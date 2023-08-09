17 of the Absolute Worst Things People Put In Their Dating Profiles

by
Young couple listening music on one headphone
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

If you've ventured into the world of online dating, you know that crafting the perfect dating bio is essential. Your dating bio is your first impression, and it's an opportunity to showcase your personality and what you're looking for in a potential partner. However, there are certain things that people often put in their dating bios that can be unattractive and turn possible matches off. Here are 17 of the hideous things people put in their dating bios and why you should reconsider including them.

1 – Their Height With “Because Apparently That Matters”

handsome young man installing bay window in a new house construction site
Image Credit: JP WALLET/Shutterstock.

Someone somewhere said that everyone needs their height in their bio because women only want tall partners. However, when you actually see this in a bio it really isn't that attractive. 

2 – “Looking For My Next Ex”

sisters fighting
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Why would anyone think it's smart to say they are looking forward to breaking up with you? Yeah, when you see this in a bio, just run. 

3 – “Entertain Me.”

Woman Rolling Eyes
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Putting this in your dating bio can come across as demanding and entitled, giving the impression that you expect others to constantly entertain you without making any effort in return. A user stated that it could be off-putting and give the impression that you have high expectations and little to offer in return.

4 – “I’m Only Here Because My Friends Made Me Make an Account.”

board games
Image Credit: Standret/Shutterstock.

This can make you come across as uninterested and uninvested in online dating, which may not appeal to potential matches. According to an individual, show that you’re genuinely interested and make an effort in online dating to attract meaningful connections.

5 – “Drama Queen.”

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
Courtesy of Disney+

Describing yourself as a “drama queen” can signal that you're high-maintenance and thrive on drama, which may not appeal to potential partners looking for a drama-free relationship. So, only highlight positive aspects of your personality rather than negative traits.

6 – “Hi, I’m Back Again, Hopefully, This Time It Will Work Out!”

Woman at airport with backpack, travel, traveling, vacation, flight, plane
Image Credit: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/Shutterstock.

Many people commented that this could indicate that you have a history of unsuccessful attempts at online dating and can come across as hostile or desperate. It's best to approach online dating positively and avoid dwelling on past experiences.

7 – “Banned From Tinder, So Now I’m Here LOL.”

Young bored girl sitting and drinking coffee on date with her boyfriend at cafe. Speed dating, unsuccessful meeting
Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.

Mentioning that you've been banned from a dating app can raise red flags and make potential matches question why you were banned in the first place.

8 – “Good Vibes Only.”

Annoyed at the Workplace
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

While this phrase may seem attractive, it can be dismissive and exclusive. Being open-minded and inclusive in your dating bio is essential to attract a diverse range of potential matches.

9 – “Fluent in Sarcasm.”

Laughing Men
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Many people said that sarcasm can be fun in small doses, but highlighting it as a prominent part of your personality in your dating bio can be off-putting. Always focus on positive aspects of your personality that will likely attract others.

10 – “Don’t Waste My Time.”

person running
Image Credit: lzf/Shutterstock.

This can be demanding and hostile, indicating that you need more patience for potential matches that may not meet your expectations. A commenter suggested approaching online dating with an open mind and avoiding setting rigid expectations.

11 – “I’m Looking For Someone to Take Care of Me.”

Ramy, Ramy Youssef
Image Credit: Jon Pack/ HULU.

A person wrote that this could signal that you're dependent and seeking someone to fulfill your needs, which may not be attractive to potential partners. It would help if you highlighted your independence and what you bring to a relationship rather than seeking someone to care for you.

12 – “I Want to Find the Jim to My Pam.”

Jim Halpert, The Office, Pam
Image Credit: Deedle-Dee Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Reveille Productions, Shine America, NBC Universal Television Studio, Universal Media Studios, Universal Television.

While referencing famous TV show couples can be fun, using this type of statement in your dating bio can be unoriginal and cliché, as per a user.

13 – “No Fats, No Fems, No Asians.”

Workplace Rage
Image Credit: Shuttertsock.

Including discriminatory language or preferences based on race, body type, or other personal characteristics in your dating bio is unattractive and unacceptable.

14 – “Don’t Be Boring.”

Portrait Of Angry Annoyed Woman
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Another person added that this could come across as rude and dismissive and shows you have high expectations and little tolerance for anyone who doesn't meet them. It's best to avoid adverse or demanding language in your dating bio and focus on the positive aspects of yourself and what you're looking for in a partner.

15 – “I Like Your Dog More Than I Like You.”

Woman sitting with dog on terrace of tiny house in the mountains enjoying beautiful sunrise landscape. Concept of small modern cabins for rest and escape to nature. Idea of traveling with dog
Image Credit: RossHelen/Shutterstock.

While humor can be a great way to connect with others, making jokes at the expense of potential matches can be off-putting. Be mindful of how others may receive your marks, and avoid derogatory or harmful comments.

16 – “I’m Not Here for a Hookup.”

Affection
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

It's lovely to have clear intentions about what you're looking for in a relationship, but stating this in a hostile or aggressive tone can be unattractive. A person noted suggested communicating your intentions respectfully and positively to avoid coming across as rude or dismissive.

15. “Baddest B in Town.”

Tourist eating Hot Dogs
Image Credit: goodluz/Shutterstock.

A final user explained that overly boastful or arrogant language in your dating bio could be a major turn-off for potential matches. Strike a balance between confidence and humility, and avoid excessive self-promotion or bragging.

Avoid using demanding or discriminatory language in your dating bio, and instead focus on positive aspects of yourself, your interests, and what you're looking for in a relationship. Look at how others may receive your words and strive to create a welcoming and inclusive dating bio that will attract meaningful connections.

Source: Reddit.

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

When Normal Becomes Nightmare: 17 Chilling Transformations That Manifest at 3 AM

Next

17 Awesome Computer Features That Will Level Up Your Tech Game