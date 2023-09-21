15 Movies We’re Shocked Didn’t Get Sequels

Hollywood rarely misses an opportunity to develop any hit film into a sequel, franchise, or remake these days. That makes it all the more surprising that these 24 cult classic or blockbuster movies have been left as standalone stories or haven't been explored to their full franchisable potential. Which do you think needs a follow-up?

1. Arachnophobia (1990)

Directed by Frank Marshall, this horror-comedy follows a small town plagued by deadly spiders from the Amazon rainforest. A local doctor and an exterminator must save the community from the arachnid invasion. Arachnophobia was a box office success, so it's surprising it didn't get a sequel, given the potential for upping the ante with more creepy-crawly adventures and humor.

2. 28 Weeks Later (2007)

A sequel to 28 Days Later, this intense horror film directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo depicts the aftermath of a rage virus outbreak in London. Survivors return to the city, but the virus is far from eradicated. Interest in these films saw a resurgence in light of a global pandemic, leading many to revisit these gems and wonder what inventive new twists they could add to the genre — perhaps we can catch up with this cast 28 months or even 28 years later.

3. District 9 (2009)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, this thought-provoking sci-fi film explores themes of xenophobia as aliens stranded on Earth are confined to a South African shantytown. A government agent's life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes infected by alien biotechnology.

While there was plenty of buzz about a potential sequel known as District 10 for many years, it's now been fourteen years, and there have been no further developments. This is likely due to Blomkamp's busy schedule, lackluster follow-up films, and too many projects falling through. The movie's unique social commentary and open-ended conclusion begged for more exploration, so hopefully, District 10 will still come to fruition one day.

4. Constantine (2005)

Based on the Hellblazer comics, this supernatural thriller stars Keanu Reeves as John Constantine, a demon hunter and detective who battles dark forces while trying to earn his way into heaven. The character's rich world of demons and the occult offered ample material for future stories. Given its cult status and the resurgence of Keanu Reeves' box office success, the absence of a Constantine sequel seems like a missed opportunity.

5. The Nice Guys (2016)

Directed by Shane Black, this comedic crime film pairs Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling as an unlikely duo investigating the disappearance of an adult film star in 1970s Los Angeles. The film's witty banter and chemistry between the leads left audiences wanting more cases to solve, but despite its high ratings and positive reception, it was a flop at the box office. By today's industry standards, that makes a sequel a dead end.

6. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

This mystery-thriller, based on Stieg Larsson's novel, follows a journalist and a hacker as they investigate a decades-old disappearance case with the fresh, dark, and brooding vision of acclaimed director David Fincher. Adapting a book franchise into a film that had already been done before in Sweden through several films, it was a surprise to find The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo sequels dead in the water after the film's success.

It earned Rooney Mara an Oscar for Best Actress, and the deal Fincher signed was to produce an entire franchise. However, due to low return on investment, these plans were axed, and yet another book series adaptation came out years later. I still mourn for what could have been!

7. The Truman Show (1998)

Directed by Peter Weir, this satirical drama stars Jim Carrey as Truman Burbank, a man whose entire life is unknowingly broadcast as a reality TV show. As Truman begins to question his reality, the world watches in fascination. The film's original, inventive premise made for an excellent standalone film that, on the one hand, should never be touched — but on the other, left us curious about Truman's post-show life.

8. We're the Millers (2013)

Comedies are ripe for potential sequels because they're low stakes, and it's simple to churn out a few extra movies out of one simple, endearing premise. However, We're the Millers was a unique diamond in the rough, emerging as one of the funniest films in the genre of the past twenty years. A sequel done right with this excellent cast, who have so much natural chemistry with each other, wouldn't be just a cheap cash grab but something of genuine value.

9. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

This sci-fi action film stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt as soldiers caught in a time loop, reliving a deadly battle against alien invaders until they can find a way to win the war. While Edge of Tomorrow 2 is supposedly in development, like so many hopeful sequels, uncertainty surrounds its production, leading to little updates. I'm keeping my fingers crossed because Blunt and Cruise make for a dynamic duo, and the film's Groundhog Day-esque concept is exactly the sort of film that can only benefit from further exploration of its universe.

10. World War Z (2013)

Brad Pitt stars in this apocalyptic thriller as a former UN investigator racing against time to find a solution to a global zombie pandemic. The film's scale and worldwide scope suggested room for further exploration of the zombie apocalypse.

A sequel was in the works for quite some time but ultimately failed due to scheduling and creative disputes, though Pitt remains a fervent advocate for the project's development. Zombies, Brad Pitt, a possible David Fincher direction, an outbreak film post-COVID-19? I mean, get it moving, guys, 'cause we got a hit on our hands.

11. Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Directed by Peter Weir and based on Patrick O'Brian's novels, this historical epic follows Captain Jack Aubrey and his crew during the Napoleonic Wars. As one of the most sought-after sequels by fans, the film's rich maritime adventures and well-developed characters begged for further exploration of their journeys on the high seas.

12. Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, this cyberpunk action film follows Alita, a cyborg with no memory of her past, as she uncovers her extraordinary abilities and seeks to uncover her true identity.

The film's visually stunning world and Alita's compelling character left audiences eager for more adventures in Iron City but released just a year before the pandemic, any hopes for a sequel were put on the back burner just like the rest of the film industry.

Thankfully, fans can rejoice with the good news that James Cameron has announced he's in talks with fellow producer Jon Landrau and that they're interested in expanding this franchise further. Don't get too excited, though. Ideas are just at the talking stage right now, so Alita fans may have to wait a while for a fully developed sequel.

13. Inception (2010)

This mind-bending sci-fi thriller, directed by Christopher Nolan, explores dream infiltration and features a team of thieves who enter people's subconscious minds. While the film's complex narrative and open-ended conclusion made for the perfect conclusion in its own right, it also left viewers craving further exploration of the dream world.

Nolan's ambitious tackling of the subconscious, collapsing dreams, mental manipulation, and blurring of reality and fiction have left plenty of complex material to expand on — but don't hold your breath. Something tells me Nolan has no interest in producing sequels to films that weren't originally envisioned as a franchise from the beginning, especially when the standalone film is considered one of the best movies in modern history.

14. Step Brothers (2008)

This outrageous comedy stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as grown men who become reluctant stepbrothers, leading to a series of hilarious and immature antics. Step Brothers‘ absurd humor and the chemistry between the leads left audiences wanting more of their absurd escapades. This would have been the perfect opportunity to depict the brothers starting their own dysfunctional families.

15. It Follows (2014)

A unique horror film directed by David Robert Mitchell, it follows a young woman pursued by a supernatural entity that can take on any form. While this horror film leaves us in satisfying suspense, debating what the final scene means, its unsettling premise and open-ended conclusion had audiences pondering the nature of the entity and its origins.

Source: Reddit.