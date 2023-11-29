15 Things You Won’t See in Schools Anymore

Over the years, schools have seen a significant transformation, especially in the last several decades, as computer use has increased. A classroom from thirty years ago would seem very different from now if you were to walk into one. Many of the resources that teachers relied on not too long ago have been replaced by technology. Additionally, some lessons and tasks children do have changed according to new trends. Times have certainly changed!

1. Card Catalogs

In the past, when looking for a book at the library, students had two options: to approach a librarian or use the card catalog. The system of Dewey Decimal Classification was used to organize everything. Children were taught how to navigate the system to obtain the required resources. Schools have not used this kind of organizational structure for a long time. Kids have it much easier now — they just input the author, book title, or subject into a computer to find exactly what they need.

2. Cursive Writing

A lot of adults can recall taking cursive writing courses. Regretfully, the art is vanishing. Many schools have given up on it entirely, although some still teach it in their curriculum. Yet it is still not as important as it once was. Pupils use computers for a lot of their work these days. Since children are no longer expected to turn in handwritten essays, the practice of writing in cursive has begun to decline. You may understand how difficult some older cursive writing is to read, so imagine how today's youth might see it.

3. Chalkboards

Chalkboards used to be a simple, durable, and effective teaching tool, but not anymore. Modern schools, at minimum, do not use chalkboards; instead, they use dry-erase boards. Especially for those with respiratory issues or allergies, this was a welcome change, as alternatives offered a significant reduction in dust in the atmosphere. Whiteboards and smart boards also offer teachers more interactive teaching methods.

4. Computer Labs

Children had to be taught how to use computers when schools first began incorporating them into the curriculum. They learned how to save data, shut off computers, and do other fundamental tasks from their teachers. Children today are accustomed to technology so they don't need as much instruction. Many children begin using iPads as early as toddlers, so they don't need to take classes focused on computer operation. Instead, children are acquiring more complex skills, like coding.

5. Plastic Lunch Boxes

Kids once used brown paper bags to carry their meals to school. After a while, children began to bring metal lunchboxes to school with images of their all-time favorites, including the Fonz, Evel Knievel, Scooby-Doo, and the Six Million Dollar Man. Plastic lunch boxes soon took the place of these. However, school lunches are constantly changing. These days, kids typically bring a soft lunch box if they choose not to purchase something from the cafeteria.

6. AV Carts

When your teacher or a helper arrived in your classroom with a mobile AV cart, it used to be thrilling. This device had a TV on top of a shelf that usually had a VCR underneath it. You could close your eyes when the lights went out or drift off when it was movie time. These days, educators display films to their students using SMART boards or other projectors. This technology is frequently already present in classrooms.

7. Classroom Maps

In the past, pull-down maps were a common sight in many classrooms. It could be a map of the U.S. or the globe, and you could study world history, capital cities, or which nations spoke Spanish. Computer models, along with the globe, have since taken on the role of these tools. Kids these days can zoom into some areas of the world to get a closer look at the subject matter, saving them from having to squint their eyes to see where the teacher is pointing.

8. Gym Class Uniforms

Gym uniforms are no longer required in most public schools but may still be in certain private ones. Children can now leave the locker room to play basketball, volleyball, or run sprints without changing into a matching set of shirts and shorts. Generally speaking, children are permitted to wear their fitness gear. They don't have to have their school's logo emblazoned on their backs. But if they neglect to bring a change of clothes to class, we're confident the penalty remains the same.

9. Home Economics Class

Children had to take a home economics class not too long ago. In certain schools, boys also enrolled in the class despite its initial focus being on girls. Kids were taught how to cook, sew, and do other household chores. Some schools changed the name to “Family and Consumer Services” in the 1990s to make it less gender-specific and more inclusive. Nevertheless, a lot of schools no longer provide the course at all. These life skills can be taught to children at home, or maybe it's just not as necessary as other subjects.

10. Book Only Library

Previously, you would visit the library to locate a book. An employee would stamp the book's checkout card with a due date after you used the card catalog. The school library still has many books, but there are other things you can do when you visit. These days, the library offers a range of classes where you can learn computer skills, as well as create videos, webpages, and other kinds of media. Although they have evolved to include rooms for collaborative learning, libraries still offer quiet areas.

11. Morning Prayers

With this one, we're traveling a little further back in time. Morning prayer was a common practice in many schools years ago. There were occasions when the instructor would choose a prayer they loved and other times, the school would prepare a specific prayer for the classes. Children would bend their heads in adoration every morning. This was a regular school day component, but it is no longer in Catholic institutions. Today's children come from various origins, and religious freedom is becoming increasingly accepted in America.

12. Traditional Desks

Suppose you're older than a certain age. In that case, you probably remember attending elementary, middle, and high school when there was just one desk and one chair for each student. If you were fortunate, there was a shelf beneath your chair where you could store your books. There were moments when the chair was fixed to the desk and when it wasn't. Classrooms nowadays seem different. In many of them, tables have replaced desks, so students can collaborate on assignments in groups while sitting together.

13. Library Checkout Cards

Like the card catalog, library checkout cards are virtually nonexistent in contemporary America. The days of selecting a book from the library and having the librarian stamp the card with the due date so you know when to return it are long gone. However, finding a book with one of these cards still within the flap is always interesting. These days, library patrons use computers to check out books. All the librarian needs to do is scan a barcode to retrieve your information. They will either email or text you to remind you of the deadline.

14. Globe

This is something that might still be found in some American classrooms. Modern schools, on the other hand, use technology — like Google Maps — to teach students about the outside world. While they can be visually appealing, globes aren't as practical these days. Trying to show a group of fifteen students where Australia, Venezuela, Japan, or any other country is located on a miniature globe can be a challenging task. Alternatively, children can study geography by lounging back in their chairs and glancing at a screen.

15. Books in Brown Paper Grocery Bags

Teachers gave students their textbooks at the start of the school year and told them to take excellent care of them. This required getting mom and dad to help cover them with paper shopping bags. Kids don't do this anymore. Back then, some children carried their books to school using a book strap rather than utilizing a book bag or backpack. However, using a basic strap isn't practical anymore due to the sheer amount of items one must carry, such as laptops, cell phones, and other items.

Source: Redbook.