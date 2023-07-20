15 Obscure Facts About the Life of Princess Leia

Princess Leia is one of the most iconic figures in cinema. Carrie Fisher brought the character to life to inspire future generations that princesses could kick butt too.

Everyone knows the story of Leia. She did the whole “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi,” was a rebel leader, married the smuggler Han Solo, and was the twin sister to Luke Skywalker. They defeated the Empire at Endor, and the Princess got the new title of General to fight the First Order. Her story in the movies is well known, so here are 15 more obscure facts about Leia Organa.

1 – The Prophecy

Before Leia was born, Jedi Master Yoda sought out how to preserve his essence after death. This process would allow him to become a Force Ghost in the movies. Guided by the spirit of Qui-Gon Jinn, Yoda discovered a planet called the Wellspring of Life, where he met five Force Priestesses. Their leader Serenity foretold Leia and Luke’s birth, stating that there was another Skywalker.

2 – Yoda’s Preference

After Leia was born, she displayed natural power in the Force. As the child grew older, she was who Yoda wanted to train, thinking she was the better choice to pass on knowledge of the Jedi. Leia had strength of will and focus, unlike Luke, who Yoda thought was impulsive and distractible. Yoda didn’t get his wish, as Luke showed up on his Dagobah doorstep.

3 – What’s in a Name?

Keeping track of Leia’s name changes can be a hassle. She was born Leia Amidala Skywalker, but the first change came with her going into hiding. The Royal Family of Alderaan, Queen Breha and Viceroy Bail Organa, took in Leia and held an official Alderaanian Name Day ceremony. This announced her formal adoption, which gave her the name of Leia Organa.

Leia would change her name once more when she married Han, becoming Leia Skywalker Organa Solo.

4 – The Lie

Growing up, Leia knew the Organas adopted her. The story Bail and Breha spun was during one of the final battles of the Clone Wars. Her birth father was killed, and her mother was gravely injured, living long enough to give birth to her. Leia didn’t care much about two people she didn’t know as she saw Bail and Breha as her true parents. After meeting Jedi in hiding Obi-Wan Kenobi, she took more interest when she realized Kenobi had also known her birth parents.

When Leia asks how Bail found her, Breha jokes that her husband went on a “mysterious mission” only to return with a baby.

5 – Hair Care

While Leia is known for her famous hair buns, she also often wears braids. Wearing different types of braids was an old custom on her planet, and monarchs like Leia traditionally learned and wore these hairstyles. Different braids were styled for various events like romantic courting or holidays. For example, Leia’s hair is braided in The Last Jedi, symbolizing her mourning for her husband, Han Solo.

6 – A Normal Childhood

Despite being a princess, Leia had many similar adventures and milestones as an average child. She was excited to get a “big girl bed” when she turned four. As a toddler, she escaped from a bath to find her father. Bail had been in the middle of a diplomatic meeting, and everyone was surprised to see a wet and naked toddler run in, followed by a panicking nanny droid. When she was older, Leia had a love for zombie movies.

Leia also daydreamed and came up with beliefs about magic. For example, after a hiking accident when she was younger, Breha had cybernetic lungs and a heart that glowed through her skin. Leia believed her mother had glowing candlewick flowers growing in her chest until Leia found out the truth. After this, Leia made a point in her princess duties to meet with others with cybernetics.

7 – A Royal Upbringing

Leia was still a princess and was raised to become the future queen of her planet. Despite knowing she would lose privacy and freedom, she understood that being the queen was a privilege and her duty. Her lessons consisted of diplomacy, learning about the rights of her people’s workers, and navigation. Tutor droids also taught her hand-to-hand combat to protect herself. The one lesson she struggled with was accounting, and Breha jokingly urged her to fall in love with someone who loved doing taxes.

Her least favorite lessons were from her aunts. While she loved the women, they pushed etiquette skills on her and tried to mold her into a demure woman who needed a husband. Leia, frankly, thought this was stupid and refused to comply.

8- Making Friends

At age sixteen, Leia participated in the Junior Senate, also known as the Apprentice Legislature, representing her planet. Her birth mother, Padmé, also followed this path before becoming Queen of Naboo. One significant person Leia met was Amilyn Holdo, who would become a lifelong friend. The teen from Gatalenta fascinated Leia as Holdo constantly dyed her hair, would speak and argue in riddles, and was unconventional in debates meaning she would sometimes side against the Empire.

The young women had many adventures together in their youth. One example is when Leia teaches Holdo how to drive, which leads to them discovering an underground circus and escaping from a criminal organization.

Holdo would become one of Leia’s most valuable agents in both the Rebellion and the Resistance, often working undercover in Leia’s stead to keep the Princess safe. She is best known for the Holdo Maneuver during the events of The Last Jedi.

9 – Discovering a Rebellion

During one Junior Senate meeting, Leia sleuthed out the origins of a rebel attack on the Calderos Imperial Station. Aided by her private guard, Leia followed the trail until discovering a rebel base. Leia was captured and brought before the commander, Bail Organa, who was just as shocked to see his daughter.

It was an awkward, tense ride back to Alderaan. Leia was surprised to find out Breha was also in on the rebel activity. Her parents refused to let her join in their work, thinking it would protect her, and swore her to secrecy.

10 – The Woes of Teenage Love

Another friend Leia made in the Junior Senate was Kier Domadi, also from Alderaan. While Kier didn’t have plans for politics, he used these lessons and sessions for his true goal to become a historian. As teenagers do, Leia and Kier start dating, which leads Leia to make a mistake.

She shared with Kier that her parents were rebels, not realizing that her boyfriend was a strong pacifist. Kier pushed back against the violence of the Rebellion, but he was scared of what would happen if the Empire found out about Leia’s family. He agreed to keep his girlfriend’s secret.

11 – All in with Rebellion

Unbeknownst to Leia, Kier began collecting information about the Rebellion. In his mind, he could protect Leia and his homeworld if he could prove to the Empire that the rebel activity was all her parent’s doing. This backfired when he tried to get information from a station that self-destructed, gravely wounding him. He told Leia the truth about his dealings and died in her arms. She returned his body to his parents, saying he died a hero protecting her.

Kier’s passing deeply affected Leia. She went to her parents and swore allegiance to their Rebellion, beginning to work with them for good. Around the same time, she officially claimed the Heir’s Crown, a coming-of-age coronation making her eligible for the throne of Alderaan.

12 – The Alderaan Flotilla

After the Death Star destroyed Alderaan, Leia was in a race against time to save what was left of her people. The Empire immediately targeted across the galaxy any Alderaanians who survived. She formed a fleet of Alderaanian ships whose only purpose was to protect her people until the war with the Empire was over.

After the Battle of Endor, the Alderaan Flotilla stationed itself at the remnants of their world to protect it from smugglers. Remnants of the Death Star were gathered to build a space station to remember Alderaan.

13 – Padawan Leia

The Rise of Skywalker revealed that Leia was Luke’s first Jedi student. As Yoda predicted, she was a quick learner with the Force, as many lessons came naturally to her. She realized many unexplained moments in her life were due to the Force. For example, Luke taught her that the Force allowed her visions from those who passed, which is how she could remember Padmé despite being a newborn.

Leia’s path was conflicted, feeling her calling in politics which is how she was raised. While she adored the time spent with her twin brother, Leia wasn’t sure if she should be a Jedi. One night, she had a vision that her unborn son would die if she stayed a Jedi. The idea shook her, and Leia gave her lightsaber to Luke to end her training. She would go on to become a senator in the New Republic, but she used her Jedi abilities to help better navigate the political world.

14 – The Keepsake Chest

The night before her Heir’s Crown coronation, Leia made a symbolic gesture for her family. She gave her father her childhood keepsake chest as a sign that she had grown up. Decades later, that chest would be her political demise.

Bail passed the chest to a distant family member, Lord Mellowyn of Birren, for safekeeping. Notably, the items within the chest were placed under the vow of the Royal Seal. Bail ensured the vow was taken because one item in the chest was a recording of him telling Leia her mother was Padmé, and her father was Anakin Skywalker. More importantly, he also said that Anakin became Darth Vader.

15 – A Ruined Reputation

After Mellowyn’s death, Leia declined to be his heir, so the leadership of Birren fell to Lady Carise Sindian. During the New Republic, Carise was a rival senator of Leia’s and sought to take her down. The keepsake chest falls into Carise’s hands, and the woman uses the knowledge of being Darth Vader’s daughter to ruin Leia’s political career. Leia was ousted from the Senate, losing her access to help prepare for the growing First Order. She was forced to continue as the leader of the Resistance in secret.

Leia would have the last laugh. Carise broke the Royal Seal vow by releasing the information. Leia brought the charges to Birren’s House of Elders, depriving Carise of her titles.