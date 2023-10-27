15 Songs That Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Some songs we absolutely love. Other songs we barely survive — yet somehow we can't let go of them.

A music lover on a popular online music forum asked for suggestions of “songs that can actually creep you out.” As examples, they cited songs like “Horses” by David Byrne or “What's He Building?” by Tom Waits. The goal was to create a Halloween playlist, but some of these songs are good (or bad?) any time of the year.

1. Professional Widow (Tori Amos)

There's a long-held rumor that this song is about Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love. Amos says it's based on her life experience and “the part of myself that's Lady Macbeth.” There are references to illegal substances, abuse of power, and pushing loved ones to harm themselves. Spooky stuff.

2. Rid of Me (PJ Harvey)

This unsettling British singer-songwriter said she's “fascinated with things that might be considered repulsive or embarrassing.” These lyrics certainly check out!:

“I'll tie your legs, keep you against my chest

Oh, you're not rid of me, yeah, you're not rid of me

I'll make you lick my injuries

I'm going to twist your head off, see

‘Til you say don't you wish you never never met her?”

3. The Litanies of Satan (Diamanda Galas)

Avant-garde singer/artist Galas made the song in 1982, but it wasn't released in the U.S. until 1989. The lyrics came from the mid-17th century poetry of Charles Baudelaire, but the performance is très moderne. Shrieks, electronic amplification, and other recording tricks caused one forum member to be “creeped (right) out.” But the commenter said the song makes a great Halloween tune.

4. Mary Turner Mary Turner (Xiu Xiu)

The experimental rock band based this song on a horrifying true crime in the American South. In May 1918, Mary Turner's husband was lynched, and after she vowed to turn in the murderers, a mob lynched her as well. The song's synth-pop/post-punk sound is utterly unnerving, especially the part that sounds like an infant crying (Turner was pregnant).

5. Country Death Song (Violent Femmes)

The folk-punk band may have been parodying country music murder ballads. The result is a mournful tale about family, poverty, and mental illness. Even though the lyrics are dreadful, they make listeners pity the man who “never knew still waters” and is consumed by shame.

6. Waking The Witch (Kate Bush)

Music fans cited several skin-crawly songs by this British singer-songwriter, but “Waking the Witch” is particularly creepy. Its lyrics show accusers trying to get a woman to confess to witchcraft. Bush has said that witch-hunting expresses “the fear of women's power.”

7. Somewhat Damaged (Nine Inch Nails)

No one expects a NIN song to be chipper and cheerful. “Somewhat Damaged” does not disappoint. It is the story of someone who “flew too high and burnt the wing” (excellent Icarus reference!) and ultimately lost all hope, wondering why their partner (or best friend?) did not help them.

8. Story 2 (Clipping)

This experimental hip-hop group, with vocalist Daveed Diggs, weaves a tale about how we can't outrun our pasts. A former mob enforcer/arsonist has gone straight and created a new life with a family. Life is good — until the day he walks home from work and notices smoke in the sky above his block.

9. Excitable Boy (Warren Zevon)

This blast from the past (1978) song is about a young man whose weird antics start small (making a mess at Sunday dinner) but become increasingly violent. All his crimes are dismissed with the idea that “he's just an excitable boy.” The female chorus crooning, “Oooo, oooo, excitable boy,” amps up the creepitude.

10. Faaip de Oiad (Tool)

No one from Tool sings/speaks in this track — rather, the musicians provide fear-inducing sound effects. The voice we hear is from a caller to a late-night radio show (Coast to Coast with Art Bell), claiming he was an Area 51 employee and that “extra-dimensional” beings had infiltrated the military establishment. The caller also said “disasters” were coming and that the military wanted to wipe out major population centers to make survivors “more easily controllable.” The caller later admitted it was a hoax.

11. Ptolemaea (Ethel Cain)

The homeschooled, transgender, autistic child of a Baptist deacon, Cain mixes Christian music and Gregorian chant to tell Southern Gothic stories. This song's title comes from Dante's Inferno, and the lyrics involve hallucinations of darkness and death. “Chills every time,” one commenter said.

12. Spinal Meningitis (Ween)

In this song, a child with this painful and potentially fatal disease begs for help. “Please don't let me die! Am I gonna see God, Mommy?” Grown men singing the kid's role and doing a falsetto voice for the mother make this song super-disquieting. “A song that can put shivers down your spine,” one music fan promises.

13. Lady Godiva's Operation (The Velvet Underground)

It's not the unclothed lady who rode a horse, mind you — this spooky tale is about someone who will be “fixed” by modern medicine. Specifically, by a lobotomy. Singer/songwriter Lou Reed has said the song is about a transgender woman.

14. Cocoon (Bjork)

This very frank song about the miracle of intimacy is sung part breathless ecstasy, part shivering falsetto. A critic from The Guardian said it's like reading someone's diary pages about a new love. One forum member called it “so disturbing” but admitted they are hooked. “Listen to it in a dark or quiet place. (Afterwards), watch the music video. It's just as creepy,” they explained.

15. Haunted (Poe)

The sophomore effort from Poe (aka Anne Decatur Danielewski) is based on the narrative of trying to put her father's ghost to rest. According to one fan, the album includes “creepy” recordings of her late father's voice. They remarked, “I don't listen to that one after dark.” But critics loved the scary stuff, likening it to Pink Floyd's The Wall. No word on whether they listened to it during the day or not.