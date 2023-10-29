15 Sporting Events Fans Are Convinced Were Fixed

The results of some major sporting events will always be called into question. While several stings have been uncovered, fans still doubt other unlikely results.

A popular online forum debated several games where fixing has been suspected. Here are their findings.

1. 2002 Western Conference Finals

The mention of this series between the LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings sparked the most debate. The Lakers won 4-3 but were behind 3-2 until the controversy began in game six. Suspicions of a rigged contest are widespread, and many posters feel that the Kings were robbed.

2. 2002 FIFA World Cup: Italy v South Korea

2002 was a bad year for alleged sporting fixes. This infamous Round of 16 game saw South Korea beat Italy 2-1 following a series of questionable decisions against the Italians. This discussion echoes the feeling that the game was rigged so the co-hosts could progress.

3. Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle Seahawks

The records show that the Steelers won the 2006 Super Bowl 21-10, but the scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story. Commenters claim that the Hawks were unfairly denied and point to a controversial call against quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Referee Bill Leavy later admitted he’d “kicked two calls.”

4. 2014 Winter Olympics: Women's Figure Skating

Another suspicious result came at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where Yuna Kim lost the gold medal to Adelina Sotnikova. There are accusations of artificially inflated scores, and respondents to this discussion suggest national bias on behalf of the judges.

5. 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

An entire Formula One season was reduced to a single-lap showdown between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. It was a bizarre climax, and some replies suggest a fix, not necessarily in favor of eventual champion Verstappen, but in an attempt to provide entertainment over fairness.

6. 1964: Muhammad Ali v Sonny Liston

One reply to this initial suggestion claims this is new material, but there are reports that the FBI suspected a fix. In this Ali vs. Liston showdown, the poster points to a punch thrown by Ali. His opponent falls to the canvas despite the hit being relatively light.

7. English Premier League 2023: Spurs v Liverpool

We are brought up to date with one of the most significant controversies in soccer. Liverpool lost the game after having a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside. The official story blames human error, and one commenter refers to this as a clown show. However, some replies allege that a fix occurred.

8. 1980: Mr. Olympia

Before Arnold Schwarzenegger became a renowned Hollywood actor, he made his name in the strongman arena. In 1980, he unexpectedly returned to Mr. Olympia and claimed the title. It’s cited as a fix, with Arnold, without his usual size and definition, winning what many believe to have been a popularity contest.

9. Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King

Was this infamous battle of the sexes rigged by Riggs? The former male pro claimed he could beat any current female player, but he lost out to Billie Jean when it was tested. There are suggestions repeated on the forum that Bobby Riggs had reasons for throwing the contest.

10. 1978 FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina v Netherlands

While an earlier game between Argentina and Peru is widely acknowledged to have been fixed, the forum’s thoughts on the final may have crossed into the realm of conspiracy theories. One individual points to the presence of armed soldiers around the stadium as a warning to the Dutch team.

11. Indian Premier League

The IPL is cricket’s biggest domestic tournament, but there have been confirmed instances of spot-fixing. Two of the competition’s biggest teams were also served with two-year suspensions, and the thread hints at other occasions where the results of games may have been questionable.

12. 2016: Michigan v Ohio State

The Wolverines had enjoyed a 10-point lead in this game before some dubious calls went against them. While the accusation of fixing is disputed in the media, one commenter claims that two referees were from Ohio and could be seen smiling at Buckeyes players.

13. 1990: Mike Tyson v Buster Douglas

One of the biggest shocks in boxing saw 42/1 underdog Douglas knock out the seemingly invincible Iron Mike Tyson. Fixing is suspected, with one suggestion that some high-profile bettors had backed the outsider. One person on this thread suggests Tyson pulled punches rather than put his opponent down.

14. 1966 FIFA World Cup Final: England v West Germany

Soccer doesn’t come out of this discussion well. One German poster is still seething over the result of the 1966 World Cup final and the pivotal moment where England’s third goal was given despite the ball appearing to have bounced on the line. The commenter suggests national bias among the officials and claims that this is why soccer can never be fair.

15. The Harlem Globetrotters

We’ll finish a serious discussion on a lighter note. One forum member stated they had a theory about the invincible Harlem Globetrotters. This was a cue for several replies quoting immortal lines from a relevant Simpsons episode.

Source: Reddit.