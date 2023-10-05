15 Truths Men Don’t Want Women To Know

Regardless of the way you were raised or the type of men you’ve known, there are a few truths men seem to agree they don’t want women to know. Recently, men discussed some of those truths on a popular online forum. Here are some comments that many agreed with. Can you relate to any?

1. They’re Embarrassed by The Man They Used To Be

A surprising number of men shared that they have turned their lives around but are afraid to let people in about their past for fear of judgment. People change over time, and its not uncommon for someone to have a total personality change up. One person shared they're worried about potential romantic partners finding out about his past before he's ready to share. He doesn't want to lie, but also doesn't want to scare anyone away.

2. They Want a Hug and Emotional Support

Men are often ridiculed for being emotional or asking for support, especially with patriarchal standards demanding that men be “strong.” One person said that they spent all their adult life wanting more hugs, suspecting that this comes from getting very little affection as a child. Another said that he was conditioned to believe that physical contact means something else will be expected or required of them.

3. They Have Low Self-Esteem

Many men believe they aren’t allowed to have insecurities or show emotions, leading to rocky self-esteem. One told the story of crying during his wedding speech, only to have a woman tell him she thought he was “tougher than that.” At his own wedding, no less!

4. They’re Afraid of Being Replaced

Several men in the comments shared that they feel like they could easily be replaced if a “bigger or better offer” came around. Although this may partially be rooted in insecurity, many men stated they were left for men who had “more to provide” than them. One person said it’s incredibly hurtful to offer someone everything you have only to feel like it wasn’t enough.

5. They’re Terrified of Facing Rejection

Nobody likes being rejected, but men, in particular, feel they need to hide their sensitivity to rejection. As a result, many men act like they are tougher than they really feel. One person stated that they’re so used to rejection that they’ve come to expect that’s what will always happen to them.

6. They’re Embarrassed by Their Bodies

Although we’re primarily used to hearing about women having body image issues, men have them too. Many men in the comments joked about how it’s become instinctual for them to hide their gut, and they don’t think women know. One person mentioned that he disguises his gut for most of the year, only exhaling once hoodie season comes around.

7. They Don’t Want You To Know They’re Depressed

Even though nearly everyone has day-to-day struggles, most men don’t want their partners or loved ones to know how depressed they are. One commenter went as far as to say that they have pretend conversations with their therapist in their head to figure out what they’re feeling. Another said that their family never cared about their struggle with depression, but they’re the person their family comes to when they’re having a hard time.

8. They’re Afraid of Not Being a Provider

Men are typically taught to be the provider for their families, especially financially. This pressure builds as boys become men, go to school, work, and figure out what to do with their lives. One person in the comments said that worrying about how to pay for their kids’ needs worries them to no end. Another said that the personal failure they feel when they lose a job is damaging.

9. They’re Afraid of Opening Up

Many men expressed how often they’ve been rejected after being encouraged to open up. One person said people have gotten distant and even cut them off after expressing their feelings.

10. They Spend Too Much on Hobbies

Who knew Lego sets could be so expensive? Men don’t want their girlfriends to know how much they spend on hobbies like Lego sets or sports gear. One person even joked that they wish to children just so they can buy Legos without it being weird.

11. They Secretly Use Hair Growth or Restoration Products

One person said that they hide the fact that they still have a head of hair while people their age are going bald due to using topical chemicals and supplements. Instead of admitting he uses these products, he says it’s his genetics. Plenty of other men shared they also use hair restoration products or have had hair restoration treatments.

12. They Like to Urinate Sitting Down and Outside

On a slightly less serious note, a lot of men shared that they’re a bit embarrassed to admit that they go outside every chance they get. I think plenty of women would do the same if they could! Likewise, men shared that they prefer to sit down to urinate because it’s better for their bladder and offers more control to avoid making a mess.

13. They Hide Their Snacking or Food Habits

One man said he buys snacks and eats them on the way home from picking up healthy groceries for dinner. Someone joked in response that they always find empty snack bags in random hidden places after their husband stays up later than them, so they may not be hiding it very well.

14. They’re Touch Starved

15. They Struggle To Share Their Emotions or Appreciation

Outside of the emotional struggles men intentionally hide, some wish they were better at expressing their appreciation and emotions to their loved ones. One person’s inability to communicate love to his family deeply troubles him. As one response said, “Actions speak louder than words,” and I can’t agree enough with that. Not everyone will know the right words, but that should be sufficient if you do your best to show up for your loved ones.

Source: (Reddit).