance through digital effects rather than casting a younger actor in the part of Indiana.

For The Dial of Destiny’s prologue, the digital artists for the film went back to Ford’s extensive filmography for Lucasfilm, collecting a variety of shots that were then inserted over Ford’s face. As Ford described it, “They have this artificial intelligence program that can go through every foot of film that Lucasfilm owns. Because I did a bunch of movies for them, they have all this footage, including film that wasn't printed. So they can mine it from where the light is coming from, from the expression. I don't know how they do it. But that's my actual face. Then I put little dots on my face and I say the words and they make [the de-aged Indiana].”

At 80 years old, Ford became the oldest actor to have CGI de-age him for the screen. Prior to Ford, the record had been held by Al Pacino, who – at 79 years old – had CGI work done to de-age his appearance in 2019’s The Irishman.

Harrison Ford Has Been Adamant That Indiana Jones Will Never Be Re-Cast

In the years prior to The Dial of Destiny, fans speculated about the possibility of the Indiana Jones series continuing on without the involvement of franchise lead, Harrison Ford. Rumors and fan theories regarding Indiana Jones’ future ran rampant, the most common belief being that either Chris Pratt or Bradley Cooper were set to inherit the role.

In the years between Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and The Dial of Destiny, however, Ford shut down any rumors centered around recasting Indiana Jones. “Once I’m gone, he’s gone,” Ford claimed to NBC in 2019. At another point, the actor went further, saying, “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones.” In 2022, Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy echoed Ford’s sentiments, confirming there were no plans for Indiana Jones-related films following The Dial of Destiny’s release.

An Infamous Government Program Inspired The Film’s Main Villain

In the final Indiana Jones adventure, it seems natural that Indiana battles his oldest recurring antagonists: the Nazis. Though it might be strange to see Indiana battle Nazis 25 years after the end of World War II, the movie’s inclusion of the heinous political regime comes from real-world history.

As the Second World War neared its conclusion, the U.S. launched a secretive program that recruited former Nazi scientists into classified government-sanctioned operations. This program, known as Operation Paperclip, brought numerous Nazi personnel to the U.S., with said scientists helping collaborate on numerous U.S. military and intelligence initiatives. One of these scientists – the aeronautics expert Werhner von Braun – even aided the U.S. in piloting men to the moon, earning him the nickname “the father of space travel.” Given Voller’s scientific background and influential position in the U.S. military, it appears that von Braun served as a direct inspiration for the character in the film.

The Puppet Scene Foreshadows The Dial of Destiny's Climax

After getting separated from Indiana and Helena in Sicily, Teddy pursues a spoiled pre-teen tourist, sizing him up as a potential mark to pickpocket. Stalking his newfound target through the Sicilian streets, Teddy witnesses the tourist stop and take in a puppet show, featuring a Roman soldier battling a fire-breathing dragon flying overhead.

As inconsequential as this scene might seem, the puppet show foreshadows the events of The Dial of Destiny’s climactic ending. Traveling back in time to Ancient Greece, the main characters of the film observe the 212 B.C.E. Siege of Syracuse from the air. As the Roman Legionnaires prepare to crush the Syracusan army within the city, both armies mistake Voller’s plane for a fire-breathing dragon – a scene taken straight from the puppet show Teddy happens across Sicily.

A Famous Prop Can Be Seen in The Opening Sequence

As Indiana searches through the Nazi’s stolen collection of historical relics at the start of the film, he notices a few important artifacts lying around the train compartment. Prominent among these relics is none other than the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch – the powerful weapon used by King Arthur and his knights in the classic 1975 comedy, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. In an interesting side note, Steven Spielberg hesitated to tackle the subject of the Holy Grail in The Last Crusade because of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, feeling most people associated the object with Monty Python’s beloved film.

The Antikythera Mechanism Was a Real Device, Albeit With a Much Different Purpose

As with every entry in the Indiana Jones series, the relic Indiana and his companions pine after has a basis in real-world history. However, as with most of the artifacts Indiana encountered in the past, the relic depicted in the film and its historical counterpart couldn’t be any more different.

In the context of The Dial of Destiny, the filmmakers introduced the Antikythera mechanism as a device used to travel back in time. In real-world history, however, the Ancient Greeks developed the Antikythera mechanism for predicting astronomical events (like eclipses) years before they occurred. Due to its advanced technological nature, scholars often consider it among the first examples of an analog computer. To provide a more fantastical element to the film, James Mangold retooled The Dial of Destiny’s Antikythera mechanism to have a basis in time travel.

The Dial of Destiny Is The Only Film Where Indiana Keeps The Artifact He Finds

The Dial of Destiny is unique among most Indiana Jones films in that, unlike every other entry in the series, the movie ends with Indiana gaining possession of the artifact he tries so hard to acquire. Each of the movies prior to The Dial of Destiny ended with the artifact either lost or repossessed by another party other than Jones.

In Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Ark of the Covenant is handed over to the U.S. military, who lock it up in Area 51 to prevent it from falling into anyone else’s hands. In The Temple of Doom, two of the Sankara stones get dropped into a cascading river, with the third given back to the Mayapore villagers. (Two of the five stones are still buried in the mountain the Thuggees dwell within, as detailed by Mola Ram.) In The Last Crusade, the Holy Grail falls into a deep chasm in the Crusader temple it’s housed within. In Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indy returns the eponymous crystal skull to its rightful place atop an alien skeleton, allowing the alien to revive itself by combining its various skeletal remains.

Mutt’s Absence Might’ve Been Due to Shia Labeouf’s Behavior on Kingdom of The Crystal Skull

One of the most notable features of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull came with the introduction of Indiana’s son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), into the film. Though an exciting addition to the world of Indiana Jones, Mutt’s character had been met with a mixed reception, many viewing him as one of the weakest aspects of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Perhaps for that reason, The Dial of Destiny omits Mutt from the story – although the character’s absence might also be explained by LaBeouf’s attitude off-screen.

In a 2010 interview, LaBeouf voiced his own disappointments with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, admitting he’d felt that he “dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished.” As a result of LaBeouf’s comments, the actor and Spielberg’s relationship became strained, with Harrison Ford at one point calling LaBeouf “an idiot” for his candid interview.

The Dial of Destiny Is The First and Only Indiana Film Not Directed by Steven Spielberg

There are many “firsts” when it comes to The Dial of Destiny, as we’ve highlighted thus far. Foremost among these is the fact that in contrast to every Indiana Jones movie, The Dial of Destiny is the first and only movie not to be directed by Steven Spielberg.

While the director had been open to the idea of returning to Indiana Jones at first, Spielberg later changed his mind, opting for a new director to step into the role and complete Indiana Jones’ journey. In addition to Spielberg, another notable person missing from The Dial of Destiny is series creator George Lucas, who had no involvement in the film after selling Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012.

Indy and Marion’s Final Scene Parallels Their Famous Encounter in Raiders of The Lost Ark

The final scene of the film sees Indiana reunite with his estranged wife, Marion. As they share an emotional scene together, Marion offers to kiss a few spots on Indiana’s body that are suffering from injuries, culminating in a passionate kiss between the two longtime adventurers.

As romantic as this scene is, hardcore Indiana Jones viewers will recognize it as a callback to the pair’s earlier encounter in Raiders of the Lost Ark. In the first Indiana Jones film, Marion attempts to kiss Indiana’s injuries better as they flee to London onboard Katanga’s steamship. The main difference between the two scenes is that, in Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana falls asleep from exhaustion, whereas in The Dial of Destiny, he stays awake long enough to return Marion’s affectionate embrace.

A Handful of References To Previous Indiana Jones Adventures

As the final outing for its main character, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny includes numerous references to some of the title hero’s past escapades. Some of the allusions made are to past entries in the Indiana Jones film series, others to the canonically-linked TV series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

Along with obvious references to Indiana’s past relationship with his wife Marion (Raiders of the Lost Ark and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), his son Mutt (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), and best friend Sallah (Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade), Indiana references a few other events from earlier in his life. For example, he references his father, Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), a handful of times in the film, such as mentioning that the watch Teddy steals from him belonged to Henry. (In The Last Crusade, Henry wields the watch at several different points, including Indiana’s run-in with the Nazi motorcycle squadron.)

For the first time in the series, Indiana also acknowledges the canonical events of The Temple of Doom, relating to Helena that he’s tasted the blood of Kali and that he's been tortured by voodoo. A much smaller reference is also paid to The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, with Indiana saying to Helena and Teddy that he’s been to Istanbul before. This statement serves as a direct reference to Indiana’s travels in Istanbul in episode 23 of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, “Istanbul, September 1918.”

Screwball Comedy Heroines Inspired Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Character

Aside from his eventual reunion with Marion at the end of the film, The Dial of Destiny is notable for being the first Indiana Jones not to revolve around a romantic subplot between Indiana Jones and his female companion. Instead, the movie features Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s tough-talking Helena Shaw, Indiana’s goddaughter who inhabits a more familial relationship with the globe-trotting professor.

When designing Helena’s character for the film, The Dial of Destiny director James Mangold took liberal inspiration from classic screwball films of the 1930s, wanting Helena to possess a sharp, comedic wit. “I had very much in mind Barbara Stanwyck’s character in Preston Sturges’ The Lady Eve,” commented Mangold. “This idea came to me of a kind of con-woman archaeologist who’s of the modern generation that’s more fixated on success, or fame, or money than necessarily finding things of great importance and placing them in a museum or in safety.”

John Williams Originally Wanted To Retire After Composing Dial of Destiny, but Decided Against It

Despite the absence of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas from The Dial of Destiny, Indiana Jones regular John Williams chose to return to the franchise, concluding his work on the famed action series in the best way possible. At first, Williams hinted that the film might be the last of his career, with the 91-year-old Williams intending to retire after his composition for The Dial of Destiny had been completed.

In the months leading up to The Dial of Destiny’s release, however, Williams later retracted his statements, saying that he has no intention of retiring any time soon. As it turned out, Spielberg’s own father influenced Williams’ decision. Having lived to be 103-years-old, Arnold Spielberg remained an active member of his son’s Shoah Foundation until his death in 2020. “So I’ve got 10 more years to go. I’ll stick around for a while!” proclaimed Williams.

Williams also stated that he has no desire to get away from his music-oriented lifestyle. “You can’t ‘retire’ from music,” observed Williams. “It’s like breathing. It’s your life. It’s my life. A day without music is a mistake.”

Harrison Ford Wanted Indiana’s Age Explored More in Dial of Destiny

One of the main criticisms Harrison Ford had towards Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was the relative lack of exploration surrounding Indiana’s advanced age. Wanting to dissuade audiences’ fears around the process of aging, Ford and James Mangold worked together to introduce a more nuanced focus on Indiana’s age, juxtaposing the elderly, nostalgic Indiana with the 1960s world around him. To further connect to this aspect of Indiana’s character, Mangold felt it fitting to include a time travel-based MacGuffin as the main artifact Indiana searches for in the film.

“When I decided the movie had to use Indy's and Harrison's age as a feature and not a bug, it became obvious to me that the relic should somehow also have some kind of relationship to time itself,” clarified Mangold. “The movie is not about aging per se, but time — the way time travels for all of us, the way we all get older as the world changes around us.”