15 Movies Overflowing With Overlooked Details

There are few things better than watching a movie that provokes thoughtful discussion. Don't be surprised to discover hidden details throughout the film during subsequent conversations and rewatches.

Usually referred to as “Easter eggs,” we examine films that contain these types of clues that hint toward the plot twist, subtly expand the lore, or add some deeper social commentary in notable films from the past to the present. If you missed them the first time, this is a good reason to have a movie night and see what you catch this time around.

1. The Truman Show (1998)

The Truman Show became a hit when it was released in 1998. Laced within this film were many hidden details. One notable element is the use of a recurring crescent moon symbol throughout the movie. It represents Truman's desire for freedom and is a subtle metaphor for his longing to break free from the artificial reality in which he lives. You can observe the crescent moon in various scenes, such as on magazine covers and advertisements.

2. The Sixth Sense (1999)

No one can forget the classic line, “I see dead people.” The Sixth Sense is iconic for the revelation that the character Dr. Malcolm Crowe, played by Bruce Willis, is dead throughout the film. This twist is cleverly concealed through multiple subtle hints and visual cues, which create a shocking ending for the audience.

You start to go back and notice details like Dr. Malcolm Crowe had no direct contact with anyone other than Cole during the movie. Also, when it seemed he was conversing with someone else, they never gave him direct eye contact. These subtleties and many more are what made the revelation awesome!

3. Split (2016)

Split has many hidden gems, and it is one of M. Night Shyamalan's best productions. Apart from the stellar acting from the main antagonist, who has over 20 personalities, your mind is blown when you realize that it's a supervillain origin story connected to Shyamalan's earlier film, Unbreakable (2000).

The hints you may have missed along the way include the main stars from both films discovering they had powers while riding a train, and the movie posters were very similar, featuring broken glass. There are a few more, like the soundtrack and one of Kevin's personalities loving Kanye West, who made a reference to Unbreakable in one of his songs, but we won't spoil them all. See what else you catch upon rewatching the film!

4. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary would have been a great film with all the creepiness alone, but it also contained a lot of deeper meanings. The miniature models Annie creates throughout the movie grant the audience clues on what will unfold within the story. Observing the details within the models provides insight into the family's history, relationships, and dark forces. It even goes as far as foreshadowing future tragedies such as Charlie's death.

5. The Book Eli (2010)

The Book of Eli is an action-packed film with a twist on biblical legends. Inside this apocalyptic world, Eli navigates bloodthirsty cannibals, traffickers, and people who want to use the Bible for insidious reasons. Although his battles were epic, nothing is more exciting, shocking, and surprising than the revelation that he was blind all along.

Similar to The Sixth Sense, you start to go back and remember details that indicated his inability to see, such as him not shooting the cat until it meowed first, bumping into the desk before sitting his things down on it, feeling the feet of the skeleton to determine whether it's wearing boots, and more.

6. Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island was littered with clues that Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Teddy, was a psychiatric patient and not a detective. For example, remember when the guards looked nervous when Teddy and his partner arrived at the island? Most people thought it was because something sinister was happening at the facility.

In actuality, it's because they know he's a patient, and they're unnerved by his presence. Also, his partner fumbles his gun during the movie, and it's not because he's clumsy. It's because he's really a doctor pretending to be Teddy's partner to keep an eye on him. He lacks the training of an actual officer.

7. Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar is a folk horror film steeped in mythology and paganism—it makes for an eerie treat. Perhaps you caught the hidden Easter eggs regarding the murals, though it completely went over my head. When the visitors first enter the society, the murals foreshadow events that would take place later on in the film, such as the dark rituals and sacrifices.

8. The Prestige (2006)

The Prestige is a brilliant film by Christopher Nolan. It's about creating the perfect illusion and the lengths two competing magicians are willing to reach to pull it off. In the surprising twist, viewers learn that the Borden twins (played by Christian Bale) were willing to live as one man to achieve the perfect trick.

Throughout the film, there are hints regarding the existence of Borden's twin brother. For example, think about the times in the movie when he is distant from Sarah, his wife, and she's bewildered by this shift in behavior. Although they shared Sarah as a wife, Freddy did not love her as Alfred did. He'd even say cruel things to her as a result. So when you see their relationship blossoming, that's Alfred, and when you see turmoil between the two, that's Freddy.

9. Inception (2010)

Another of Christopher Nolan's gems, Inception, never ceases to wow audiences. Nothing intrigued viewers more than learning whether Cobbs was in the real world or the dream world when he was reunited with his children.

Although it's left to speculation, one theory has emerged as attentive viewers noticed that Cobbs wears a wedding ring in dreams throughout the film, but he doesn't wear the wedding band in the real world. For some, this offers proof that Cobbs was in the real world when he reunited with his children since he was not wearing the ring in the final scene.

10. Joker (2019)

Joker was a highly anticipated movie that many were interested in seeing primarily because they wondered if Joaquin Phoenix would be able to put on as good of a performance as the late Heath Ledger. From my perspective, he did a phenomenal job! We got to see the Joker in a whole new light.

Aside from his dwindling sanity and unsettling laugh, the most memorable thing about his character is how he looks with his makeup on. This may not be the best Easter egg, as it was featured before the film released and not explicitly shown in Joker, but the above design of Gotham's ambulances looks a little familiar, right? While the unique design wasn't featured in the film, it's believed that the ambulance that slams into the cop car Arthur is in is different than the design of the ambulance that picked up his mother, Penny, earlier in the movie. Could this very obvious reference to Joker's makeup have been on the back of that ambulance?

11. Hide and Seek (2005)

Hide and Seek is a psychological thriller with many details that you can miss if you're not paying attention. For example, whenever David attempts to find his daughter, she informs him that Charlie “just left.”

Moreover, Emily consistently describes Charlie's mischievous behavior in a somber, monotonous manner, as if she has grown accustomed to—and possibly weary of—fabricating stories for him. You also notice that strange occurrences happen whenever he listens to music through his headphones, which is when he becomes Charlie.

12. Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele is renowned for his deep symbolism and meaningful horror films. In the movie Get Out, one of the most powerful scenes is where Chris is trying to escape the grips of the sunken place. He uses cotton, a symbol of oppression for enslaved Africans historically, to free himself from the sunken place by stuffing his ears with it—disallowing the hypnotism to take hold. So the very thing used to subjugate Africans was used to liberate Chris, a black man, from another form of slavery.

13. Us (2019)

Us features Adelaide Wilson and her family as they encounter terrifying doppelgängers known as “The Tethered.” The Wilsons face nightmarish versions of themselves who seek to replace and eliminate them. The movie begins with a young Adelaide in a hall of mirrors, and she comes across her doppelgänger who grabs her, and then the scene cuts. At the film's conclusion, you're shocked to learn that the Adelaide we've been following the whole movie is actually her tethered counterpart who escaped as a child.

She displays a unique understanding of the Tethered and their motives throughout the film. She seems more alert and knowledgeable about their existence than the other characters, and plenty of other tidbits give insight into the fact that she's not who she says she is.

14. Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club was a film about more than just combat. Fundamentally, it delves into the theme of consumerism. To underscore this notion, director Fincher boldly incorporated it prominently in the movie, employing the popular multinational corporation Starbucks as a symbolic representation. Surprisingly enough, an inconspicuous Starbucks coffee cup can be spotted in every single scene of the movie. It was usually either cleverly concealed on desks, held by characters, or scattered on the floor.

15. The Godfather (1972)

Regarded as one of the most iconic hidden details in cinematic history, The Godfather's use of visual cues is masterful as Francis Ford Coppola uses oranges to give the audience a hint that something bad is about to happen. Across the trilogy, the presence of oranges serves as an indicator of the imminent demise of a character. With careful observation, you'll begin to notice how they appear on-screen randomly before someone goes down.

While this is the widely accepted theory, production designer Dean Tavoularis states that the oranges were simply used to dress up more somber set pieces with a spot of color.