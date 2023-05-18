15 Longest Films Ever That Keep Your Attention the Entire Way Through

Some movies are so long that they scare you, making you toss them far behind on your watch list.

However, some movies will leave a lasting impression despite the length, from epics like Lawrence of Arabia to dramas like The Irishman. Here are the 15 longest films that will keep you engaged until the end.

1. Satantango (1994)

Satantango is an epic film lasting seven and a half hours about villagers living in a crumbling post-Soviet collective farm. You will be rewarded with stunning cinematography and existential dread long after the film ends.

2. Justice League (2017)

Clocking in at just over four hours, the Snyder Cut of Justice League is a vast improvement over the original release. Director Zack Snyder's uncompromising presentation of the DC Comics superhero team is epic, poignant, and visually stunning.

3. Once Upon A Time In America (1984)

This Sergio Leone's sprawling crime saga follows a group of Jewish gangsters in early 20th-century New York City over several decades. The movie is four hours long and keeps you glued to your seat. It features incredible performances from Robert De Niro and James Woods.

4. War And Peace (1965)

War and Peace is based on Leo Tolstoy's novel and contains families of the Napoleonic era. The film is a masterpiece, with stunning costumes, sets, and cinematography. This movie, filled with impressive battle scenes, is about three hours and twenty-eight minutes long.

5. Gone With The Wind (1939)

Gone with the Wind transports us to a bygone era of romance. This timeless classic, spanning epic landscapes, captivates viewers with its mesmerizing four-hour tale.

Vivien Leigh's portrayal of Scarlett O'Hara is nothing short of legendary. With stunning visuals and a stirring narrative, this film remains an enduring timeless piece worth its 3 hours and 42 mins runtime.

6. The Ten Commandments (1956)

Cecil B. DeMille's epic biblical tale, The Ten Commandments, is a massive, four-hour spectacle. Charlton Heston's performance as Moses is iconic, and the parting of the Red Sea sequence is still impressive, even by today's standards.

7. Out 1 (1971)

Out 1 is a rare gem of French cinema, an almost 13-hour-long experimental film that blurs the line between fiction and reality. It contains various conspiracy theories and mysteries unfolding throughout the runtime.

8. Shoah (1985)

Shoah is 9 hours and 26 minutes of thrills and history. Shoah is a documentary about the Holocaust directed by Claude Lanzmann. It's a powerful and emotionally devastating film that demands your attention and refuses to let go.

9. Schindler's List (1993)

Schindler's List is a powerful masterpiece by Steven Spielberg. This film, running for over three hours, is emotionally gripping with unforgettable performances. This movie takes you on a profound journey with a German industrialist trying to save his Jewish employees after witnessing a tragedy.

10. Sybil (1976)

Sybil is a harrowing examination of a woman's struggle with dissociative identity disorder. The film follows Sybil, who navigates a complex web of alternate personalities developed from past trauma. The movie is about 3 hours and 16 minutes of pure thrills.

11. The Hateful Eight (2015)

This thrilling tale unfolds in a wintry Wyoming, with a stellar ensemble cast and Tarantino's trademark style. The film masterfully weaves suspense and betrayal and is nearly three hours long.

12. Nymphomaniac (2013)

Nymphomaniac explores the themes of addiction and human connection. At 4 hours long, it contains an unflinching examination of sexuality in all its forms. Von Trier's masterful direction and Charlotte Gainsbourg's fearless performance make it a truly unforgettable experience.

13. Lawrence Of Arabia (1962)

This sweeping epic tells the story of T. E. Lawrence's journey through the Middle East during World War I. At nearly four hours long, the film is a monumental achievement. David Lean's expert direction and Peter O'Toole's iconic performance as Lawrence creates an unforgettable cinematic experience.

14. Cleopatra (1963)

Cleopatra is a grand Hollywood epic that brings to life the legendary story of the last pharaoh of Egypt. The movie is a lavish spectacle featuring opulent sets and costumes and Elizabeth Taylor's breathtaking performance in the titular role.

The film explores Cleopatra's relationships with Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. It also covers their political machinations in ancient Rome. With a runtime of 4 hours, Cleopatra is an epic that captivates viewers with its powerful storytelling and sumptuous visuals.

15. The Irishman (2019)

The Irishman is Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama, a three-and-a-half-hour journey through the life of hitman Frank Sheeran and his involvement with the Bufalino crime family. Several actions and thrilling battles make the film a masterclass in filmmaking.

It explores loyalty, regret, and mortality themes making it one of the most compelling films of recent years.

