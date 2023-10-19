15 Most Bizarre Cover Songs We’ve Ever Heard

At some stage in their careers, most artists have released a cover of a song. Maybe they were inspired by another singer and wanted to pay tribute.

However, only some covers are a success. An online forum recently discussed the most bizarre cover versions in music history, and there is some interesting reading and listening in store.

1. Love Machine: Arctic Monkeys

It’s difficult to know if an artist is serious with some of these covers. This track was initially released by Girls Aloud, a band who are the polar opposite of the Arctic Monkeys. In this 2006 version, the Monkeys put their twist on “Love Machine,” but are they simply being sarcastic?

2. William Shatner: Rocket Man

If you think this is bizarre, wait until you hear the album. Captain Kirk may still have been up in space when he released “Rocket Man” and Seeking Major Tom – an entire album of spoken word covers. One forum member urges us to listen to William Shatner’s incredible version of “Common People” by Pulp.

3. Tori Amos: Raining Blood

Tori Amos is another artist who put out an entire cover album. In 2001, she released Strange Little Girls, which pays tribute to artists including The Beatles, The Boomtown Rats, and Eminem. There’s lots to choose from, but commenters enjoyed this odd choice. “Raining Blood” was released initially by Thrash Metal band Slayer.

4. Limp Bizkit: Faith

This version of George Michael’s classic sounds precisely as you would expect. “Faith” seems a bizarre choice on Limp Bizkit’s behalf, but, as one respondent tells us, it was part of a trend. Other nu-metal bands were also covering 80’s pop songs around this time.

5. Alien Ant Farm: Smooth Criminal

Leading on from the previous entry, this is a similar take on a classic. The original “Smooth Criminal” was pure pop from one of the best artists ever. Alien Ant Farm merely stepped in and put a rockier edge to their 2001 version, which was nominated for a Grammy.

6. Duran Duran: White Lines

While both artists emerged during the 1980s, Duran Duran and Grandmaster Flash couldn’t be more different. However, the 1980s new romantics decided it would be a great idea to cover “White Lines” on their 1995 album Thank You. The forum isn’t impressed, with one person describing it as a total misfire.

7. Madonna: American Pie

While there are more bizarre choices on this thread, Madonna’s 2000 “American Pie” release is considered one of the worst. One reply claims that her version of “I Want You” was so good that she had to follow it up with something awful.

8. Northern Kings: I Should Be So Lucky

We can only guess what pop princess Kylie Minogue makes of this version. “I Should Be So Lucky” is transformed by growling, spoken lyrics from Finland’s favorite symphonic goth metal funsters, Northern Kings. It has to be heard to be believed.

9. Mariah Carey: Bringin’ on The Heartbreak

Mariah Carey has covered many songs, but this early Def Leppard track seems odd. From the 2002 album Charmbracelet, “Bringin on the Heartbreak” features a twinkling piano and soft vocals far removed from the heavy original. One commenter is happy with the choice and feels that Mariah slays it.

10. Anastacia: You Shook Me All Night Long

I’m not convinced by Mariah Carey’s take on heavy metal, but this is a winner, in my opinion. The live version of “You Shook Me All Night Long,” originally by AC/DC, features Anastacia and Celine Dion. It’s an odd choice for a cover, but they belt it out, and it works.

11. Alanis Morissette: My Humps

Could there ever be a more unlikely choice for a cover version? This is put forward in the discussion, and there is a theory that Alanis Morissette initially looked to release “My Humps” as an April Fools Day prank. That would explain things.

12. Taylor Swift: September

It’s interesting to see how artists approach a cover version. Do they stay faithful to the original, or do they change the pace or the style to make it their own? One poster feels that Taylor Swift has ruined Earth Wind and Fire’s “September” by slowing it down.

13. Dolly Parton: What’s Up?

Linda Perry, who performed the original song with 4 Non Blondes, features on this cover, so she’s given the seal of approval to Dolly Parton’s version of “What’s Up?” It’s not such a hit with one forum contributor who states that they love Dolly, but this is a no. Perhaps they should try her cover of “Stairway to Heaven” instead.

14. Kasey Chambers: Lose Yourself

An Australian country artist covers an Eminem song, but, according to one commenter, Kasey Chambers makes “Lose Yourself” her own. Watch the video and listen to this track in all its eight-minute glory.

15. The Stranglers: Walk On By

While the forum didn’t pick up this track, it would be my suggestion. What could be more bizarre than a 1970s UK punk band covering a Bacharach and David standard? Somehow, The Stranglers’ version of “Walk on By” works, even with an instrumental break that threatens never to end.

Source: (Reddit).