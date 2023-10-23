15 TV Shows That Perfectly Portray the Millennial Experience

The millennial generation has lived through some of the fastest-changing times in history. They are generally defined as being born between 1981 and 1996, so the majority pre-date the digital age.

A popular online forum recently discussed the TV shows that sum up a millennial’s experience, and here is some exciting catch-up viewing for those who lived through this era.

1. The Office (2005-2013)

There was some dispute over this entry, with some forum members claiming that everyone in the show is Gen X. However, another person points out that The Office perfectly portrays the changes in technology in the early 2000s. Having avidly watched the UK version, this is a worthy entry.

2. Broad City (2014-2019)

Broad City looks at mundane daily occurrences and is perfectly timed to be included in this discussion. One poster states that millennials make it for millennials, while others claim that they’ve never binge-watched another show like this one.

3. The Simpsons (1989- Present)

The Simpsons is mentioned as a show that millennials grew up with, and there are no arguments on the thread. My millennial daughter watched it and thinks it’s OK, while I’m a boomer, and I love the early episodes.

4. New Girl (2011-2018)

This is another show that crosses generations, but millennials love it. One respondent loves Zooey Deschanel’s character, especially her perfect portrayal of a woman in her 30s, gray hairs and all.

5. Anything Featuring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the Gang

The shift in humor from 2000 onwards is perfectly summed up by the antics of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest. Boomers and Gen Z are bemused by the programs, but millennials get it.

6. Jersey Shore (2009-2012)

Will there ever be another show like Jersey Shore? It’s described here as a time capsule and a perfect illustration of the East Coast party scene in the naughty noughties.

7. Spongebob Squarepants (1999-Present)

I’m unsure if Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward, and the gang are teaching us much about the millennial experience, but this generation loves the shows. Perhaps it’s another example of humor that generations pre and post are not likely to understand.

8. Catfish (2012-2020)

While the subject of catfishing has been around for decades, it’s one of those areas that has exploded with the digital age. Is the person on the other end of the dating app who they say they are? This show explored an issue that became public knowledge in the millennial generation.

9. Girls (2012-2017)

This HBO series summed up what it was like for girls to grow into adults at that time. Forum contributors suggest that Girls is cringey looking back, but the cringey moments were intentional.

10. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Breaking Bad will be considered of its time, and one individual feels that the character Jesse sums up the Millennial experience. He’s constantly seeking happiness despite suffering setback after setback before deciding that the best he can do is provide for the next generation. It’s a bleak outlook, but it will ring true for many.

11. The Inbetweeners (2008-2010)

This is a UK sitcom, and I urge anyone in the United States to watch it. The adventures of adolescent schoolboys and all the problems attached to growing up are explored with hilarious results. The humor crosses both sides of the Atlantic, and The Inbetweeners is a must for millennials.

12. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

This is an isolated suggestion, but it’s an unusual one and deserves to be looked at more closely. While it may not be the first show you think of, one commenter claims that The Sopranos encapsulates their childhood from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s. They state it may only resonate with millennials in New Jersey and the NYC metropolitan area, but it’s a worthy inclusion.

13. Mission Hill (1999-2002)

This much-loved show hits the mark, with many of Mission Hill’s different characters displaying various millennial traits. Andy is the millennial who refuses to conform, while Kevin is the middle child, facing up to college and whatever the 2000s may bring. Replies to this suggestion indicate that this generation can relate to the show.

14. American Idol (2002-Present)

Any reality show of this kind could have been included. American Idol, America’s Got Talent, and others of this genre suggest that in the new millennium, hard work can be replaced by luck and being in the right place at the right time. At least, that’s the cynical view.

15. South Park (1997-Present)

Once again, we’re back to the subject of millennial humor. It’s felt that no other show was demonized by pre-millennials than South Park. Do they find the show offensive, or do they not ‘get it?’ Either way, it’s a big hit for the target demographic.