15 Prestige TV Shows Worth Rediscovering

Prestige television, by definition, are shows that are highly regarded by audiences and critics alike. A prestige series will typically win or be nominated for numerous awards with great hype surrounding it.

The term “water-cooler” TV can go hand in hand with these prestigious shows as they are the ones that people discuss with fervor online or, as the phrase implies, around the water cooler with their co-workers. Fans of these types of shows shared their favorites on a popular forum. There are plenty to rediscover or watch for the first time.

1- Lost (2004-2010)

Lost is a prime example of the “water cooler” phenomenon, making a cultural impact that no one expected. The series follows a diverse group of plane crash survivors on a mysterious island- but that was only the beginning.

Lost revolutionized the flashback format, where each episode focused on one of the many fascinating characters. The mysteries were intriguing and kept us guessing and intrigued. But the characters and their intertwined relationships made the show so remarkable.

2- Band of Brothers (2001)

After the success of Saving Private Ryan, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks added to their collaborations, this time as producers. Band of Brothers is a riveting and authentic mini-series that follows the Easy Company, 506th Regiment of 101st Airborne Division during WWII. Over ten episodes, we see this band of courageous men during their training, on D-Day, and through the war’s end.

3- Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Breaking Bad is what many consider prestige television at its finest. The series follows a chemistry teacher who turns his brilliance into the manufacturing and selling of crystal meth. But his motivations aren’t selfish. He is diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer and wants to earn enough to ensure his family’s future.

4- Mad Men (2007-2015)

Mad Men took the world by storm, giving audiences a darker, more intriguing, and compelling look at an advertising firm in the 1960s. The series primarily focuses on Don Draper, a womanizing, brilliant, harsh, sad, and complex man. His story is surprising and riveting.

The series tackles gender roles, marriage issues, racism, deception, and personal identity, captivating viewers and earning 16 Emmys. The stylish and dark period drama is a modern classic to binge.

5- Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

Six Feet Under is a moving, sometimes morbid, but always engaging series that revolves around a family that runs a funeral home. After the death of their father, the two brothers take on the family business together as the show focuses on them and all the relationships in this highly dysfunctional cast of characters.

6- The West Wing (1999-2006)

The West Wing centers on the daily life in the White House under President Jed Bartlett, a man with great integrity. Following the Bartlett family and the White House staff, the series showcases their personal lives as they deal with the daily pressures, dangers, and challenges the country faces daily.

7- Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Fans of George R.R. Martin’s high fantasy novels received royal treatment in production value with this impeccable series. From the production design and costumes to the visual effects and superb cast, true Game of Thrones fans were not just impressed with the series- it blew them away. It’s now part of the cultural zeitgeist in an indelible way.

8- Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Downton Abbey is a beautiful, thoroughly compelling period drama that hooks viewers instantly. It was the first series I ever binge-watched, and I loved it instantly. The show features an upstairs/downstairs aspect following the wealthy Crawley family and their staff at a large estate in England.

Love, friendship, tragedy, and heartbreak follow the intersecting lives of the characters through the opulent early 1900s, WWI, up to the progressive and glittering 1920s.

9- Seinfeld (1989-1998)

The show about nothing is anything but. Seinfeld is considered by many to be one of, if not the greatest, sitcoms of all time. While that is debatable, there is no denying the incredible impact, influence, and recognition the show received during its run. A new generation is discovering the series and the brilliant ways simple plots turned into laugh-out-loud, unforgettable moments thanks to streaming.

10- 30 Rock (2006-2013)

An SNL-inspired series, 30 Rock follows the head writer of a late-night comedy show who must deal with ridiculous and demanding actors and an arrogant and out-of-touch boss. 30 Rock is a zany but brilliant comedy, thanks to its unique and outlandish characters.

11- Everybody Loves Raymond (1996-2005)

Everybody Loves Raymond follows sports writer Ray Barone, his wife Debra, and their three children. It’s a happy but messy and stressful life, thanks to his parents and older brother, who live across the street. The laughs resulting from this loving but sometimes dysfunctional family are plentiful but significantly authentic and relatable.

12- Frasier (1993-2003)

Frasier follows the hilarious, day-to-day life of psychiatrist and Seattle radio show host Frasier Crane, his equally stuffy bother Niles, his father Martin, who moves in with him, Martin’s physical therapist Daphne, and his producer Roz.

13- The Sopranos (1999-2007)

In the grand tradition of The Godfather and Goodfellas, The Sopranos follows mob boss Tony Soprano who seeks therapy when his work and family life becomes increasingly overwhelming. It’s a harsh and brutal series featuring moments of comedy and the genuine humanity of characters despite their dark deeds. Thoroughly engrossing, the critically acclaimed series won 21 Emmys and earned a 9.2 IMDB rating.

14- ER (1994-2009)

Although similar shows came before it, no other medical drama had quite the societal impact before ER. Throughout 15 seasons, ER followed the pressure of the daily lives of the doctors and nurses of Chicago County Daily Hospital. The series quickly became a phenomenon and made its cast, especially George Clooney, stars.

15- The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977)

Who can turn the world on with her smile- why none other than Mary Tyler Moore in this revolutionary series that championed single working women? It wasn’t the first series to do so. Still, The Mary Tyler Moore Show delighted audiences with its witty and engaging humor and inspired women everywhere.

Source: (Reddit).