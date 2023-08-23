17 Stupidest Scary Movies With Only One Iconic Scene

There are many awful horror films to provide as evidence that some movies should never be produced. One particularly outstanding sequence, however, manages to save those terrible horror films, as can be noted in these 15 movies called up on an online forum.

1 – Halloween 2 (2009)

Most people dislike Rob Zombie's Halloween II, but it does have redeemable qualities. Such as, the scene where Sheriff Brackett comes home and finds Annie dead is an amazing performance.

2 – Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Sleepaway Camp is one of those movies that could've been a classic but somehow fell short. However, the ending of the film is so good, it makes the rest okay.

3 – Ghost Ship (2002)

The opening scenes are all friendly and lovely until a thin metal wire is suddenly released by two gloved hands onto the dance floor, cutting almost everyone in half. Beyond this, there isn't much to keep you going with the film. The best sequence occurs five minutes into the film, and the rest drags on like a trip to the dentist.

4 – Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

One scene, the extremely tense set-piece when Jamie hides in a laundry chute while Michael stalks her, almost justifies the movie's existence. This is the only sequence in the film that John Carpenter could have directed.

5 – The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

This largely forgettable movie has one outstanding scene that belongs in a far greater film. The concluding scenes showed Luke's fight with the strangers, where he was ultimately saved by his sister, Kinssey, after being stabbed by the last poacher.

6 – Choose or Die (2022)

A viewer said: “Choose or Die is a very forgetful Netflix movie. But the scene where the girl's mom is running from a huge rat and can only hear her voice over the phone is unbelievably creepy.” It was a creative scene that had the desired effect on viewers, making us wonder why such creativity wasn't replicated throughout the movie

7 – Annabelle (2014)

The Conjuring Universe's worst movie, Annabelle, is an unsettlingly hilarious farce with terrible acting and tedious genre clichés that lacks atmosphere. However, just one scene genuinely encapsulates James Wan's vision for the first Conjuring. It takes place in the basement of Mia's apartment, where a supernatural force is pursuing her.

8 – House of Wax (2005)

This remake isn't quite in the bottom tier of pointless horror remakes. However, it's still far from being a truly fantastic movie. It doesn't offer much beyond its respectable sequences of bloodshed. But if you can manage about the one-hour running duration of the film, you'll be rewarded with a meaty act. The moment in question is the death of Paris Hilton's character, Paige Edwards, a vacuous young woman in a frontal spoof of her real-life image.

9 – Darkness Falls (2003)

In this highly ludicrous and unconvincing horror movie, Kyle Walsh (Chaney Kley) returns to his childhood home to face the supernatural being known as the Tooth Fairy, which killed his mother 12 years earlier. Even if most of the film is corny, the first scene where we see Kyle's mother's life snuffed is disturbing.

10 – Friday The 13th (2009)

Friday the 13th gets off to a beautiful start, establishing a fast-paced tone, but it loses steam after the first 20 minutes. Before the title card, we witness a bunch of stoners discussing the Jason Voorhees mythology over a campfire, with black and white clips of some of the most iconic scenes in the show. Around the 25-minute mark, nearly everyone the movie introduced is no more, with another group of teens taking their place.

11 – The Human Centipede (2009)

Another movie freak says: “Human Centipede blows, but the scene where the doctor describes the procedure with crude pen diagrams is really good. It's just the right amount of clinical detachment while everyone else is overacting and sells how back alley the whole operation is.”

12 – Jason X (2001)

All bets are off with the tenth installment set in space; no one can expect anything exceptional. That's what Jason X is, except for a single slaughter that is so masterful that it makes the entire film eternal and stands out as one of the most inventive bloodshed scenes the genre has ever seen.

13 – Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 (1987)

The “Garbage Day” segment doesn't belong in the movie and comes as a bit of a surprise. The look on his face and his ludicrous, over-the-top laughter is a cinematic achievement. They are not as quickly forgotten as the rest of the movie when Ricky fires at his unaware neighbor, who innocently brings out the trash.

14 – Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The redeeming act in this otherwise dumb movie is when Russell Franklin (Samuel L. Jackson) tries to give the gathered survivors a stirring rallying speech after the genetically modified sharks escape and cause mayhem. Russell is dragged into the murky depths and torn apart by a shark who jumped out of their enclosure as he was about to convey his plan.

15 – Saw V (2008)

In one of the finest moments of this fifth installment, Strahm performs an impromptu tracheotomy that allows him to breathe.

16 – Diary of The Dead (2007)

The most memorable sequence concerns a deaf Amish farmer named Samuel (R.D. Reid), who arrives out of nowhere to assist some students whose RV breaks down in Pennsylvania. As three zombies approach, Samuel throws a stick of dynamite in their direction and exterminates them. Unfortunately, a fantastic combat sequence turns into a heartbreaking farewell when Samuel tries to end his own life with a scythe after being bitten in the neck.

17 – Final Destination 5 (2011)

Although following in the path of the previous four, the fifth movie brings an unexpected and unique twist. The heroes ultimately decide to start a new life after escaping what seemed to be their impending demise. They board a flight for Paris, an aircraft that turns out to be Flight 180, which combusts mid-air at the start of this franchise, purporting that the events here happened before the first installment.

Source: Reddit.