Miserably Ever After: 17 Movies Whose Happy Endings Are Anything But

Some film endings seem to be positive, but if you really think about the implications, you may be taken aback some. If you're looking for movies with true, unquestionable happy endings, you may want to consider skipping out on any of the following deceptively messed up movies.

1. Ghostbusters (1984)

At the end of Ghostbusters, the boys in tan save the day, but at what cost? How many residents of 550 Central Park West lost their homes and personal belongings in the aftermath of the battle against Gozer? Who cleaned up the marshmallow mess of a roasted Stay Puft? And what of the unfortunate New Yorkers who were attacked by a pesky poltergeist in the aftermath of the containment grid failure? Surely, they’re going to need a ton of therapy to confront that horrifying memory. Ghostbusters 2 does show that the titular quartet was held liable for the destruction around the city, but there’s so much more to consider that the Ghostbusters had no control over.

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

So, for five years, the world was functioning on half its population. Then in a flash, that missing half returns. Where do they fit? Not only will food supplies have been adjusted to accommodate the drastic drop, but you know the blipped who had no one waiting for them lost their homes, livelihood, money, and personal belongings. The movies also don’t address people who indirectly died because of the blip. For example, airline passengers who were on a flight when the pilot was blipped out of existence. Despite the efforts of the Avengers, those poor souls are permanently gone.

3. Back to the Future (1985)

While Marty returns to an improved version of his original timeline, these changes have had considerable effects in the last thirty years. His family will remember a different version of Marty, who no longer exists, and the people he knew are different from how they were when he left.

4. Scream 2 (1997)

As the film ends with an aerial shot of Sid calmly walking away to an upbeat song, viewers are left uneasy, considering she lost her friends again for the second time in a year. According to one member, this is why Scream 3 is underrated, as many fail to see Sidney dealing with PTSD and overcoming her fear.

5. The Truman Show (1998)

As the movie ends, audiences are rooting for Truman as he's finally free. However, he's about to dive into a world where he's the most famous person and will still be monitored and watched 24/7. He's about to discover that he's never, ever going to have an everyday life.

6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Most Marvel movies like to end on a high note, but a member found it most jarring when everyone is happy with themselves at the end of this film while completely ignoring how many were ruthlessly murdered by a sinister witch in a horrific battle.

7. M3GAN (2022)

Gemma may have thwarted M3gan's plan with Cady's help, but there's no way her life isn't in shambles after the incident. She can kiss her career goodbye, and it's very likely Cady, who just lost her parents, will be removed from her custody. On top of all that, she'll possibly be charged with negligent homicide and sued by the victims' families.

8. Skyfall (2012)

As the scene ends with Bond agreeing to return to work, the retro-styled office references the last films and hints at a reboot of the Bond character. However, it's difficult to ignore that Bond has lost what he believed to be his last chance at a regular life.

9. Minority Report (2002)

After being arrested by Precrime, John Anderton (Tom Cruise) is equipped with a “halo,” or a device that lets you live out your dreams while you physically rot in prison. But as the movie progresses, his wife breaks him out, they team up to end precrime, and live happily ever after with a new baby. Or do they? The halo is designed to make you think you're living your dream life, and being with his wife and a new child is exactly what Anderton wanted. It's very possible he never escaped Precrime and was still attached to the halo.

10. Let the Right One in (2008)

Young Oskar is only happy with running away with his vampire friend, Eli, because he's a child who doesn't yet understand the life of submission and violence that is yet to come. He's consigned himself to Eli, who is likely to become bored and abusive of him like she did with previous handlers.

11. Career Opportunities (1991)

As Jim Dodge (Frank Whalley Jr.) and Josie McClellan (Jennifer Connelly) flee town with $52k and stolen merchandise, they’re shown lounging in an expensive hotel in Hollywood. However, even in 1991, $52k wasn't enough to live off of, especially in a lavished joint. Accounting for inflation, that's the equivalent of $117,000 in 2023. Eventually, without a plan, they will go broke.

12. Man of Steel (2013)

As much of the Metropolis gets destroyed, how would the seemingly uninhabitable city grant a happy ending? Batman v Superman explores the devastation of Superman and Zod's fight a bit more, showing how deadly it actually was.

13. Get Out (2017)

Is there even the possibility of a happy ending to Get Out? While Chris is shown getting safely away from the racist body swappers, he still has to explain why an entire household of affluent people is bludgeoned to death. His inadequate defense is that they used hypnosis to put old white people in black people's bodies. Think that will hold up in court?

14. Elysium (2013)

If Elysium were accessible to everyone, that would mean it would also be as overpopulated as Earth. As for those smuggled into Elysium initially, their ships would be gunned down. While the concept of getting everyone into paradise sounds nice, it does come with some big pitfalls.

15. Ready Player One (2018)

The movie starts by showing a dystopian world and then introduces us to the exciting thrills of OASIS. Seems like OASIS is an escape from the grim realities of life, no? So, is it really a good thing that OASIS would be closed twice a week to force people to face reality? If you ask us, we'd probably prefer to stay in the delusions of the virtual world.

16. Baby Driver (2017)

Baby Driver ends with what could be an ambiguous ending. The titular driver emerges from prison, ready to embrace his love long before his 25-year sentence would have ended. Could he have made parole after five years, or is this just a dream sequence? With how it's shot, in a dreamlike black-and-white, it's possible to speculate that Baby didn't actually get out of prison, and is still serving his lengthy sentence.

17. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

This one brings with it the problem of food shortage as the dad died before harvest, and he was the breadwinner. Even if everyone can harvest for themselves, Arlo missed harvest and returned just in time for winter to start.

