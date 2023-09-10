15 Netflix Series To Conquer in a Single Binge Session

There’s nothing better than a good Netflix series! The thought of a comfy blanket, popcorn, and remote in hand makes you want to stay in, and while the night away in a great storyline. If you’re looking for something short and sweet, you can binge on these excellent series in a single viewing:

1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2022)

If you’ve watched Bridgerton, you want more of Queen Charlotte and King George. You get this on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: a broken marriage, royal obligations, and a long-lasting love story. These are three things that make for a thrilling series.

2. Jury Duty ( 2023)

This eight-episode mockumentary is a hilarious reality experience of sorts. It explores a civil trial through the eyes of one juror, Ronald Gladden. Thinking that he is part of a special select jury, Gladeen doesn't know that paid actors performing a half-scripted and half-improvised show. Watchers agree that the show is light, fluffy, and optimistic, a must-watch!

3. Beef (2023)

Beef is a hilarious series with darkness in good measure. Anyone will enjoy it. While the premise of two strangers meeting seems simple, their connection enlarges with each passing episode. As the story progresses, you'll get moments of self-reflection, sneak in a lot of laughs, and come to the conclusion that life is beautiful. It is the perfect pick-me-up.

4. Everything Sucks (2018)

Well, does it? Sometimes we feel like life sucks, especially when things are not going our way. The series brings together a group of teens struggling with mental health, adulthood, and discovering their sexuality. They try to find their way and realize they shouldn't take high school too seriously.

5. Gypsy (2017)

Are you ready for a wild ride full of twists and turns? The series follows a psychologist who infiltrates the lives of her clients as she chooses to build relationships with those in their circle. Eventually, she meets an ex-girlfriend, Sydney, and the two develop a unique chemistry that may jeopardize everything. The plot offers a good mix of light and heavy, and you will have to laugh out loud at times.

6. Archive 81 (2022)

Meant for all gore lovers and anyone who needs some dark excitement, Archive 81 is the perfect series! Following archivist Dan and his desire to retrieve important footage, you'll watch as the series transitions from a single request to scary discoveries.

7. Wednesday (2022)

Jenna Ortega has become a household name for her role on Wednesday. The story is about teenagers with supernatural abilities who learn to explore adulthood. The friendships in the show are short-lived, and the love scenes are intriguing, making for a one-night binge-worthy show.

8. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

If you want to watch a woman play a “man’s game,” binging The Queen’s Gambit is how to do it! When Elizabeth is orphaned, she battles through the use of induced drugs. She learns how to play chess and somehow visualizes the best moves and tactics, which makes her play at the highest ranks.

9. The Society (2019)

When a school trip cancels, it leads a group of teens back to their lonely hometown. But they realize they are no longer in contact with the outside world. So, they choose leaders for a society of their own. As expected, they don’t see eye to eye, and the drama unravels. This series should have you on the edge of your seat.

10. Squid Game (2021)

This show comes with an unusual premise. Hundreds of individuals choose to compete for millions as financial hardships hit the world. As they play, they discover losers die, leaving the rest to contemplate whether playing the game is worth it.

11. When They See Us (2019)

While this series is perfect for legal heads, it will tug anyone’s heartstrings. Based on actual events, it highlights false accusations of five black and Latino men who face convictions for crimes they didn’t commit. The actors reel you in as they portray the innocence of the men and a corrupt justice system.

12. What/If (2019)

If it’s all about drama, look no further than this series! It highlights the story of a wealthy woman who invests in a young scientist’s startup. But the stakes are high for the scientist when she chooses between wealth and dignity.

13. Chambers (2019)

In this series, a girl gets a heart transplant and is intrigued. She digs into her donor’s death as she begins to take on their characteristics, some of which are sinister. Chambers is a psychological gore story that takes a closer look at trauma.

14. Maniac (2018)

One fan says Maniac will pull you in, as it’s exciting, troubling, and teeters between fantasy and reality. The series explores friendships and introduces a pill that can cure mental anguish.

15. Unbelievable (2019)

Based on a true story, Unbelievable will have you at the edge of your seat as you follow two female detectives trying to uncover evidence. This gripping true crime drama showcases a harrowing story of pain, disappointment, and re-victimization.

