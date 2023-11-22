15 Most Expensive Premier League Soccer Clubs for Fans To Support

Supporting any major sports team can be an expensive business, but the English Premier League (EPL) is a whole different ball game. The biggest stars in soccer are attracted to the division by wealthy clubs that can afford to pay extravagant transfer fees and huge salaries.

Are the fans meeting the costs of these arrivals? It’s a debatable question, but following your favorite EPL club can be an expensive business. A recent survey looked at the costliest clubs in the division, and here are the findings.

1. Arsenal

Based in North London, Arsenal is the least affordable club for Premier League football fans. The costs taken into account with the survey include the price of a season ticket, travel, and merchandise. In the case of the Gunners, the cheapest season ticket in the ground is currently priced at $1,206, while a replica home shirt comes in at just under $100 bucks. Add in the expense of London travel, and Arsenal tops this list.

2. Chelsea

London clubs do not come out of this survey well. The cost of transport, accommodation, and associated expenses help to put them at the top of the list. Chelsea’s least expensive season ticket for 2023/24 costs GBP 750, while an average cost for a hotel stay near the Stamford Bridge ground is over $400 for two people per night. Even a cost-effective McDonald’s lunch is the most expensive in the Premier League.

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham’s cheapest season ticket is higher than Chelsea’s at £807, but additional costs are marginally more affordable. The cost of a home shirt is, however, the joint most expensive in the EPL at $99. For an even more expensive day out, fans could take in an official NFL game where the ticket prices are eye-watering.

4. Liverpool

Liverpool, in the northwest of England, are the most expensive Premier League club outside of London. Renovation of the Anfield Stadium has led to increased ticket prices, and the most affordable season ticket here costs $865. Hotel costs are higher than the UK average, while a replica Liverpool shirt is pricey, too, at around $92.

5. Fulham

Fulham FC are close to Chelsea geographically, so they share some of the high costs that are associated with the affluent West London area. The hotel stays, and dining expenses are identical to those of their neighbors but are more affordable regarding tickets and merchandise. The cheapest season ticket at the Craven Cottage ground costs £595, which is the equivalent of around $730.

6. Manchester United

Outside of the UK, Manchester United is known as the biggest club in England, but their charges are relatively low. The Red Devils appear down in sixth place on this list with season tickets that cost between a modest £551 and a considerably higher £1,007. However, replica shirts are the joint highest in the division, with visitors having to pay just short of $100 to wear the team’s colors.

7. Everton

They are another of the English football giants and one of only six teams to have remained in the Premier League since it was founded in 1992. Everton are in eighth place on this list, but they may well rise the charts when they move to their new Bramley Dock Stadium in 2024. One advantage for Toffees fans is that season ticket charges are relatively low, with the most expensive seats costing just £690.

8. Bournemouth

They are among the smaller clubs in the English Premier League, and Bournemouth will spend the 2023/24 season fighting relegation. However, the Cherries have a relatively new stadium to pay for, and they are situated in one of the most popular coastal resorts in England. Season ticket costs are low, starting at £595, but additional costs make it relatively expensive to watch a game here.

9. Aston Villa

One of the oldest football clubs in England, Aston Villa have a proud tradition and a loyal fanbase. They charge reasonable costs to those supporters and the club slots in at number nine on this list. Villa are based in Birmingham, England’s second-largest city, and it’s relatively costly to stay here and travel around.

10. Brighton and Hove Albion

As with Bournemouth, the costs involved with visiting Brighton are increased because this is a hugely popular tourist location. Hotel rooms are at a premium, while parking restrictions mean that the sensible way to get here is to travel by train. Season tickets start at a competitive £565, but those add-ons make this the tenth most expensive EPL club.

11. Crystal Palace

We’re back in London now as Crystal Place slot in at number 11. Based in the south of the capital, Eagles fans have cheaper season tickets, starting at £545, while a replica shirt is competitively priced at around £60. London bars and pubs are not as cost-effective, with half a liter of beer available at a higher than average £4.

12. Manchester City

As the most successful team of the modern era, you may be forgiven for thinking Manchester City would be higher on this list. They pay the top transfer fees for the world’s best players, but the club’s wealthy owners do not pass costs on to the fans. Season tickets at the Etihad Stadium start at just £385, which offsets the cost of hotels, food, and drink, which is higher in Manchester than most UK cities.

13. Luton Town

Premier League new boys Luton Town had to spend big to bring their Kenilworth Road stadium up to top-flight standards. Fans may have been delighted over their club’s promotion, but it has come with increased costs for those supporters. On the plus side, an abundance of taxis taking travelers to nearby Luton Airport means that the cost of travel is lower here.

14. Newcastle United

While Newcastle United are a significant club in England, the northeast region isn’t one of the wealthiest areas of the country. That’s one of the reasons why it’s relatively inexpensive to follow the local football club. Season tickets start from £438, while the average cost of that all-important McDonald’s meal is just £6.50.

15. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham is a fine city, and I’ve enjoyed visits to both professional football clubs here. I can confirm that hotel prices are cheap, but many are starting to charge supplements for parking. Bars and pubs are exceptional here, and all of this makes Nottingham Forest one of the cheaper clubs to support. Season tickets range between £465 and £660.

Source: SmartBettingGuide.