15 Things Men Need To Stop Doing (It’s Creepy)

We understand that sometimes, people do things without realizing that these things are, hands down, creepy. Someone started a conversation online about things men do others consider weird and offensive. These are our top 15.

1. Being Overly Curious About Her Schedule

These guys always want to know when a lady gets off work or wants to know about their shifts. We have only one question: why? It doesn't help when the lady has had zero to no interaction with the guy. It gives off a creepy vibe. If you have been doing this, this is your sign to come off it and stop.

2. Huggers Creepers

If you are a hugger, always remember that not everyone is. Some people don't enjoy hugging strangers or people they aren't comfortable with. It worsens when you ask, “Where's my hug?” Please! Why do you feel it's okay to demand a hug from people? Please learn to respect people's boundaries.

3. The Lift

Okay, can anyone explain how it doesn't seem creepy to hug and lift a lady you barely know or a total stranger? We wonder if they would like it if a bigger guy came to them and lifted them off the ground just like that. It worsens when they add comments about the lady's height, size, or stature. Talking about “I can toss you around, I bet.” No, you can't!

4. Not Understanding The Meaning of Personal Space

When standing in line with anyone, the right thing to do would be to stand at a comfortable distance from whoever is in front of you, and when we say comfortable, we mean comfortable for you and the person in front. Which means not getting into their space. But some men would rather stand an inch away.

5. Not Taking No for an Answer

When a woman tells or shows you she isn't interested in you, the next sane thing to do would be to back off and let her be. Anything other than that is harassment. We are unsure if it's pride or a lack of self-respect pushing some men to be forceful when a woman says no, but whatever it is, it is creepy.

6. Commanding a Woman's Facial Expressions

If you want someone to smile, try saying something funny that gets them to crack up. But you telling them to smile is ridiculous. We're not sure where men got that idea from, but it needs to end. Like, right now.

7. Lip Licking

Urgh! These men look at women and lick their lips when eye contact is established, thinking it makes them attractive, not knowing nothing could be more gross. Some would even add some weird gestures, like a wink, a belly rub, a pat on the belly, or something with their fingers. People lick their lips in anticipation of something they desire; doing that to a stranger is disturbing.

8. Waist Grabbing

If you are in a crowded place or need to pass through, tap the person in front, and they'll make room for you, but unfortunately, not everyone is rational. Because the men who think it is okay to grab a lady's waist to get her to move are baffling. And no, they don't do it to other men. So, the excuse that there's nothing sexual about that move won't fly.

9. Staring at Strangers for Longer Than Three Seconds

There is nothing wrong with a glance, but we have an issue when it becomes long. Continuously staring at a stranger sometimes tilts towards awkward, creepy, or both. You might have seen a beautiful lady who tickles your fancy, and she catches you staring; the next best thing you can do is hold eye contact for a moment, smile at her, and look away. Who knows? She might come say hello.

10. Staring at Underaged Girls

Seeing a mature man who stares too long at underaged girls is disturbing. It is borderline creepy and perverted. Add the men who have opinions about how kids are dressed. Someone shared they have seen men in their 40's stare at their daughter when she wasn't even a teenager. The commenter then got fed up, and the next time a man did it, she loudly announced her daughter was eleven and stared straight at him.

11. Calling Women They Don't Know Endearing Names

It is alright when you're in a place where calling people endearing names is considered normal, and people don't mind it. But it would be best if you refrained in a different environment where people clarify they don't appreciate being called endearing names. It shouldn't be hard to understand people and their perspectives or wishes.

12. Parking/Sitting Beside a Lady Against Her Wishes

A lady shares her experience with this behavior. She planned to meet her mom at a store and parked where not other cars were around so her mom would be able to see her easily. As soon as she parked, a guy pulled up and parked right next to her. She immediately moved her car, and the man followed.

The same goes for guys who sit next to a woman in a place with empty spaces all around. We're not saying that men can't sit or park next to women, but in a world packed with many creeps, many feel safer to keep their distance, especially when it can be helped.

13. Blocking a Woman's Way in The Guise of Holding The Door

Some men would hold the door while blocking the way, leaving just enough space for a woman to squeeze through. The idea is to let the woman brush up against them when going in. It sounds just as creepy as it is.

14. Stalker Vibes

You see those men who follow women around, all in the name of trying to speak to them or start a conversation? Those are stalkers in their early stages. It is worse when they don't let the lady leave, even though they have repeatedly voiced their displeasure. Any lady would feel threatened by this move, especially when it's in a secluded place.

15. Superman Syndrome

We understand that when some men see ladies carrying something heavy, they instinctively want to help them. That's nice and sweet, but ensure you ask the lady first before you move to help. Don't just go around grabbing people's things in the name of wanting to help them. And if they decline your help, don't make any weird remarks or ask if they are feminists. Accept that they don't need your help and move on with your life.

