15 Movies You Should Watch That Are as Enjoyable as Tremors

If you're looking for thrilling movie recommendations similar to the iconic film Tremors, then we have just the list for you. From spine-chilling creatures to unexpected twists and turns, these cinematic gems will satisfy your appetite for suspense, humor, and non-stop entertainment. These are the best 15 horror movies with a similar tone or premise to the 1990 sci-fi horror film Tremors.

1. Grabbers (2012)

In Grabbers, a small island off the coast of Ireland becomes the target of bloodthirsty creatures from the sea. The locals soon discover that these creatures have a peculiar weakness: they are allergic to alcohol. As the islanders band together and devise a plan to stay intoxicated, they must survive the night while battling these otherworldly beings. Just like Tremors, Grabbers combines humor with creature feature horror, providing a thrilling and comedic ride that keeps viewers horrified and entertained.

2. Evolution (2001)

Evolution follows the story of two community college professors who stumble upon a rapidly evolving alien organism. As the organism starts multiplying and wreaking havoc, the professors, a team of misfit scientists, and the military race against time to save humanity from this extraterrestrial threat.

3. Snatchers (2019)

In Snatchers, high school student Sara wakes up after a night of partying with an unexpected surprise: she's nine months pregnant. However, her pregnancy is no ordinary one. Sara soon realizes that she has become the host of an alien parasite that impregnates humans at an alarming rate. Teaming up with her best friend, Hayley, they must find a way to stop the invasion and save their town.

4. Slither (2006)

Slither revolves around a small town infested with an extraterrestrial parasite after a meteorite crash. As the townspeople get infected and transformed into grotesque monsters, a group of survivors, including the local sheriff, must fight to save their lives and prevent the parasites from spreading beyond their community.

5. Evil Dead II (1987)

Evil Dead II picks up where the first film left off, with Ash Williams trapped in a cabin haunted by demonic forces. As the evil spirits possess the living and the dead, Ash must fight for survival, armed with his chainsaw and shotgun. This cult classic horror-comedy, much like Tremors, features a unique blend of gory horror, dark humor, and over-the-top action that guarantees a rollercoaster ride of entertainment for viewers.

6. What We Do in The Shadows (2014)

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary that follows the lives of four vampire roommates living in modern-day New Zealand. As they navigate the challenges of being centuries-old vampires in a contemporary world, the film delivers a hilarious and witty exploration of their daily struggles, including vampire hunters, ancient rivalries, and adapting to the ever-changing society.

7. The Blob (1988)

The Blob is a remake of the classic 1958 film. It tells the story of a small town invaded by an amorphous and gelatinous alien creature that devours everything in its path. As the townspeople become trapped and threatened by the unstoppable monster, a group of teenagers takes it upon themselves to stop the terror and save their community.

8. Eight-Legged Freaks (2002)

Eight Legged Freaks is an action-comedy film that centers around a small mining town invaded by giant, mutated spiders due to toxic waste exposure. As the town is thrown into chaos, a group of unlikely heroes, including a sheriff, a teenage boy, and a spider enthusiast, must come together to fight off the gigantic arachnids and save their community. Arachnophobics: watch at your own risk!

9. Feast (2005)

Feast takes place in a remote desert bar where a group of diverse individuals finds themselves trapped and under siege by deadly creatures known as “The Monsters.” As the survivors fight for their lives, they must rely on their wits and resourcefulness to outsmart and defeat the relentless monsters.

Feast shares similarities with Tremors in its fast-paced action, humor, and a group of unlikely heroes battling against monstrous creatures. If you're into creature-driven films, you'll love this gory and thrilling horror-comedy that's an adrenaline rush from start to finish.

10. Lake Placid (1999)

Lake Placid takes place in a tranquil lake in Maine, becomes a hunting ground for a massive and elusive man-eating crocodile. When the creature starts claiming human lives, a team of unlikely allies, including a fish and wildlife officer, a paleontologist, and a local sheriff, must work together to capture or eliminate the dangerous predator.

11. Freaky (2020)

Freaky is a slasher-comedy film that follows the story of a high school student who switches bodies with a notorious serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher. As the young girl finds herself trapped in the killer's body, she must find a way to reverse the switch before it becomes permanent. While this film has no grotesque alien-like creatures, it is a unique mix of film styles similar to Tremors. Think Freaky Friday if it were a horror comedy.

12. The Faculty (1998)

With its blend of suspense, teenage protagonists, and an alien invasion narrative, if you're a fan of Tremors you'll love The Faculty. The Faculty is a sci-fi horror film set in a high school where a group of students discovers that parasitic aliens are taking over their teachers. As the students fight to save themselves and uncover the truth, they must overcome their differences and form alliances to survive.

13. Deep Rising (1998)

Deep Rising takes place on a luxury cruise ship that gets attacked by a group of sea monsters during its maiden voyage. As a group of mercenaries and passengers fight for their lives, they uncover a sinister plot behind the creature's attack.

14. Critters (1986)

Critters revolves around a small town that becomes the target of a group of vicious, furry aliens known as “Critters.” With their sharp teeth and insatiable appetite, these creatures wreak havoc on the town as a family, and a group of intergalactic bounty hunters team up to stop them.

15. Starship Troopers (1997)

Starship Troopers is a science fiction action film set in a future where humanity is at war against a species of giant insectoid aliens known as “Arachnids.” The story follows a group of young recruits joining the military and engaging in intense battles against the alien bugs.

With its thrilling action sequences, epic scale, and a blend of sci-fi and military themes, Starship Troopers shares similarities with Tremors, like its exhilarating creature-driven narrative and the sense of high-stakes adventure. This visually stunning film offers a gripping and action-packed experience that will satisfy fans of Tremors and lovers of sci-fi action.

Source: Reddit.