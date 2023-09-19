15 Leading Women Hollywood Struggled To Make Happen

Have you ever wondered why some actresses never had as much success in Hollywood as what was anticipated? You're not alone. Many people have shared their opinions and theories via a popular online forum. We'll explore why a few familiar names didn't make it as a leading actress in the movie industry.

1. Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne never became a star in the industry like some people thought she would. There is the school of thought that says she isn't an outstanding actress and that she relies too much on her looks and charm. However, some feel she could have been chosen for better roles or projects and is better suited for modeling or comedy. One person noted that she has a bad reputation in the industry for being difficult to work with and unprofessional.

2. Minnie Driver

While movie gurus argued that Minnie Driver is a talented actress, they also believe she has been typecast as the quirky British girl or the romantic interest. As a result, she hasn't been given enough opportunities to demonstrate her skills. Also, she's been overshadowed by other actresses in her generation. A few forum members mentioned that she has a strong personality and a distinctive voice, which might not appeal to some audiences or directors.

3. Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler is a beautiful actress, but her performances have not shown much depth or emotion. Mostly known for her role as Arwen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, no one has seen her do anything remarkable or memorable since then. Several commenters expressed that she has a famous father, Steven Tyler, who might have helped her enter the industry but also limited her choices and expectations.

4. Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning is a brilliant actress who did a phenomenal job in Man On Fire but has struggled to transition from a child star to an adult star. She mostly plays roles as an innocent or troubled girl and hasn't seemed to break out of her comfort zone or challenge herself. Fanning has a lot of competition from other young actresses, and she might have lost some of her appeal or relevance over time.

5. Estella Warren

Various contributors think that Estella Warren is a gorgeous actress but doesn't typically display much talent or personality on screen. Like Megan Fox, one of the main reasons Warren gets roles could be her looks. Many would like to see her prove herself as a serious or versatile actress. She's also had some personal issues and legal troubles, which might have affected her career and reputation negatively.

6. Camilla Belle

Camilla Belle is a former model who became known for her roles in The Ballad of Jack and Rose (2005) and 10,000 BC (2008). However, she also faced challenges in her career, such as being typecast as an exotic beauty, being overshadowed by her more famous co-stars, and having a bad reputation for dating Joe Jonas shortly after his breakup with Taylor Swift. She also avoided the romantic comedy genre that could have boosted her popularity and instead chose to do edgy, independent films that did not appeal to a broad audience.

7. Shannyn Sossamon

She is an American actress, director, and musician who rose to fame with her roles in A Knight's Tale (2001) and The Rules of Attraction (2002). She also played the lead role in the short-lived TV series Moonlight (2007). However, she never achieved the same level of success as her early films, partly because she struggled to transition from a teen star to an adult star and was frequently upstaged. She also had a tendency to choose quirky, dark, or unconventional roles that did not showcase her mainstream appeal.

8. Rachael Leigh Cook

Rachael Leigh Cook was a household name when she starred in She's All That (1999), a romantic comedy that was a massive hit at the box office. She also appeared in other popular films but failed to capitalize on her fame and instead opted for smaller, independent films that received little attention or acclaim. She also had trouble finding roles that suited her age and image, as she still looked like a teenager, even in her thirties. Cook also had a feud with Taylor Swift over a song that allegedly mocked her career.

9. Julia Stiles

Most people associate Julia Stiles with her part in Save the Last Dance (2001). She also starred in the Bourne franchise (2002–2016) as Nicky Parsons, a CIA analyst, but not everyone thought the role was fitting. However, her career seemed to decline after the early 2000s, partly because of her acting skills and choice of projects, which were often poorly received or commercially unsuccessful.

10. Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan made her film debut in Coyote Ugly (2000) and starred in other films and TV shows that were widely successful. However, she didn't achieve the same fame and attention as some of her co-stars. She also had some personal issues that affected her career, such as having a child with Tom Brady after their breakup, which caused some media attention and controversy. She currently stars in the TV series Blue Bloods (2010-present) as Erin Reagan but hasn't had any breakout roles.

11. Jessica Alba

Honey (2003) is Jessica Alba's most well-known role, but she has never been a popular selection in Hollywood. She faced difficulties finding parts that suited her ethnicity, as Hollywood was not diverse or inclusive then. Also, she was associated with a particular time and place in American pop culture and aged out of the roles that could have made her famous. Eventually, Alba shifted her focus from acting to entrepreneurship, as she wanted to create a brand that reflected her values and vision.

12. Monica Potter

I remember Monica Potter the most from her role as Christina Braverman in the television show Parenthood (2010-2015). I thought she did a great job as the stern, overprotective mom who was very family-oriented. While she has had a few opportunities to act in films, she has never seemingly had the personality to be the lead star in a film as opposed to a supporting actress.

13. Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone's most iconic role was as Cher in Clueless (1995), but after that, she never starred in a film as the lead. She signed a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Pictures that resulted in some poorly received films, such as Batman & Robin (1997) and Excess Baggage (1997), but that didn't do anything to help her career. Silverstone focused more on her vegan activism and lifestyle than her acting career.

14. Elisha Cuthbert

Elisha Cuthbert has been described as a talented actress who didn't reach her full potential. She also faced some challenges in her career, such as being hated for her role as Kim Bauer on 24 and losing a role due to her post-baby weight. Cuthbert would be associated with more minor roles in independent films instead of becoming a superstar.

15. Summer Glau

Summer Glau is one of my favorite lesser-known actresses. She was popular when it came to her roles in science fiction and fantasy television series, such as Firefly (2002) and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008), but didn't have much success in other genres or mediums. She also suffered from the “Firefly curse,” a term that describes the bad luck of actors who starred in the short-lived but cult-favorite series. She also took a break from acting to focus on motherhood.

