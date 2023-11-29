15 Surprising Movies That Were Banned in Theaters

Films have always been at the forefront of storytelling, bringing incredible visuals and deep themes to life. But this bold creativity can sometimes bump heads with the values and rules of different cultures, politics, or moral beliefs. This clash can cause a big stir, leading to some films being banned. Every country has had its own set of movies that were off-limits at one point. But as time goes on, many of these bans have been lifted. This change shows how the world of cinema is moving towards a place where artists have more freedom to express their ideas and stories.

1. All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

The film's depiction of German soldiers as suffering and disillusioned ran counter to the Nazis' promotion of war, which is why nationalist organizations and the newly formed Nazi Party in Germany fiercely opposed it. After Adolf Hitler assumed dictatorship in 1933, the Nazis staged protests, interrupted film screenings, and ultimately got the movie outlawed in Germany.

2. Zoolander (2001)

The attempted assassination of the Malaysian prime minister is the main plot point in this Ben Stiller supermodel film, which led to its rapid prohibition in that country. Additionally, the film was prohibited in Singapore until 2006 to avoid upsetting their neighbor. One of the numerous restricted movies with several international releases, the Asian version of the movie substitutes the subregion Micronesia for any reference to Malaysia.

3. The Simpsons (2007)

When The Simpsons eventually made their first motion picture in 2007, it was shown in theaters worldwide, except for Burma (now known as Myanmar). When the movie was released, a rebel group whose flag featured the colors yellow and red attacked Burma. The movie was explicitly banned because the producers believed that seeing everyone's favorite yellow-skinned family in public would incite bigotry.

4. Clockwork Orange (1971)

Many nations outlawed Stanley Kubrick's iconic film about a violent teenager for decades because it included such horrifying acts as assault and house invasion. It was taken out of theaters in the UK due to death threats made against Kubrick and his family. Not until the director's passing in 1999 was the movie shown again in the United Kingdom.

5. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Another Kubrick masterpiece inflamed the ire of a nation that believed its mocking portrayal of the Cold War might spark an actual incident. Finland forbade the film's 1964 release out of fear that it might anger the Soviet Union, a neighboring ally. At the time, some groups expressed worry over the film's satirical depiction of delicate subjects like nuclear weapons, political personalities, and the military.

6. The Great Dictator (1940)

The most notorious Charlie Chaplin film is also his debut talking picture. The Hollywood legend wrote, directed, and starred in this parody of fascism during the Nazi regime in Germany. The movie was severely restricted or outright prohibited by several governments because it ridiculed Hitler and the fascist dictatorship and had an anti-fascist message. These governments included Nazi Germany, Italy, and portions of Axis-allied territories or countries under authoritarian rule or sympathetic to Nazi philosophy.

7. The Last Tango in Paris (1972)

Bernardo Bertolucci's sensuous masterwork, which debuted with an X classification when it debuted in the U.S., fared far worse internationally. The film was banned when it first came out and could not be shown in Bertolucci's native Italy until 1986 (after a one-week run). Additionally, copies of the film were destroyed, and Bertolucci received a four-month prison sentence for using profanity.

8. Noah (2014)

Before its 2014 release, Darren Aronofsky's portrayal of Noah's journey before a cataclysmic deluge was outlawed in several Middle Eastern nations and regions where the teachings of Islam are prevalent. It is against the rules of many Islamic schools to depict a prophet like Noah. There were worries that the film altered the story and included details not present in the biblical account, taking severe artistic license with the original material. Some people thought the movie's portrayal of Noah did not fit their religious convictions.

9. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

John Carpenter's Halloween in 1978 marked the beginning of the slasher film craze, which peaked with the infamous Christmas thriller Silent Night, Deadly Night. Parents with valid concerns started opposing the film even before its release. Critics referred to the television ads as “sick.” After its publication, the public uproar persisted. For America in the 1980s, the idea of violent Santas shooting, slicing, stabbing, and impaling people was too absurd. After just one week, the film was taken from distribution.

10. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

The story of Belle's quest to free her father from the monster that imprisoned him in his dungeon is told in Disney's live-action version. Due to homosexual allusions surrounding Josh Gad's character, LeFou, it was outlawed in Kuwait. It avoided being banned in Malaysia after having all references removed and in Russia after receiving a 16+ age certificate.

11. The Outlaw (1943)

The film was notorious for its prolonged focus on the figure of actress Jane Russell. Director Howard Hughes even gave Russell clothes to emphasize her chest on film. Still, the young actor declined to wear anything. It is also said that Hughes wanted promotional photographs to be altered to enhance her allure. More outrage and notoriety followed. The film was eventually made available, although Hughes had to accept about thirty seconds of editing. Even so, the finished film disappeared from screens in days.

12. Salo (1975)

Despite his political outspokenness, Italian writer and director Pier Paolo Pasolini's earlier works did not adequately foreshadow the glaring savagery of the film. It is a relentless indictment of fascism and how it undermines the spirit of the individual. Scenarios including abuse, assault, and degrading treatment are controversial. As a result, many governments repressed or restricted the movie. It was pulled after just three weeks in the director's own country of Italy. Salo‘s uncensored showing was not allowed until the 2000s in a few places, including New Zealand and England.

13. Ecstasy (1933)

Hedy Lamarr, who appeared naked in the film, claimed she was misled by the crew about the purpose of the camerawork. Being far from the camera, she thought, would make her figure less visible. When close-ups of her body appeared on TV, she was startled. The United States was among the nations that outright banned the film. Fritz Mandel, Lamarr's then-husband, attempted to stop the movie by purchasing every print.

14. Cannibal Holocaust (1980)

Although this film might be challenging to watch, its significant impact lies in being one of the earliest found footage horror films ever made. It tells the story of a fictitious documentary crew filming in the Amazon. Since its publication, it has been periodically banned in 40 countries due to its perceived realism. New Zealand is still unable to see the film.

15. Amazing Grace (2018)

The little-known two-night live recordings Aretha Franklin made in 1972 for her platinum-selling album Amazing Grace with LA's New Temple Missionary Baptist Church are examined in this documentary. Franklin's attorneys prevented the film from being screened when it was about to premiere at festivals, claiming that the artist had not granted permission to use her name and likeness.

