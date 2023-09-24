15 People Paid a Fortune To Fail at Their Jobs

In a world where people barely get acknowledged for their work, it’s absurd that some folks are getting paid for failing. An online community explores 15 kinds of people rewarded for being bad at their jobs!

1. Washington Generals: The Eternal Losers

These basketball players aren’t exactly known to do well at their jobs. So much so that it led one user down a rabbit hole, wondering if the team ever won. The last time they won was in 1971.

2. College Football Coach: Million-Dollar Fumble Coordinators

Many members wonder what’s the point of this profession. One user remarked you can fail at your job and get paid millions not to work there anymore. Another one cites Charlie Weiss as the master of failing. He got paid $19 million by Notre Dame and $5.6 million by Kansas to “go away.”

3. British Prime Ministers: Brief Case Collectors

British PMs get paid even if they don’t stay long or, as one points out, “especially if they don't stay long.” Dido Harding was cited as an example of “repeated failure and falling upwards.” A member comments how most prime ministers are given a payout, a blank list that they can fill in with names to give peerages to, and a list of contacts for people who'll pay the £100k to do an after-dinner speech.

4. Financial Tightrope Walkers: The Sheep and Wolf of Wall Street

One member shares the tale of their old neighbor. While they don't recall his full resume, they know it included Enron around 2005 and Quiznos around 2010. They have no idea what he was doing for work, but he landed on his feet every time and somehow kept failing into success.

5. Baseball Players: The Three-Strike Stars

According to one commenter, professional baseball is a sport where if you’re successful 30% of the time, you are considered one of the best in the game. However, another member responds that, in all fairness, an average human would have a 0% chance of hitting a Mariano Rivera slider.

6. CEOs: Coordinators of Bad Behavior

CEOs are the top-mentioned individuals on this list. One member points out that CEOs at most Fortune 100 companies receive epic separation packages for acting up. They can destroy the company but still get paid millions in almost non-taxable shares and perks. Another member mentions transitional CEOs, like Bob Chapek, walking away with golden parachutes for making unpopular policies.

7. Managers and Admin: Meeting Masters of Nothingness

Many members think that most management and administration are paid for doing nothing. To illustrate this point, a user comments, “Take away half the admin bloat at any agency, and you'd still be meeting targets.”

8. Uvalde Police: Budget-Draining Enforcers

One member can’t even think about the Uvalde situation without their blood boiling. Many find them to be “absolutely useless.” Sources suggest that 40% of Uvalde’s budget goes to the police department.

9. Life Coaches: Motivation Magicians

According to a commenter, life coaches mostly just talk and leave you feeling good and motivated. But almost none of them actually help you achieve something, and few, if any, are mental health professionals. The user aptly describes this job as a paid pep talk for adults.

10. Fortune Tellers: Crystal Ball Bluffers

In fortune telling, you’re getting paid in advance for making a prediction. All you’ve got to do is blurt out a random outcome, and when the time comes, it won’t matter if you were right or wrong since you already bagged the cash. Win-win!

11. Stock Analysts: Market Mystics

Names such as Jim Cramer and Bear Stearns come to a member’s mind when thinking of failed successes. Another mentions how an economist, Jeff Rubin, a mainstay of the business news media, wrote a book about how the oil price was going to $200/barrel and “took every opportunity to trumpet it.” Though the price immediately crashed, it hardly slowed him down.

12. Owner of Twitter: Unqualified Billionaires

If you’re the current owner of Twitter, you’re practically getting paid to fail at your job. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, acquired Twitter not too long ago. However, even in such a short span, he successfully reduced the platform’s value from $44 billion to $20 billion.

13. Regional Vice Presidents: Passive Aggressive Pros

A member has witnessed companies wanting to eliminate a business unit or close a regional operation. They observe corporations don't want to pull the plug out because of the optics. Instead, they put someone foolish in charge. After a few years of losing money, the operation shut down, and the passive-aggressive Regional Vice President is paid for years as part of their severance package.

14. Meteorologists: Weather Witchcraft

While it’s obviously difficult to predict the weather, a user is envious that meteorologists can literally be wrong 99% of the time and still get paid for it.

15. Corporate Commanders: Clueless Zombies

It’s not just the CEOs but all business executives that fail successfully. One member has witnessed several executives at big companies get “fired” at the top level. There are no repercussions since most people can get another executive position and blame the past failure on the organization or team execution.

Not only do they get paid a salary for months after not working, but they also get “severance packages on the stock alone worth more than $1M”, alongside benefits such as “staying on as a consultant” or having access to benefits for months.

Source: (Reddit).