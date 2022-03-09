It's easy to be overwhelmed by all the home remedies out there, and it's hard to know which one will be your best bet. This article will talk about the simplest remedies, with common ingredients like; honey, lemon, basil, and more.

Here is a list of 15 simple, natural remedies you can use today to feel better fast.

1. A Simple Remedy For A Common Symptom

There is a good reason why so many throat medications have honey and lemon as ingredients. It's one of the best simple remedies for a sore throat. The secret is that you need to know the exact recipe to feel better fast. Mix a tablespoon of raw honey, two teaspoons of fresh lemon juice, and four teaspoons of water. Microwave it for just 20 seconds.

It needs to be warm, not so hot that it will burn you. Swallow a teaspoon of the mixture at a time. Honey has excellent anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties.

2. Fresh Basil Leaves As Antacid Remedy

Did you eat a meal that left you with heartburn, and you don't want to take a chalky antacid each day? Then this remedy is for you.

Chewing a couple of fresh basil leaves after a meal can help. Basil leaves are also known as Tulsi. If heartburn is an everyday struggle for you, having a basil plant in your kitchen might do the trick. Remember that this only works with fresh basil leaves. This remedy may help relieve excess acid production in the stomach.

3. A Scarf To Aid In Headache Relief

Headaches are a common problem for many people. Unfortunately, there are so many headache remedies that it is hard to know which one will work. Ice is a common remedy for headaches. Placing it on your forehead for 5 minutes can help dull and relieve headache pain: next place, the ice in a towel and on your forehead. Then tie a scarf around it to keep the ice in place. Now, you can even lie down with ice against your forehead for that irritating migraine.

4. A Banana A Day Keep The Migraine Away

Another excellent remedy to take for a week before seeing results for migraine relief. It is a banana-a-day remedy and helps chronic migraine sufferers. It would be best to eat this on an empty stomach in the morning. Make this your breakfast, not after your first coffee or tea. Bananas are high in magnesium, which can help those suffering from migraine headaches.

5. Magnesium Rich Foods For PMS

PMS can be challenging. You might have tried many other remedies to relieve PMS symptoms without any success.

There are many simple natural remedies for PMS. For example, consuming more magnesium-rich food during PMS or taking magnesium supplements can significantly reduce symptoms of PMS. You can even avoid severe cramping symptoms of PMS if you consume enough magnesium every day, a week before your period. Sadly, most Americans don't consume enough magnesium daily. Foods high in magnesium include; almonds, sunflower seeds, and green vegetables.

6. Fresh Ginger Tea When You Struggle With Motion Sickness

Suppose you are dealing with motion sickness, car sickness, or your child is. Motion sickness can be a severe problem when driving a long distance. This simple remedy can help relieve symptoms. When making this remedy, you should add a teaspoon of shredded fresh ginger to four ounces of boiling water. Let it sit for four to five minutes, and you can add honey if desired. Then, drink it half an hour before you get into the car.

7. Hiccup Remedy: Apple Cider Vinegar

There are so many remedies for hiccups, and it can be a challenge to get rid of hiccups. Common ways to get rid of hiccups include; Scaring someone, holding your breath, or even drinking water fast are all remedies you might have tried. However, this simple remedy might be the most effective. Drinking a couple of sips of apple cider vinegar has been known to relieve hiccups fast. The tart and sharp flavor can help stop hiccups immediately; not a tasty remedy but one to try.

8. Pomegranate Juice For A Healthy Heart And Low Blood Pressure

Suppose you struggle with low blood pressure and want a natural way to regulate your blood pressure. A simple home remedy may be just what you need. Pomegranate juice is something you need to drink daily to see lower blood pressure results. Drinking 8 ounces of fresh 100% pomegranate juice daily may ensure a healthy heart and better blood pressure. However, it's still essential to consult your doctor regarding your blood pressure and make sure it is within normal limits.

9. Leafy Greens For A Cold And Flu Remedy

There is nothing like a good old-fashioned remedy to feel better fast when it's cold and flu season besides taking vitamin C and zinc each morning to prevent cold and flu. This simple, delicious smoothie fuels your body, so you feel better fast:

Make a smoothie of dark leafy greens using kale, spinach, arugula, and even wheatgrass. You can add an apple or a banana for taste. Add water to thin the smoothie if it's too thick.

Drink this in the morning. This remedy will help bump up your nutrient level's so you feel better fast.

10. Baking Soda For Bee Stings And Poison Ivy

We all know many remedies, including baking soda as a natural remedy ingredient. Just about everyone has baking soda in their kitchen.

Having children means you might be all too familiar with bee stings and poison ivy. Poison ivy and bee stings can be tricky to get rid of completely. However, with this remedy, you can get fast relief. First, make a paste from water and baking soda, applying it to the affected area. You should feel relief instantly. Remember that if you have an allergic reaction, it's essential to go to the ER or consult a physician.

11. Cranberry Juice For UTI Infection Or Bladder Infection

Yes, if you have a urine tract infection or bladder infection, it is always recommended to visit your doctor for antibiotics. When you drink natural cranberry juice, 25 % in an 8 oz glass of water, it may help your body heal and eliminate the infection faster.

Drinking natural cranberry juice is going to assist with keeping your bladder and kidneys clean. It may result in fewer UTI and bladder infections. However, if you don't like the taste of cranberry juice, there are cranberry supplements that you can take instead.

12. Coconut Oil For Brittle Hair And Nails

Not every woman is lucky enough to have healthy fingernails and hair. However, this simple remedy can help strengthen weak hair and nails.

First, massage coconut oil into your nails, hands, and hair leave in overnight. Then wash off the coconut oil in the AM. Also, it will make your nails firmer and your hair smoother. This simple natural remedy isn't complicated, but this will ensure that you can naturally grow your hair and nails.

13. Baking Soda And Lemon For Sweaty, Smelly Feet

Everyone has sweaty and smelly feet at some point. You can purchase foot powder and other medication for curing this problem. An excellent natural remedy is to soak your feet in a mixture of water, baking soda, and fresh lemon juice. This mixture can kill odor, bacteria, and fungus, all while leaving your feet soft and smelling great. It would help if you did this at least once a day for the best results—just one of the many simple natural remedies that can avoid embarrassment.

14. Cornstarch As A Dry Shampoo

Did you wake up late and not have time for a quick shampoo? Don't sweat it; this simple remedy is here to assist you. First, rub a small amount of cornstarch into your hair. Then, after you have rubbed the cornstarch into your hair, wait a couple of minutes and brush the cornstarch out again. This natural dry shampoo remedy is quick and isn't overly drying on your hair.

15. Sleep Is The Best Remedy Of All Time

It doesn't matter if you are sick, tired, or just not feeling great in general. You might be sleep-deprived. So the first thing you need to do is get some sleep. 7-8 hours of good quality sleep is essential every night. You might be surprised at how great you will feel after a good night's rest. There is no substitute for a good night's rest and the body's ability to regenerate itself during sleep.

In Conclusion

There are so many remedies that it can be hard to know which ones will work for you. However, these tried and tested natural remedies can help alleviate symptoms of common everyday problems.

