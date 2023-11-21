17 Movies That Will Ruin Your Life

Some films seem designed to ruin your day, haunt your dreams, and make you feel the kind of dirty that several hundred showers will never wash off.

A member of a popular film forum was looking for films that would ruin their life. In other words, the kind of films that should come bundled with a large pillow to hide behind and every type of trigger warning known to man.

1. Hostel (2005)

The mass murder of any group of people and things is, in general, deeply disturbing. But the idea of an elaborate, underground network of rich people using their resources kill people to use up some of their vacation time is particularly gruesome. Watch Hostel to see the atrocities for yourself.

2. Human Centipede (2009)

The logistics of constructing a “human centipede” are all you really need to know to understand how disgusting this movie is. If you're in the least bit squeamish, this one is a hard don't watch.

3. The Nightingale (2018)

This award-winning Australian historical, psychological thriller written and directed by Jennifer Kent tells the tale of a young Irish convict seeking revenge for terrible acts of violence committed against her and her family.

4. Eden Lake (2008

This British horror Thriller starring Michael Fassbender revolves around a young couple who are viciously assaulted by a group of teenagers during a romantic getaway.

5. Tusk (2014)

Kevin Smith's notorious body horror comedy starring Michael Parks and Justin Long tells the tale of an arrogant podcaster (Long) who is emotionally and physically abused by a retired sailor (Parks) obsessed with a walrus named Mr. Tusk.

6. Martyrs (2008)

Pascal Laugier's psychological horror film starring Mylène Jampanoï, Morjana Alaoui, and Catherine Bégin follows a young woman's quest for revenge against the people who abducted and tortured her as a child.

7. Threads (1984)

Barry Hines and Mick Jackson‘s post-apocalyptic drama about the effect a nuclear war would have on Britain traumatized an entire generation. Showing the societal and environmental impact a nuclear winter would have on the people left to live through it, Threads is an incredibly bleak film that will make you hope you wouldn't survive the initial blast.

8. When The Wind Blows (1986)

Based on Raymond Briggs's book of the same name. Jimmy Murakami's animated disaster movie starring John Mills and Peggy Ashcroft follows an elderly couple's attempt to survive a nuclear attack and fallout by following the advice in a government pamphlet. It is as depressing and heartbreaking as it sounds.

9. Irréversible (2002)

Gaspar Noé's graphic thriller about two men avenging the brutal sexual assault and beating of the woman they love is a film Roger Ebert called “so violent and cruel that most people will find it unwatchable.”

10. Ken Park (2002)

Larry Clark's erotic drama revolves around four Californian teenagers' abusive and dysfunctional lives. Written by Harmony Korine and based on Larry Clark's journals and stories, it opens with a teenager killing themselves and goes downhill from there.

11. Grave of The Fireflies (1985)

Isao Takahata‘s animated wartime drama about an orphaned brother and sister trying to survive after their parents are killed and their home is destroyed during the bombing of Kobe is a film you will only watch once but that will haunt your thoughts for the rest of your life.

12. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Darren Aronofsky's psychological drama starring Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, and Marlon Wayans, about the increasingly desperate lives of four drug addicts, is as memorable as it is graphic and depressing.

13. The Road (2009)

Viggo Mortensen stars in this adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's 2006 novel about a father and son trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic America.

14. The Boy in The Striped Pajamas (2008)

Mark Herman's historical drama about the young son of an SS officer who befriends a Jewish child imprisoned in a death camp in occupied Poland is as powerful and heartbreaking as it sounds.

15. Johnny Got His Gun (1971)

Made famous for its inclusion in Metallica's video for One, Dalton Trumbo's anti-war movie about an American soldier who awakens in a hospital bed after being hit by an artillery shell and losing his eyes, ears, mouth, nose, and limbs, but remains conscious and able to reason, is as nightmarish and haunting as it sounds.

16. The Human Centipede II (2011)

The first Human Centipede movie is a gratuitous body horror with a ridiculous premise about a surgeon performing some incredibly questionable surgery; the sequel is a meta-narrative about a disturbed copycat doing the same thing with a staple gun, and one of the victims is pregnant. Enjoy.

17. Watership Down (1978)

Martin Rosen's animated classic starring John Hurt and Richard Biers is a film about rabbits. It's also known as one of the most traumatizing ‘children's' films ever made. The film is violent and deals with subjects including death and genocide. This is one Sunday afternoon matinee your kids will describe to their therapist for years to come.

Source: (Reddit).