15 Movies That Will Haunt You for Days

Movies have a unique power to linger in our minds long after the credits roll, leaving a mark on our thoughts and emotions. Some of the films that have stuck with me the most have had a haunting quality that's sure to linger in the shadows of our thoughts and dreams. From chilling horrors to poignant dramas, these cinematic experiences are the ones that genuinely haunt you well after you've seen them!

1. The Entity (1982)

The Entity truly unsettled viewers with its unique blend of horror and psychological terror. Based on actual events, the film delves into the horrifying experiences of a woman repeatedly assaulted by an invisible entity.

The chilling aspect is that it's not a typical human antagonist – it's an intangible, relentless force, making it all the more disturbing. This eerie supernatural concept keeps you questioning the boundaries of reality and the unknown. This movie gave me Exorcist vibes for sure!

2. The Ring (2002)

Imagine watching a creepy video and getting a phone call telling you you have only seven days to live. That's the premise of The Ring, a horror movie that will make you afraid of your TV and any VHS tapes you might find.

The movie is full of disturbing images, and the shocking twist that you'll have to make a copy of the tape and make someone else watch it, effectively ruining their life, was terrible to watch as a kid.

3. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project is a found-footage horror film that follows three filmmakers who go into the woods to investigate a local legend. Unfortunately, they never come back.

The movie feels so natural and unpredictable. You never see the witch, but you hear her terrifying sounds and see the signs of her existence. It kind of makes you feel like you are lost in the woods with them, and there's no way out. It took me years to be able to go camping after seeing that movie!

4. Don’t Breathe (2016)

Don't Breathe was one of the most unexpectedly disturbing movies I have seen. It's about three thieves who break into the house of a blind man, thinking he is an easy target, but it's nothing like what they thought.

He's a ruthless killer who uses his other senses to hunt them down in the dark. The whole film feels tense and violent, and you realize at a certain point that he also has someone trapped in his basement, and what he's been doing is unimaginable.

5. The Visit (2015)

The Visit is the type of film that makes you question whether your family members are who they say they are. Two kids go to stay with their estranged grandparents for a week and discover that they are not who they seem.

The film mixes comedy and horror twistedly, with some creepy scenes that will make you jump. It's just enough that you're on the edge of your seat and trying to understand the level of crazy you're seeing.

6. The Descent (2005)

The Descent is a horror film that will make you claustrophobic. It features six women who go on a caving expedition and find themselves trapped in a dark, dangerous underground world where they aren't alone.

Creatures are lurking in the shadows, waiting to attack. The movie is realistic and brutal, showing the women's struggle to survive and escape. The film also has a bleak and ambiguous ending that will leave you unsettled.

7. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Paranormal Activity uses the found footage style to create a realistic and super eerie story. The film follows a young couple who are haunted by a demonic force in their house, and they try to capture the paranormal activity on camera.

It's full of suspense, tension, and jump scares as the viewers witness the escalating terror and violence the couple faces. There's also no happy ending, as you see the protagonists' fate and wonder if there's any validity to the spiritual horror presented in the film.

8. Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers features a monstrous creature that hunts and kills people for their body parts. The film follows two siblings who encounter the creature on a deserted highway, and they try to escape and survive.

It's gory and relentless as he stalks and attacks the victims with no mercy. The movie also has a creepy atmosphere and a dark sense of humor, as the creature is revealed to be driven by a sinister song and a mysterious cycle.

9. The Good Son (1993)

I will forever be haunted by The Good Son, which portrays a child who is a psychopath and a murderer. It begins with a young boy who stays with his relatives after his mother's death and then discovers that his cousin is a cold-blooded killer.

The movie is unsettling, unpleasant, and manipulative, as the cousin kills animals and people and tries to frame and harm the protagonist. The audience is also presented with a moral dilemma and a tragic ending, as the family has to choose between the two boys and only saving one of their lives.

10. Smile (2022)

Smile gained attention through clever viral marketing, mirroring its theme of trauma as a contagious force explored in the film. After therapist Dr. Cotter witnesses a patient taking her own life, she grapples with escaping the curse that now plagues her.

Though not the goriest, the film chills by depicting trauma as a cascading effect, highlighting mental health issues with a supernatural twist. Smile also impresses with its ability to give you PTSD from watching someone else have a mental breakdown, a sinister supernatural creature, and redefining a “toothy grin.”

11. The Conjuring (2013)

In The Conjuring, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren initially deal with the possessed doll Annabelle before being summoned to investigate the Perron family's Rhode Island farmhouse.

Haunting events escalate as they uncover a history of witchcraft and tragedy. Facing resistance, they battle a powerful demon to save Carolyn Perron. In a violent exorcism, they free her, concluding the film with a tense, triumphant reunion. It's so creepy!

12. Signs (2002)

Signs, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, is a unique sci-fi thriller centered on former priest Graham Hess, who discovers enigmatic crop circles signaling an impending alien invasion. It delves deep into themes of faith and fate, prioritizing character development over typical alien invasion tropes. With a tense atmosphere, occasional humor, and stellar performance by Mel Gibson, Signs is an original and gripping cinematic experience.

13. Come and See (1985)

Come and See is a harrowing depiction of the German occupation in WWII-era Belarus through the eyes of young Florya. The movie is directed by Elem Klimov, who based it on his own experiences and the testimonies of survivors.

The movie is a powerful and disturbing portrayal of war and psychological trauma with realistic and graphic scenes of violence, torture, and massacre. Aleksey Kravchenko delivers a remarkable performance as Florya. It's a devastating masterpiece.

14. Eden Lake (2008)

Eden Lake is a horror movie that follows a young couple, Steve and Jenny, who go to a secluded lake for a romantic getaway. However, they encounter a group of hostile and violent teenagers, who harass and torment them.

The situation escalates into a deadly cat-and-mouse game as the couple tries to escape and survive. The movie explores the themes of social class, youth culture, and moral decay.

15. The Platform (2019)

Netflix's The Platform quickly resonated with viewers due to its “haves and have-nots” themes and extreme violence. Set in a vertical tower prison, inmates face a moral dilemma: how much food to consume from a timed platform, knowing they'll relocate monthly.

The film exposes human selfishness, portraying high-level prisoners disregarding those below, leading to desperate measures, even cannibalism. This brutal cycle sparks violence, making audiences contemplate their own altruism in a disheartening display of survival instincts.

Source: (Reddit).