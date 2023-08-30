15 Surprisingly Awesome Tourist Stops That Locals Swear By

One common thing in places where tourists flock is that you'll rarely find locals just hanging out. There are several reasons for this – they've seen it all before or are annoyed by the crowds. However, there are some things that even locals will return to again and again – after all, these places become tourist attractions for a reason.

People on a popular forum chimed in with places that they still love to visit despite the visitors.

1. Niagara Falls Maid of Mist

Launched in 2020, this sightseeing boat tour starts on the American side of the falls. It crosses briefly into Canada so that guests can view the magnificence of the falls from a different perspective. I can't imagine you could live in the area without seeing Niagara Falls frequently. One local says riding the Maid of the Mist will never get old. Another person suggests that if you want to also walk around the park, do it first because you might end up with wet shoes and socks from the ride.

2. Sydney's Opera House and Circular Quay

As an Australian who grew up not far from Sydney, I still love visiting this area. It's the perfect spot to grab some ice cream and walk around, taking in the sights of the ferries entering the dock. The Sydney Harbor Bridge looms to your left as you follow the path towards the spectacular architecture of the Opera House – it's something worth revisiting for locals and tourists alike.

3. Watching a Red Sox Game in Boston

Fenway Park is one of those places on every tourist's bucket list when coming to Boston. If they're lucky, they'll also be able to catch a game of baseball. It's the oldest baseball stadium in the world and dates back to 1912. It still holds its charm for some locals despite its designation as a tourist haven.

4. Hanging Out in MT Banff, Calgary, Canada

Like many tourist attractions, you sometimes wonder whether it's worth the hype. According to a Calgarian, Mt. Banff is definitely a place that they love visiting regularly. The 2,500-square-mile park is perfect for exploring some natural wonders, including pristine lakes, snowy mountains, and native wildlife.

5. Chicago River Boat Cruise

There are various riverboat tours that people can take in Chicago. They usually have guides, and you can see the city's skyline in a way that can't be seen via other modes of transport. Several forum members still enjoy taking these cruises despite them being specifically for visitors.

6. Pike Place Market, Seattle

This is the longest continuously operational farmer's market in the country and serves as a small business hub. There are several hundred independently owned businesses within the community. Several locals suggested it was overpriced, but others say they still enjoy going there on occasion for the fresh fruits, vegetables, flower bouquets, and delicious doughnuts.

7. La Boqueria, Barcelona, Spain

This market is a must-visit for tourists. La Boqueria is a historic market that's been in the area for hundreds of years. Its location near Las Ramblas in the Old City makes it a popular stop in Barcelona. Locals also like to visit it but prefer to do so when the tourist crowds are a bit thinner.

8. The Atlanta Aquarium

This is one of the world's largest aquariums, where you can find a variety of marine life, including manta rays, sea lions, beluga whales, and bottlenose dolphins. One forum member says they still enjoy going, especially for adult-only parties and to see the puffins.

9. Mardi Gras, New Orleans

Some adults in New Orleans are all Mardi Gras'd out, but others will have their fold-up chairs ready on the parade routes hours before the event. The good thing is that plenty of parades exist in various locations, so it all depends on how much Mardi Gras frivolity the locals want to handle.

10. Alcatraz, San Francisco

This island prison draws thousands of tourists over from the mainland each day. It has an intriguing history not just of the architecture and inmates but of the prison employees who lived on the island. For history lovers residing in the area, there's something to be learned from each visit.

11. Hot Springs, New Zealand

Rotorua, in New Zealand's North Island, is famous for its natural hot springs, bubbling mud baths, and other natural phenomena. For some locals, it's also a relaxing treat to go to some of these places. However, one forum member says that they prefer to find them in the bush, where they don't have to pay the exorbitant fees that tourists get charged.

12. Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

With over 1000 acres of sprawling urban parkland and over 24 million visitors a year, it's easy to understand why locals might avoid San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. However, not only does it contain some beautiful walking paths, but it also houses the San Francisco Botanical Garden, the de Young Museum, and the California Academy of Sciences.

Much of the park and its remaining features were part of the 1894 world's fair, including the very alluring Japanese Tea Garden. Despite its appeal to tourists, locals admit to loving it, too.

13. San Diego Zoo

Chances are that no matter where you live in the world, you have probably heard of the San Diego Zoo. The award-winning 100-acre habitat is home to over 3700 endangered and rare animal species and works to conserve and protect animals through its conservation efforts. San Diego residents can take advantage of special membership rates, allowing them to enjoy the park multiple times per year.

14. Robert's Western World, Nashville

Located in the historic district of Nashville, this entertainment venue started life as a Western attire company in the early 90s. Then, owner Robert Wayne Moore started adding more and more attractions to the place until it became the venue that it is today. It's filled with live music, Western boots and clothing, and a grill that locals and tourists keep coming back for.

15. Punting on The River Cam, UK

The idyllic scene of people punting on The River Cam at Cambridge University may be the stuff of movies, but this is why it's a big tourist attraction. However, that doesn't stop locals from enjoying the leisurely riverboats and partaking in the 45-minute tour, which takes in the architecture of the historic town, King's College Chapel, and the Bridge of Sighs.

