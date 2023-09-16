15 Things Travelers Wished They Had Packed- Don’t Forget These

The excitement that comes with visiting a new place leads us to forget some of the most essential items on our packing list. If you’re planning a trip soon, here is an incredible list of items that online users forgot to pack but would have come in handy:

1. Earplugs

Loud noises around you or even the intake in the plain could impair hearing. Ear plugs block all this out by bringing comfort in noisy environments and guaranteeing you a worry-less trip!

2. Medication

Travelers who forgot medication complained of stomach upsets resulting from trying new cuisines and food poisoning. When heading to a new destination, you never know what lies ahead. Be armored with antacids, antihistamines, cough drops, decongestants, and much more.

3. A Powerbank

Sometimes you can't find a compatible outlet or you find one that's not working. Pack a universal charger just in case you need different kinds of ports.

4. Nasal Spray

Nasal spray helps prevent sinus infections on the airplane and depending on where you're traveling to. It will clear up any stiffness in your passageway and reduce swelling. You don't want to start your journey feeling sick.

5. Sunblock or Sunscreen

When a backpacker forgot her sunscreen at home while traveling to an overly hot region, she had to dig deep in her pockets to purchase a bottle after days of looking for a drug store. If you're in a touristy area, you'll likely have to shell out a lot of cash for a small bottle of sunscreen. Save your time and money and remember to throw some in your bags.

6. Mosquito Repellant

If you're going to mosquito-prone areas, or are not sure about the destination, don't forget this relevant item. You don't want to be fighting malaria when you should be enjoying your time or even carrying the infection home. As they say, better safe than sorry.

7. Compression Socks for Long Hauls

Compression socks apply gentle pressure to your ankles or legs. They will improve blood flow throughout your system, especially when sitting in an airplane for long rides or hauls. During strenuous travel times, your leg muscles and joint tissues need more nutrients and oxygen. You don't want to deprive them of this.

8. Flip Flops

When you’ve had a long, adventurous day in your boots or sneakers, you want to kick back and enjoy your flip-flops. Plus, you'll need some footwear for the shower and beach!

9. Spare Glasses

Don’t even chance carrying a single pair of glasses because you don’t know what might happen on your trip when your optician is a country away!

10. Cash in The Currency of The Country You’re Visiting

You will probably need to transact in local currency once you arrive at your destination. It would be so much of a hassle if you had to start looking for currency-changing booths after a long trip. Save yourself the headache and travel prepared.

11. Nail Clippers and Tweezers

Realistically, you may have to deal with chipped or overgrown toenails or pick out something from your foot in case of an accident. Well, hopefully not, but it’s best to have these items close by.

12. Ziplock Bags

You don’t want small items like your medication, socks, underwear, clippers, and tweezers lying around your suitcase. Assemble all of them in ziplock bags for convenience and easy access. These bags also carry any dirty items that need washing back home. You don’t want to mix these with your clean clothes.

13. A Travel Steamer

The frustration that sets in when you are in a hotel without an ironing station or electricity but have lots of creasy clothes is unimaginable. Users on an online discussion forum said they had to deal with this dilemma one too many times. A portable travel steamer is the ultimate solution!

14. Dental Floss

Most travelers feel like they don’t need this item in their suitcases. Food getting lodged in an old crown and other scary dental incidents are not a fun experience. Your dental floss guarantees good oral hygiene and ensures your teeth don’t dampen your trip, pun intended!

15. Bandaids

In case of an injury, bandaids will help keep wounds well-covered and clean. You don’t want to be walking around with a freshly exposed wound as it could catch an infection. Even better is that there are waterproof bandaids that will be useful when visiting tropical destinations.

