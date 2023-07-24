15 Obscure Facts About The Life of Boba Fett

When Boba Fett strolled into the iconic The Empire Strikes Back scene, he instantly became a fan-favorite character. With someone this popular, his story is well known.

Boba is a clone of Jango Fett. Jedi Mace Windu killed Jango, and Boba took up his father’s career to become the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. He was thought to have died in the Sarlacc but fought his way out to become the ruler of Tatooine eventually. There are many minor details about this character, so here are 15 obscure facts you might not know about Boba Fett.

1 – The Faithful Wookiee

While he dazzled fans in The Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett’s first appearance was in The Star Wars Holiday Special. He appears in the animated short “The Story of the Faithful Wookiee.”

2 – The First Boba

One mystery about Boba Fett is fans don’t know who voiced him in The Holiday Special. There are conflicting reports, but it seems to be either Don Francks or Gabriel Dell. The Holiday Special was released so early in the franchise that Lucasfilm kept no record of who voiced the iconic character.

3 – Alpha and Omega

When Jango agreed to give his genetic template to create the Republic’s clone army, he requested to have one clone to keep as his son. “Alpha” was created as Jango's first clone with unaltered DNA. He would later be renamed Boba.

Boba was one of two clones that were pure genetic copies of Jango. The other was Omega, a female clone created in secret by Kaminoan scientist Nala Se.

4 – Training

Unlike the other clones, his father personally trained Boba and taught the boy many skills. At a young age, Boba could fly their ship, the Slave I, shoot a blaster, and excel at hand-to-hand combat. Jango saw Boba as his legacy, finding pride in that aspect of his son.

5 – Secret Code

Jango and Boba created a secret code that only they knew. While it sounded like typical dialogue to everyone else, the Fett Code permitted them to communicate while others were around. It allowed them to escape Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi on Kamino.

6 – The Real Son

When he was young, Boba despised being compared to other clone troopers. Having little care for the soldiers made in his father’s image, Boba saw himself as the true son of Jango. One time meeting young clones his age, he did briefly consider their companionship and leaving bounty hunting for good.

7 – Revenge

After his father's death at the hands of Mace Windu, Boba held great hatred for the Jedi Master and tried multiple times to murder him. Boba’s attempts failed, which landed the young teenager in jail. While he never forgave the Jedi, he focused on a different path.

8 – Mentors

Thanks to allies Jango made throughout his career, several scum and villainy characters stepped up for various reasons to help train Boba. Some of these included Hondo Ohnaka, Aurra Sing, and Bossk.

9 – Ship of Theseus

By the time the Empire rolled around, the Slave I was not the original ship given to Boba. During the Clone Wars, Aurra Sing stole the Slave I to escape Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano and destroyed the ship in a crash. Hondo Ohnaka would rebuild the vessel to give it back to Boba.

10 – Krayt's Claw

Towards the end of the Clone Wars, Boba formed his first syndicate called the Krayt’s Claw. The group consisted of various bounty hunters seen in the Original Trilogy, like Bossk and Dengar. After fleeing from her Sith teacher Count Dooku, ex-apprentice Asajj Ventress briefly joined the Krayt’s Claw.

11 – The Armor

During his early bounty hunter career, Boba didn’t wear his father’s Mandalorian armor immediately. One simple reason was it didn’t fit him. Boba began altering it as he grew into it, like adding braids to the shoulder as trophies from his victims. He rebuilt the armor entirely in his father’s honor.

12 – The Dent

Before their reunion in The Book of Boba Fett, Boba had a history with the bounty hunter Cad Bane. In a series of unfinished story reels from The Clone Wars that are still considered canon, Boba and Cad took a job together, with Cad taking the teenager under his wing. After a double cross, the two had a shootout, denting Fett’s helmet.

13 – Romance

In the current canon, Boba isn’t known for his romance. However, in the Legends continuity, he married another bounty hunter named Sintas Vel. The two had a daughter named Ailyn, but after a series of horrific events, the two eventually separated.

14 – Losing Solo

It’s well-known that Boba Fett delivered Han Solo frozen in carbonite to Jabba the Hutt in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. During the delivery, he lost his bounty to none other than Qi’ra, Han’s girlfriend from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Now the leader of Crimson Dawn, Qi’ra, stole Han Solo to auction him off to the highest bidder. While heroes and villains raced to claim Solo, Boba would eventually get his bounty back and finish the job for Jabba.

15 – Jabba’s Favorite

Boba became one of the favorite bounty hunters of Jabba the Hutt. Some nights, Jabba would invite Fett to drink with him privately, sharing sad songs and personal stories with the hunter. Boba never knew why Jabba would do this, but since the crime lord paid him well, he put up with it.