15 Professions The Internet Voted Are Filled With a Bunch of Scam Artists

Certain professions have come under intense scrutiny, earning notoriety as fields riddled with scams and deceit. Here are 15 fields internet users voted as being filled with scammers.

1. YouTube Content Creators

Upon reviewing the claims made by certain “Best Side Hustles” YouTubers, it is evident that caution should be exercised when considering their enticing promises. One individual's statement highlights the skepticism surrounding the feasibility of making substantial profits by selling AI coloring books or stickers. The proclaimed logistics and potential for significant earnings may not align with reality, as these ideas will likely already be saturated within the market.

2. Authors

The idea of authors claiming to reveal the secret to becoming billionaires through “how to get rich” books is absurd. Promising such extreme wealth through a book is implausible, and charging a fee for the information adds to the skepticism. Readers' lack of credible success stories further highlights the lack of substance in these claims. True financial success is complex and individualized, not easily attainable through a one-size-fits-all formula.

3. MLMs

While not all MLMs are scams, some have unethical practices, deceptive tactics, and a focus on recruitment rather than product sales, resembling pyramid schemes. Individuals make false promises of high earnings, misrepresent the benefits of the products, or pressurize people into joining or buying them. Pyramid schemes are illegal in many countries and can lead to financial losses for participants.

4. Quantum Healers

Some individuals posing as Quantum healers make false promises and charge high fees for unverified or unproven abilities. Scammers exploit vulnerable people by seeking alternative treatments, offering false hope, and taking advantage of their emotional state. Additionally, some Quantum healers lack proper training or qualifications, deceiving others into believing they possess genuine healing abilities.

5. Televangelist

Some televangelists make extravagant claims, promising miraculous healings or financial prosperity in exchange for donations or “seed offerings.” This has raised concerns about exploiting vulnerable individuals seeking hope or relief. Additionally, accusations of financial misconduct due to a lack of transparency in handling donations have been criticized for eroding trust among followers.

6. Chiropractors

Chiropractors face criticism for making claims beyond their scope of practice, potentially leading to false expectations and deterring proper medical care. Speaking about their effectiveness, One user notes, “They alleviate the symptoms by not treating the problem so lots of repeat business. Also they're not medically certified and aren't required to carry malpractice insurance.”

7. Timeshare Salespeople

One user narrates how they sat through a presentation that lasted four hours instead of the promised 90 minutes. Even after declining the offer, the now angry salesperson persisted, and the couple felt they wasted their time but took some satisfaction in possibly wasting the salesperson's time too. Timeshare salespeople use aggressive tactics and misleading promises to pressure potential buyers into impulsive decisions, leaving them feeling deceived and trapped in long-term commitments.

8. Insurance

One person highlights specific types of life insurance that are only suitable for specific individuals but are aggressively promoted by agents due to their higher premiums. They also note how insurance companies sometimes try to avoid making payments when policyholders file claims.

9. Politicians

Politicians tend to promise to please voters, collect campaign funds, and secure election votes. However, once in office, they are perceived as not fulfilling those promises and only catering to the interests of wealthy individuals rather than the general public. One user agrees that politicians should definitely be topping the list.

10. Carnival Barkers

They create the illusion of winning prizes to entice players, but the true intention is to generate revenue from repeated payments, even though winning is unlikely. One specific game mentioned is “hit the pins,” where participants are encouraged to throw things or other objects at pins on a table to knock them down. The game is rigged or unwinnable, as the pins are glued to the table or otherwise fixed in place. Despite the appearance of a fair challenge, participants have no real chance of successfully knocking down the pins to win a prize.

11. Telemarketers

Telemarketers can be associated with scams through unsolicited sales, ignoring “Do Not Call” lists, or recipient requests to stop calling. According to one user, “Most will just spoof their own numbers so it looks like it's local.”

12. Psychics

According to a user's account, they believe that some psychics, particularly those who target individuals coping with the loss of loved ones, are scammers. They share a personal experience where their cousin fell victim to a psychic after their grandma's passing. The cousin recorded a session for their mom, which they describe as “unreliable and nonsense.” Another user confirms, “I've seen 3 different “psychics” and every single time was funnier than the last. An absolute sham every time.”

13. Real Estate Agent

One lawyer noted that real estate agents have become indispensable, which shouldn't be. They have no unique expertise or experience that makes purchasing or selling a home difficult for “normal” people. Even with a real estate agent, lawyers handle the “hard” elements of selling a home (title transfer, sales contract, etc.). Several users think they get a commission for doing nothing and sometimes for lying.

14. Car Salesmen

According to one person, they view car salespeople negatively, particularly sales and finance managers, labeling them “untrustworthy.” The user has personal experience in the industry for nearly two years and has been involved, to some extent, in countering their practices for the last five years. In their perception, every dealership they have encountered is filled with individuals who resort to dishonesty to secure a sale, making them feel disheartened by the frequency of such deception.

15. Recruiters

Another critic of the recruiting industry claims that “the entire concept is a lie.” While recruiters claim to desire to locate long-term employees for employers, they are continuously eroding stability and making large profits in the process. “If I have a $100,000 budget for a position, I'd rather give it completely to the employee than 80 percent to them and 20 percent to a recruiter that made a ten-minute phone call,” they say.

