15 Musicians Firmly in Their Side-Quest Era

A side quest is when an artist deviates from their chosen path. Maybe they switch from releasing metal tracks to composing classical symphonies. Others choose to write books or film scores. Music fans on a popular online forum discussed the musicians who have become fixed in their side-quest era — here are the names under the spotlight.

1. Rick Astley

The original poster noted one admirable artist who was popular in the 80s. In an unlikely career turn, Rick Astley has moved away from 80s pop and is covering the likes of The Smiths and Foo Fighters with his band Blossoms. He was even seen at Glastonbury, playing drums on a cover of an AC/DC track.

2. Trent Reznor

While some musicians on this list return to their initial career path on occasion, others seem stuck in their side-quest ambitions. In the case of Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails, one music lover reminds us that he is busy writing film scores and winning Oscars.

3. Foo Fighters

While they’ve been sidetracked by a motion picture and, as one music fan reminds us, an unlikely cover of a Bee Gees song, Foo Fighters now seem to be refocusing after the sad passing of Taylor Hawkins. As a product of this side quest era, I’d strongly recommend listening to Dave and Violet Grohl’s brilliant cover of the X song “Nausea.”

4. R.E.M

They’ve officially broken up, but the good news is that most of the original members of R.E.M. have remained active in the music business. One forum contributor recommends checking out Peter Buck and Mike Mills’ work with The Baseball Project.

5. Billy Corgan

While The Smashing Pumpkins are officially intact, singer Billy Corgan has been assembling a diverse resume. Along with his many music projects, one person noted that Corgan owns a tea house and purchased NWA pro wrestling.

6. David Byrne

Having taken Talking Heads to the top, David Byrne has branched out with many collaborations and solo projects. His recent career is summed up perfectly by one music fan, who noted that Byrne’s whole life is now a side quest.

7. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga remains firmly focused on her own releases, although her featured role in the iconic movie A Star Is Born underlines her versatility. One fan claims that she’s firmly in her side quest era, as Lady Gaga has bounced around so many music genres.

8. Jack Black

Is Jack Black a musician on a side quest as an actor, or is it the other way around? Several people argued for his inclusion because he will always return to Tenacious D, which may be his first true love.

9. Robert Plant and Jimmy Page

Along with John Paul Jones, the surviving members of Led Zeppelin were mentioned on more than one occasion during this discussion. That may be unfair, considering they dropped the group name after John Bonham’s death in 1980. However, it could be argued that they’ve moved away from heavy rock, while one music fan asked if Jimmy Page has done anything since Led Zep finished.

10. Outkast

I thought I hadn’t heard much from Outkast for a while. One music lover noted a bizarre shift for Andre 3000, who has been playing a flute in Japan, while Big Boi has been busy with his owls.

11. Lana Del Rey

While I’m aware that Lana Del Rey has been touring in 2023, I have to rely on those forum contributors who want her to be included on this list. According to one individual, she’s been sidetracked by waffle restaurants and nail salons in Alabama.

12. Ed Droste

I remember an unconfirmed story that Norman Greenbaum opened a deli on the back of his earnings from “Spirit in the Sky.” I was reminded of this tale when one music fan pointed out that the former frontman of Grizzly Bear, Ed Droste, is now a licensed therapist.

13. Damon Albarn

I must admit I had to look up the reference when one forum member likened Damon Albarn to Majora’s Mask. I’m still not sure I get it, but he’s certainly a contender, focusing on many side quests away from his main group.

14. Justin Timberlake

At least one commenter appeared anxious for Justin Timberlake to return to his main focus. His side quests include music for the Trolls soundtrack, as well as some acting gigs.

15. Weezer

I may be wrong with this assessment, but it seems from the outside that Weezer has turned into a cover band. Those covers, “Africa” and “Take on Me,” in particular, are great, but could we see a drop in original tunes moving forward?

