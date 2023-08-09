17 of the Absolute Worst Things People Put In Their Dating Profiles

If you've ventured into the world of online dating, you know that crafting the perfect dating bio is essential. Your dating bio is your first impression, and it's an opportunity to showcase your personality and what you're looking for in a potential partner. However, there are certain things that people often put in their dating bios that can be unattractive and turn possible matches off. Here are 17 of the hideous things people put in their dating bios and why you should reconsider including them.

1 – Their Height With “Because Apparently That Matters”

Someone somewhere said that everyone needs their height in their bio because women only want tall partners. However, when you actually see this in a bio it really isn't that attractive.

2 – “Looking For My Next Ex”

Why would anyone think it's smart to say they are looking forward to breaking up with you? Yeah, when you see this in a bio, just run.

3 – “Entertain Me.”

Putting this in your dating bio can come across as demanding and entitled, giving the impression that you expect others to constantly entertain you without making any effort in return. A user stated that it could be off-putting and give the impression that you have high expectations and little to offer in return.

4 – “I’m Only Here Because My Friends Made Me Make an Account.”

This can make you come across as uninterested and uninvested in online dating, which may not appeal to potential matches. According to an individual, show that you’re genuinely interested and make an effort in online dating to attract meaningful connections.

5 – “Drama Queen.”

Describing yourself as a “drama queen” can signal that you're high-maintenance and thrive on drama, which may not appeal to potential partners looking for a drama-free relationship. So, only highlight positive aspects of your personality rather than negative traits.

6 – “Hi, I’m Back Again, Hopefully, This Time It Will Work Out!”

Many people commented that this could indicate that you have a history of unsuccessful attempts at online dating and can come across as hostile or desperate. It's best to approach online dating positively and avoid dwelling on past experiences.

7 – “Banned From Tinder, So Now I’m Here LOL.”

Mentioning that you've been banned from a dating app can raise red flags and make potential matches question why you were banned in the first place.

8 – “Good Vibes Only.”

While this phrase may seem attractive, it can be dismissive and exclusive. Being open-minded and inclusive in your dating bio is essential to attract a diverse range of potential matches.

9 – “Fluent in Sarcasm.”

Many people said that sarcasm can be fun in small doses, but highlighting it as a prominent part of your personality in your dating bio can be off-putting. Always focus on positive aspects of your personality that will likely attract others.

10 – “Don’t Waste My Time.”

This can be demanding and hostile, indicating that you need more patience for potential matches that may not meet your expectations. A commenter suggested approaching online dating with an open mind and avoiding setting rigid expectations.

11 – “I’m Looking For Someone to Take Care of Me.”

A person wrote that this could signal that you're dependent and seeking someone to fulfill your needs, which may not be attractive to potential partners. It would help if you highlighted your independence and what you bring to a relationship rather than seeking someone to care for you.

12 – “I Want to Find the Jim to My Pam.”

While referencing famous TV show couples can be fun, using this type of statement in your dating bio can be unoriginal and cliché, as per a user.

13 – “No Fats, No Fems, No Asians.”

Including discriminatory language or preferences based on race, body type, or other personal characteristics in your dating bio is unattractive and unacceptable.

14 – “Don’t Be Boring.”

Another person added that this could come across as rude and dismissive and shows you have high expectations and little tolerance for anyone who doesn't meet them. It's best to avoid adverse or demanding language in your dating bio and focus on the positive aspects of yourself and what you're looking for in a partner.

15 – “I Like Your Dog More Than I Like You.”

While humor can be a great way to connect with others, making jokes at the expense of potential matches can be off-putting. Be mindful of how others may receive your marks, and avoid derogatory or harmful comments.

16 – “I’m Not Here for a Hookup.”

It's lovely to have clear intentions about what you're looking for in a relationship, but stating this in a hostile or aggressive tone can be unattractive. A person noted suggested communicating your intentions respectfully and positively to avoid coming across as rude or dismissive.

15. “Baddest B in Town.”

A final user explained that overly boastful or arrogant language in your dating bio could be a major turn-off for potential matches. Strike a balance between confidence and humility, and avoid excessive self-promotion or bragging.

Avoid using demanding or discriminatory language in your dating bio, and instead focus on positive aspects of yourself, your interests, and what you're looking for in a relationship. Look at how others may receive your words and strive to create a welcoming and inclusive dating bio that will attract meaningful connections.

Source: Reddit.