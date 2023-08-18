15 Truths About Hollywood and The Entertainment Industry

With all the publicity the industry receives, one would assume that careers in the media and entertainment sector are as glamorous and carefree as depicted on the screen. However, many people's perceptions about what it's like to work in the industry occasionally stray from reality. Netizens in a forum highlight some of these realities.

1- Better Paycheck? Don't Be an Actor

The typical actor isn't as fortunate as an A-list star, who may demand tens of millions of dollars for each movie. However, other professions with better pay potential include art directors and talent agents. Even though performers receive attention for their roles on film, people working behind the scenes are just as crucial to making the next big hit—and might even make more money doing it.

2- Formal Skill Is Not Necessary

Many positions in the entertainment sector don't call for formal education or training. Many people who work in the entertainment industry hone their skills on the job. For instance, in the video game industry, a candidate's passion for games is more important than whether or not they have formal training in video game design.

Some people never even attended college. Many learn as they go along as they advance from testers to creative directors.

3- Substance Abuse Is Common

Sometimes all an actor or actress needs to deliver their best performance is an illegal substance. It's rumored that Hollywood provides many A-list celebrities with an endless supply of their preferred vice. These substances are tucked into the budget as “petty dollars” and, as a standard, distributed.

4- The Most Important People Aren't The Stars

The sector foundation comprises numerous professions you may never see, hear about, or consider. Entertainment attorneys defend intellectual property. The primary grips are in charge of all the lighting and camera rigging on a film shoot.

The sound designers produce sound effects to accompany the action on the screen. Social media marketing experts make a new game, movie, or song popular online. Each is equally important to the project's success as the next. Yet, they are typically only acknowledged in the closing credits.

5- Publicity Photos Are Staged

In a tabloid or on a gossip website, if a celebrity looks to be posing in a staged photo, they most certainly are. Stars view it as a cooperative effort that benefits all parties, and fans frequently aren't aware that the “candid” photos were expertly staged before being made public.

6- Data Scientists Now Greenlight Shows

In the previous era of network television, the critically acclaimed Netflix original series House of Cards would have been considered a dangerous wager. But with a wealth of viewer preference data and a staff of data scientists and engineers to analyze it, Netflix was able to predict that the season film would be popular with its audience. The show was released by Netflix one complete season at a time, perfect for the binge-watching its audience loves.

7- Fixers Are On Standby

Ideally, a celebrity would stay out of trouble and have an event-free, successful career. However, sticky situations are often unavoidable and get out of control. The fixers are always available to handle such situations. These opportunists are always brutal at work when celebrities are in a scandalous case, countering this defamation with good articles.

8- Love Affairs Are Common

Some actors spend the majority of their time on the set. This implies that they are apart from their relationships for extended periods and spend more time with their coworkers and cast, resulting in love (more like lust) affairs. When the movies are over, some flings end, while others become exciting cheating scandals.

9- Young Is King

Some stars feel obligated to omit a few years from their birthday. As a direct shot at the website, accusing it of hurting her chances of landing gigs by disclosing her actual age, an actress said in her lawsuit to the website: “in the entertainment industry, young is king.” Even though she lost the lawsuit, it highlighted how pervasive this falsification is in the industry.

10- Budget Padding

Some workplace cultures have made stealing money from budgets a pleasant and carefree activity, whether it's to impress the boss or grab some cake for oneself. The situation has outgrown the bounds of common decency. Speaking out against or criticizing this practice typically results in persecution.

11- Rumour Has It

It is challenging to distinguish between lies and truth in this sector because rumors are prevalent daily. Even though these rumors are untrue and misleading, people routinely spread them. However, more thorough industry research revealed that these stories often contain more truths than people are inclined to believe.

12- Awards Aren't Always Given For The Right Reasons

Many are unaware that many of the awards that producers and celebrities display are bought from the organizations that hand them out rather than presented to qualified recipients. Politics and money are the only concerns.

Furthermore, since selling prizes is feasible, it is also possible to use money and marketing to purchase other people's silence and conscience. According to specific business minds, everyone has a vulnerability that can be used against them.

13- There's A Lot of Pressure

The industry with the most burden on its workers is the entertainment sector. How people act, speak, perceive, and carry themselves is scrutinized. Being the boss and maintaining the system's functionality require applying pressure and creating fear at the top of the pyramid.

14- Mental Health Concerns

Due to the pressure to seem thin and attractive, some celebrities have developed eating disorders. Because they are in the spotlight, they are constantly being scrutinized. Not only are they appraised by admirers and the general public, but also by their managers and agents who put undue pressure on them to reduce their weight.

Source: (Reddit).