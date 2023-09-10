15 Things That Get Better With Age

Time changes a lot of things. What you see outside today can and will be different tomorrow. What we like also changes with time. For example, as a young-in, I did not like olives or black licorice in the slightest. Now, I love olives and still hate black licorice (and I will not apologize for it!).

An online discussion has developed among members of a popular forum centering around the idea of things that get better and more enjoyable as we get older. Here are 15 of them.

1. Naps

Naps are a funny thing. As babies, we nap constantly. When we get a bit older, we still need them but don’t want them, and eventually, we just stop taking naps altogether. Only a few years ago, my family and I rediscovered the magic that a good midday nap can do. A good nap is now something that my household feels should never have been dropped or forgotten as we get older.

2. Solitude

Spending quality time with friends and loved ones can offer us a lot of joy and happiness. Alone time can do the same but in a different way. Instead, it is a more quiet and calm joy. If you’re an introvert like me, then you probably already know this. If you’re not, I can only hope you find this out soon, and you’re able to experience the calm it offers.

3. Uneventful Holidays

Today, there is a mentality that if you’re not doing something, you’re wasting time. For many, it has gotten so bad that even on vacations, holidays, or just a regular day off, there is no sense of satisfaction if nothing has been done. Some of the lucky few have been able to find happiness in not having to do anything again.

4. Canceled Plans

Sure, it can be awful when you’ve had a whole day planned with some friends, and it falls through. But do you know what isn't terrible about that situation? Being able to stay in your comfy clothes for the rest of the day with zero expectations! Don’t get me wrong; I like my friends and love spending time with them. I just won’t complain too much if we need to reschedule, and I get more alone time.

5. Peace and Quiet

It appears that quite a few people in the online forum share a similar story. As children, they were firmly against the quiet, but now that they’re older, they love it. It makes sense not to find peace and quiet enjoyable as a kid, especially if you grew up in a house full of energy and noise. There’s so much to see and do, after all! But as you get older and calm down a little, you might just realize the quiet isn’t so bad.

6. Sobriety

The idea of being sober getting better with age shows up a surprisingly large amount, at least in my opinion. But if the other points are any indication, the party animals in us need to take a break if you spent your college years partying it up. Of course, you won’t see me complaining. It’s awesome to be able to have a good time and still be sober.

7. Going To Sleep Early

My mother has been on this hype train since before I was born! She has always gone to sleep early, and at this point, she always will. I, on the other hand, have not. With that said, there are some days when I get really excited to go to bed early. So, I guess that means it might be growing on me.

8. Staying In on The Weekends

Staying in for the weekend goes hand in hand with not doing anything when you go on vacation or for a holiday. Not every bit of free time needs to be filled with activity. It’s okay to stay home and recharge if you don’t have to do anything. People are slowly figuring out that this is the case.

9. Socks

What was one of the top presents kids rarely ever wanted to receive? It’s clothes, right? There’s been an ongoing joke about only getting socks and underwear for Christmas (at least in my household) for years. Kids don’t want clothes; they want toys and fun things! Socks aren’t really that fun as a kid. As those kids become adults, though, a quality pair of cozy socks for a chilly day at home can be all we want. Pair it with a nice cup of tea, and I am in!

10. Chilly Days

Cold weather may not have been everyone's jam as a kid- who wanted to endure the endless “wear a jacket” requests from their parents? Now, may cherish the cold autumn and winter days.

11. Bird Watching

Maybe it’s because I grew up in a house that always loved looking at animals, but I’m shocked at how many people claimed to be in love with all things birds as they age. Many were in the forum proclaiming their passion for feeding, watching, and identifying our feathered friends. Also, there is apparently something called a “bird walk,” in which a group of people are usually led by someone more experienced to go and identify birds. The more you know!

12. The Self

The early years of our lives can be incredibly cruel to our self-esteem. Whether from an outside influence or an internal one, many of us did not like the people we were and are for a very long time. One of the happiest things I have witnessed recently is the number of people who are finally starting to love themselves. It gives me hope that I’ll fully get there, too, one day.

13. Lower Crowds

The pattern of liking calmer energy and fewer people continues! Again, going somewhere with a lot of people isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Those places can just be exhausting at times. Fewer people mean less noise and less noise means more calm. I’m starting to think that many people are looking for calm later in life, and I’m here for it.

14. Not Caring What Others Think

Like those who are beginning to love themselves, seeing how often people find satisfaction in not caring about the thoughts of others makes me so happy. Having the “who cares” mentality is such a freeing thing. Imagine how many fabulous designs and creations would be real if we all could follow it.

15. Gardening

This one surprised me a bit. However, not in the same way that bird watching did. No, it’s more so because a lot of kids love playing in the dirt and with plants. Because of that, I’m more surprised that it needed to be considered better with age. Maybe it’s the care and calm that comes with taking care of plants. Perhaps it offers people more; say it with me now, peace.

Source: (Reddit).