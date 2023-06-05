15 of the Best Ethan Hawke Movies

Ethan Hawke, a versatile and critically acclaimed actor, has graced the silver screen with his captivating performances in all genres, from horror and science fiction to romantic dramas and crime thrillers. These are the 15 quintessential best Ethan Hawke movies that showcase his remarkable acting prowess that offers a glimpse into his diverse filmography over his 37-year career.

1. Maudie (2016)

In this biographical drama, Hawke portrays Everett Lewis, a reclusive fish peddler who hires a determined woman named Maudie (Sally Hawkins) as his housekeeper. As their relationship evolves, Hawke beautifully captures Everett's complex emotions and vulnerability, delivering a nuanced performance that highlights the depth of his character.

2. Explorers (1985)

In this science fiction adventure film, Hawke plays Ben Crandall, a young teenager with an insatiable curiosity about outer space. Ben embarks on a remarkable journey alongside his friends when they construct a homemade spacecraft. Hawke's portrayal captures the innocence and wonder of adolescence, bringing youthful energy and charm to the character.

Hawke's performance stands out as he effortlessly embodies his young character's enthusiasm and wide-eyed curiosity, effectively conveying the awe and adventure permeating the film. His portrayal adds an authentic touch to the story, allowing audiences to connect with the wonder and dreams of youth. This early role is a testament to Hawke's talent and ability to captivate audiences from such an early age.

3. Sinister (2012)

In this chilling horror film, Hawke plays true crime writer Ellison Oswalt, who moves his family into a new house to uncover the truth behind a series of gruesome murders. Hawke's portrayal brings a sense of gravitas to the character, navigating Ellison's psychological torment and paranoia with compelling intensity. Hawke has proven himself a formidable actor in the horror and thriller genre in the past decade and always adds some much-needed complexity and depth to what would otherwise be one-note films.

4. The Black Phone (2022)

Hawke gives a chilling performance as he takes on the role of a mysterious, sadistic abductor of children in this horror-thriller, The Black Phone. Finney Shaw, a timid yet resourceful 13-year-old boy, is trapped in a soundproof basement at the mercy of a sadistic masked killer (Ethan Hawke).

However, a seemingly ordinary disconnected phone mounted on the wall unexpectedly begins to ring. To Finney's astonishment, the voices of the killer's previous victims echo through the line, determined to protect him from the same fate they endured. As the haunting calls intensify, Finney must navigate a chilling game of survival, relying on his wits and the guidance of the deceased to outwit his captor and secure his freedom.

5. Before Sunrise (1995)

This romantic drama follows the serendipitous encounter between Jesse (Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) as they spend a night together in Vienna. Hawke's natural chemistry with Delpy and his ability to capture the spontaneity and intellectual depth of Jesse's character contribute to the film's enduring charm as a modern romantic classic.

6. Before Sunset (2004)

\While it's my least favorite entry in this franchise, the final scene captures the essence the film was going for, and it makes sense as part of the overall story and statement the franchise makes on the evolution of romance over time. Revisiting the characters from Before Sunrise, Hawke's portrayal of Jesse continues to shine in this sequel. As Jesse reunites with Celine in Paris, Hawke's nuanced performance reflects the passage of time, regret, and the lingering connection between the two characters, creating a poignant and emotionally resonant experience.

7. Before Midnight (2013)

The third installment of the Before trilogy, Hawke's performance as Jesse dives deeper into the complexities of relationships and the challenges of long-term commitment. His ability to convey the intricacies of Jesse's evolving emotions and the weight of life's choices adds depth and authenticity to this final film in the franchise.

While Before Midnight is the most frustrating to watch because it deals with the harsh realities of being in love and a long-term relationship, Hawke shines brightest in this movie, showcasing his remarkable ability to deliver lengthy, dialogue-driven scenes with remarkable authenticity. The film features extended conversational sequences that require a high level of skill and engagement from the actors.

8. Dead Poets Society (1989)

Hawke plays Todd Anderson, a shy and reserved student who finds inspiration through his unconventional English teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams). Hawke's portrayal of Todd captures the character's transformation from timid to empowered, demonstrating his ability to convey vulnerability and growth on-screen.

9. The Northman (2022)

In this Robert Eggers-directed Viking revenge saga, Hawke portrays Prince Amleth, the young protagonist, is on the cusp of adulthood when his father, King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke) is ruthlessly slain by his treacherous uncle. Tragically, his mother is also taken captive. Fast forward two decades and Amleth has transformed into a Viking who leads raids on Slavic villages.

During his journey, he encounters a seeress who serves as a powerful reminder of his solemn oath: to rescue his mother, exact vengeance upon his uncle, and seek justice for his father's murder. The film follows Amleth's quest to fulfill these intertwined destinies, navigating a world of danger, ambition, and ancient Norse traditions. Though Hawke's role is confined to the opening scenes, he gives a heartbreaking speech with an arrow in his throat that is so moving you can understand why Amleth's drive for revenge never faltered after so many years.

10. Predestination (2014)

Hawke takes on the role of a temporal agent in this mind-bending sci-fi thriller. His performance is marked by a captivating blend of determination, vulnerability, and introspection as he navigates a complex time-travel narrative, leaving audiences captivated by his ability to command the screen.

11. Boyhood (2014)

A groundbreaking film shot over a span of 12 years, Boyhood follows the life of Mason (Ellar Coltrane) from childhood to adulthood. Hawke portrays Mason's father, bringing authenticity and depth to the role. Through Hawke's portrayal, viewers witness the growth and evolution of a flawed yet loving father figure, showcasing his ability to bring depth and emotional resonance to his character over the course of the film's unique production.

12. Reality Bites (1994)

In this iconic '90s romantic comedy-drama, Hawke plays Troy, an aspiring musician caught in a love triangle. His performance exudes a charismatic blend of charm and vulnerability, capturing the essence of the generation's disillusioned youth and their quest for identity and purpose.

13. Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)



Directed by Sidney Lumet, this gripping crime drama features Hawke as Hank, a desperate man involved in a botched robbery that spirals out of control. Hawke's emotionally charged performance showcases the depths of Hank's desperation and moral conflict, making for a compelling portrayal of a flawed character pushed to his limits.

14. Training Day (2001)

Hawke earned critical acclaim for his role as rookie cop Jake Hoyt, opposite Denzel Washington‘s corrupt detective Alonzo Harris. Through his performance, Hawke masterfully captures Jake's idealism, vulnerability, and moral dilemmas, delivering a gripping portrayal that serves as a powerful counterpoint to Washington's intense performance. Both actors were rightfully nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor Oscars, but only Denzel took home the statue. Hawke definitely deserved this win, so it's insane to think he has yet to win an Oscar.

15. Gattaca (1997)

Set in a future where genetic engineering determines one's destiny, Hawke stars as Vincent Freeman, a man with dreams of space exploration despite being considered genetically inferior. Hawke's nuanced performance reflects Vincent's determination, resilience, and inner strength, highlighting his ability to convey complex emotions and captivate audiences in this thought-provoking sci-fi film. Hawke commands the screen in what is undoubtedly his best film.