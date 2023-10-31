15 Netflix Series You Just Couldn’t Get Through

Netflix has established itself as the go-to source for unlimited TV programs catering to every taste and genre, from laugh-out-loud comedies to binge-worthy dramas. Nevertheless, not every program is a success, and occasionally, even the most promising series might make us push the “stop” button. According to an online discussion, there are 15 series on Netflix that people said they couldn't finish for various reasons.

1. Manifest (2018 – 2023)

The religious slant was a no-no for this supernatural show that had the characters explaining the mystery instead of showing it. The show's characters are the passengers of Flight 828, who mysteriously vanish for five and a half years before reappearing out of nowhere. The passengers discover they have been given mysterious skills and are plagued by visions and premonitions as they resume their regular lives. The show follows their efforts to solve the mystery behind their absence, the weird occurrences they encounter, and the effects of their newly discovered abilities.

2. Dark (2017 – 2020)

A little German town's evil past is revealed when two children go missing, along with the parallel lifestyles and strained relationships among four families as they look for the children. In the mystery-drama series, a complex riddle with unexpected turns is introduced. It involves a web of intriguing characters, all of whom are connected to the town's terrible past, whether they realize it or not. The spooky aspects of the novel are connected to the same city in 1986. There was sheer boredom in the plot that made the audience disinterested.

3. The Witcher (2019 – )

Based on the well-known book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, the show follows Geralt of Rivia, a talented witcher and monster hunter, in a fantasy world with elements of the Middle Ages. In a world full of frightening monsters, sorcery, political intrigue, and moral uncertainty, Geralt is on a mission to discover his fate. Multiple timeframes are used to tell the story, which makes it complex and interwoven. However, cuts in production costs diminished the quality of the CGI and took away viewership.

4. Suits (2011 – 2019)

Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), a college dropout who never attended law school (although he has repeatedly obtained an extremely high score on the LSAT as an illegal proxy), uses his photographic memory to talk his way into the role of an associate working for successful “closer” attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). The story of keeping it a secret, set in a fictional New York City corporate law firm, was interesting from the start. But soon viewers become bored from the randomness of the office talk.

5. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015 – 2020)

The show centers on 29-year-old Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper). She is adjusting to life after being freed from a fictional doomsday cult in Durnsville, Indiana, where she and three other women were imprisoned for 15 years by a reverend. Resolute to be viewed beyond her experience and putting on a positive attitude, she decides to start over by relocating to New York City. The show was filled with too many subplots that made enthusiasts confused.

6. Riverdale (2017 – 2023)

While dealing with the devastating death of a classmate, Betty, Archie, Jughead, and new girl Veronica at Riverdale High struggle with competing desires. This group of adolescents tries to uncover the evils hiding in Riverdale after a teen was murdered there. The Riverdale premiere received favorable reviews. Still, later seasons were reprimanded for the script, acting, direction, and lack of compelling plots.

7. American Horror Story (2011 – )

The program explores many ominous and unpleasant situations, frequently taking its cues from historical facts and mythology. With a fresh locale and plotline for each season, the show often explores terror, the paranormal, and psychological horror themes. The show exposes the underbelly of American culture while fusing pieces of suspense, gore, and the supernatural. It is a terrifying and thought-provoking viewing experience that should have had a much better cast than a Kardashian to save its viewing numbers.

8. The Walking Dead (2010 – 2022)

The narrative centers on a group who must survive this new environment's perils, including the relentless undead and other frightened people. The show addresses themes of survival, morality, and the human condition as they try to find safety, resources, and a sense of community. As the survivors attempt to reconstruct their lives in a world where the dead walk, viewers are drawn into their complicated relationships and character growth but become turned off — especially the original comic fans — after Glenn's death, as he is seen as the “glue guy” of the group.

9. Stranger Things (2016 – 2025)

This series is about a group of young people who become friends and go on a search for their missing friend, Will Byers, in Hawkins, Indiana. As they look for Will, they learn of several strange incidents, including the appearance of Eleven, a mystery girl with psychokinetic powers. They discover the Upside Down, a parallel reality home to horrifying creatures, as they dive deeper into Hawkins' mysteries. But the additions to the cast that distracted from the rhythm in later episodes struck an odd chord with some viewers.

10. Peaky Blinders (2013 – 2022)

The Peaky Blinders are first distinguished by their unique flat caps with razor blades hemmed into the brims, led by the crafty and charismatic Thomas Shelby. The drama explores the family's ambitions, devotion, and the results of their decisions against a backdrop of social and political turmoil. Their contacts with historical luminaries like Winston Churchill are also shown. It was also oddly distinguished for its dull and dragging presentation, which reduced its followership. As one netizen put it: “I found it to be a snooze fest.”

11. Jessica Jones (2015 – 2019)

This show centers on the life of Jessica Jones, a former superhero turned private eye with a rocky background. The Marvel Cinematic Universe-affiliated program is renowned for its grimy, gloomy tone. Jessica is powerful and has a caustic and cynical demeanor. She deals with the trauma of her past, particularly her violent connection with the mind-controlling antagonist Kilgrave. At the same time, she solves challenging cases throughout the series. But the plot is overstretched, having more or less the same subplot with 5 or 6 episodes, which is too many.

12. Westworld (2016 – 2022)

A futuristic theme park is the setting of the Netflix series featuring highly developed, lifelike androids known as hosts. Affluent visitors can indulge in their greatest fantasies, from adventure to hedonism, at the park, which caters to them. But when the hosts gradually become sentient and start to doubt their existence, a series of things muddy the lines between humans and machines. The program examines issues like free will, morality, artificial intelligence, and the effects of human use of technology. These are interesting examinations — if only viewers didn't consider the series to be a stand-alone while the other episodes were released as spin-offs.

13. Cobra Kai (2018 – 2023)

A new generation of martial artists is mentored by Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, two characters from the original film, as the show follows their lives and rekindles their rivalry. It examines themes of atonement, friendship, and the results of one's deeds. The comedy series that won a devoted following as it revived the Karate Kid universe for a contemporary audience lost it with its annoying cast and cheesiness.

14. Orange Is the New Black (2013 – 2019)

This is the tale of 30-year-old Piper Chapman, who received a prison term for her role in a narcotics smuggling enterprise decades before. It focuses on the inmates' individual histories, relationships, and personal tales as they complete their sentences. Along with these topics, it also discusses themes of racism, sexuality, and the shortcomings of the criminal justice system. Yet, many felt like one disappointed viewer, who said, “It was great the first few seasons, but once they closed the prison and moved all the prisoners to a higher-security prison, it got slow and hard to follow.”

15. Ozark (2017 – 2022)

The plot of the program centers on Jason Bateman's character, Marty Byrde, a financial planner who moves his family to the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong. In the Ozarks, Marty and his wife Wendy must negotiate a perilous criminal underworld to protect their family and carry out their illegal money-laundering business.

