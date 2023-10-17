15 Terrifying Conspiracy Theories People Actually Believe

Ideas like mattress stores hiding their main motives, our food contributing to our mental health crisis, and aliens existing to monitor our behavior and eventually take over our bodies are all conspiracy theories meandering around the internet. With AI and technology blossoming, more conspiracy theories emerge daily. Here are 15 spooky views with heavy followings. Do you believe in any of these?

1. Alien Octopi

Do you believe that the eight-legged sea creatures are from this planet? Some people attribute their hyper-intelligence to their original nesting place: outer space. Theorists suggest the sea animals came from a meteor, with one stating, “Name one other animal that has eight different brainlets hanging out in their thinky-feely tentacles.”

2. Mattress Mafia

While driving through the states, you notice vast expanses of land with endless stretches of two kinds of billboards: religious propaganda and several mattress store advertisements for multiple locations close to each other. Mattress mafia conspiracists believe these bed supply chains foster a more sinister mission behind their mattresses.

3. Samsung Glycemic

One conspirator called out the Samsung announcement that their Galaxy Watch 4 “would include a non-invasive continuous glucose monitor, allowing you to monitor your blood sugar at any time while you wear it, for as long as you own it.” However, that feature seemed to vanish from their marketing just a few months before the release.

They believe that Abbott Laboratories, which makes a glucometer and continuous glucose monitor systems “panicked, fearing that a non-expiring, non-invasive glucose monitor would be hugely popular among diabetics and devastate their death grip on the market.” The conspirator thinks the company paid for Samsung to drop the feature.

4. Phone Listens

Few things are as creepy as speaking about a subject and seeing an advertisement for it pop up on your device a few moments later. Individuals claim they'll talk about a new topic or learn about a novel idea, voice it aloud, and see an ad for it the next day. This begs a horrifying concept: do we own our privacy?

5. Throwback Thursday

Remember the old viral trend #throwbackthursday, where internet users posted their favorite old photos from years prior? One sleuth believes the FBI and CIA used this as a tactic to advance AI, aging, and genetic algorithms. They marketed the idea as a cute trend to marvel at your friend's baby photos while undercover agents investigate the science of aging.

6. Food Links to Mental Health

According to the CDC, one in five people live with a mental illness, and some believe the food supply in the U.S. leads to mental illness outbreaks. Someone noted they've started a clean-eating diet and feel a resurgence of happiness.

7. Public School Hopes to Fail Kids

How can a child succeed in a rigged system?

One person complained, “The public school system stinks because it was deliberately designed to fail the kids, forcing them to shuffle off to the factories once their dreams are crushed at graduation.” Another said that schools resemble prisons to foreshadow the prison-like work environment in factories.

8. Big Food and Big Healthcare

What ingredients are in our food? Do we consume as many chemicals and inedible materials as the media states? A gaggle of curious minds believes big food companies like Tyson, Nestle, etc. inject our food with harmful chemicals because they have a secret agreement with healthcare. As the food industry pumps products full of chemicals, healthcare collects their checks.

9. Alien Observation

Here's a little snack for thought about the creatures who inhabit Area 51. Well, allegedly. Someone shared their belief that the U.S. government “is slowly working towards disclosing that aliens exist.”

They explained, “The biggest reason they have kept this secret for so long is the revelation of who we actually are. The aliens have been here for thousands of years and are responsible for creating us by manipulating our DNA over many eons. The aliens are actually the origin story for religions and even the Greek and Roman God mythology.”

They added, “But the reason for the government not revealing this before is not because it would upset religious people. It's because the aliens see us as receptacles for souls. A very precious asset that they want to possess.”

10. Asteroid Heading Toward Earth

In the 2021 film Don't Look Up, a comet hurtles toward the Earth, yet no one shifts the way they carry out daily life. When the comet strikes Earth and demolishes humanity, the viewer learns the elite took a spacecraft to another planet to escape their impending doom.

A similar conspiracy theory exists, wherein the government knows an asteroid will head toward our planet but will keep the information hush to prevent fighting and allow the ultra-rich to hunker down in bunkers.

11. Harambe Timeline

On May 28, 2016, a three-year-old climbed into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo and met Harambe, a 17-year-old gorilla. Harambe reacted to the child and dragged him through the enclosure, alarming the guests and causing the staff to shoot the animal, thus killing him and causing an uproar among animal activist groups. Many believe the timeline split after Harambe passed.

12. Cure to Cancer Exists

Money runs the world, though the adage says money doesn't buy happiness. Some people think it buys answers to worldwide health issues like cancer. Numerous theorists stand by the idea that a cure for cancer exists. Yet, big corporations continue to export temporary medications and chemotherapy to garner more profit.

13. COVID-19 Leaked

Think back to the moment you first heard about COVID-19. What side of the story did you hear? That uncooked bat at a market spread the virus, or that a leak in a lab contributed to the global pandemic? Or were you a part of the community who didn't believe COVID-19 existed? These theoreticians think scientists created COVID-19 in a controlled lab, and somehow, the concoction exited the controlled environment.

14. PETA is Anti-Vegan

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, favor using scare tactics and grisly imagery to gain a following. However, some people believe those running the campaign are meat consumers using reverse psychology to turn society against the vegan movement.

15. Sentient AI

Many people have voiced their fear about AI's awareness. “I think the scarier conspiracy is they are not listening to you, and AI is getting so advanced and good, it's predicting what you are going to be thinking before you think it,” one conspiracist explains.

Another person mentions their fear that a reality parallel to George Orwell's 1984 will ensue.

Source: Reddit.