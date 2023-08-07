15 TV Shows That Left Fans Yearning for Closure

Some television shows are works of art from the get-go. They have compelling storylines, superb actors, and great writing. Others could be better, but have enough potential to hold your interest until they hit their stride by season two.

A popular online forum recently asked, “What show should've never been canceled?” And boy, did other readers have opinions. Do you agree?

1 – The Last Man on Earth (2015 – 2018)

A post-apocalyptic comedy, The Last Man on Earth had some pretty rabid fans. “I am forever sad that this was canceled,” sighed one forum user. Another viewer griped that the show “left off on a massive cliffhanger!” Talk about adding insult to injury.

2 – Star Trek (1966 – 1969)

After being moved around on the broadcast schedule and having its production budget slashed, the Star Trek show died despite pleas from fans. “Canceled after only three seasons, and look at the cultural impact,” noted one forum user. That includes numerous spinoffs, films, and a deeply devoted fan base.

3 – Quantum Leap (1989 – 1993)

This sci-fi show takes physicist Sam Beckett leaping through spacetime to correct historical mistakes made by others. Listed among the top 20 “TV Cult Shows” by TV Guide, Quantum Leap mixed humor with social commentary to create a program like no other. A reboot came out in 2022 and was renewed for 2023, but fans still long for the original, which one forum user called “timeless!” Pun intended, no doubt.

4 – Pushing Daisies (2007 – 2009)

A show billed as “a forensic fairy tale,” Pushing Daisies was witty, wholesome, and somehow believable even though the premise was that a pastry chef could bring dead things back to life and, in doing so, solve murders. “It may have been ever so slightly ahead of its time,” conceded one forum user. Mourned another viewer, “I'd give anything to have Pushing Daisies back.”

5 – I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

Telekinesis! Bisexuality! High-school bullying! I Am Not Okay With This had it all, and received positive reviews after its February 2020 release. A second season was announced, only to be canceled in August 2020 due to the pandemic. “I wanted to know what happened after prom,” complained one forum user. Another viewer wrote, “I'll never be over the cancellation.” True fans are clearly not okay with the cancellation.

6 – BoJack Horseman (2014 – 2020)

This bizarre yet intriguing animated adult comedy concerns the life of a former TV star who happens to be a talking alcoholic horse. Fans say the show's finale was done well, but they yearn for more. “I would watch 1,000 more hours of this show even if it consistently degraded in quality, 'cause it's just the all-time best,” said one forum user. Another viewer agreed: “(They) could have kept up with 10 more seasons if they wanted to.”

7 – Mindhunter (2017 – 2019)

The story of FBI agents who interview serial killers to learn how to solve current cases focused on real-life murderers and their crimes. “I feel personally attacked that they cancelled Mindhunter,” one forum member wrote. According to another commenter, the series had compelling social value: “It seemed to be a story of how we developed our understanding of serial killers, and how to get them.”

8 – The OA (2016 – 2019)

A mystery/sci-fi/fantasy mashup, The OA is about a young blind woman who's reappeared after being missing for seven years – and now can see. She's determined to rescue others who have also gone missing. “Canceling The OA was the moment I lost faith in Netflix,” wrote one viewer. Another called it “a perfectly thought-through story” and wished that it could have been turned into a book. “Sad forever about this one,” agreed a third forum member.

9 – Twin Peaks (1990 – 1991)

This TV show about the death of a prom queen in a small town broke viewers' brains in the early 1990s due to its deadpan dialogue, bizarre plot twists, and surreal visuals. “I wish the series could have continued, back in the day. It would have been interesting,” a forum member wrote, even while admitting that “it went off the rails toward the end.” Another fan reluctantly suggested that maybe Twin Peaks “always should have been a limited miniseries instead of a full-on weekly series.”

10 – Deadwood (2004 – 2006)

Its rough setting and even rougher language turned off some potential fans. Still, Deadwood drew praise for its realistic portrayal of the gritty American West. “The first two seasons (are) absolute perfection all around, and probably the best seasons of any drama I've ever seen,” a forum member wrote. Another fan praised “a whole host of great acting” by performers like Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant. The West couldn't have been won in just two seasons.

11 – Freaks and Geeks (1999 – 2000)

Only 18 episodes of this high-school drama were filmed, and just a dozen were aired. It didn't fit the “sitcoms with three jokes on every page” trend of 1990s TV. According to one fan: “If that show had come out today, we'd be seeing them go off to college.” Another called Freaks and Geeks “hands-down the best show about teenagers I've ever seen…very grounded and realistic (which) makes it easy to relate to the characters.”

12 – My Name Is Earl (2005 – 2009)

A small-time thief and all-around loser named Earl lists every bad thing he's ever done, and then works to make amends. Its depiction of life in an impoverished small town was funny without being mean-spirited, and the acting was top-notch. One forum member called it “wholesome in the most unwholesome way.” Another was furious about the final cliffhanger: “I will never forgive Fox for (cheating) us out of an ending to My Name is Earl.”

13 – The Wire (2002 – 2008)

An unusual crime drama, The Wire weaves together storylines of five different institutions (police, media, education, etc.) in the city of Baltimore. Only 60 episodes were filmed over its five-year run, leaving viewers wanting more: “They should have gotten one more season to finish up their storylines properly, instead of that half-written last season,” one fan wrote. Others compared its complex storytelling and rich characterization to shows like The Sopranos and Deadwood.

14 – The Santa Clarita Diet (2017 – 2019)

A horror-comedy show about a woman (Drew Barrymore) who shows signs of becoming a zombie and the husband (Timothy Olyphant) who tries to help her, The Santa Clarita Diet is a true original that lasted only three seasons. “It had action, comedy, and so much love in it, and it ended with a major cliffhanger that I just want to see resolved,” a forum member wrote.

Another viewer said, “It made me appreciate Timothy Olyphant more, and then I started watching Justified because of it.” Well, at least something good came from the cancellation.

15 – Firefly (2002 – 2003)

This is one show that always comes up in “What's your favorite show that was wrongfully canceled?” discussions. An outer-space Western, Firefly had only 14 episodes. “It was innovative, beautifully written, perfectly cast, and masterfully directed. Limiting it to one partial season was absurd,” declared one forum member.

Another viewer wondered “how any TV exec could fail to see the unrealized potential in that show.” According to one fan, the Serenity film sequel wasn't enough: “I would much rather have had four to five seasons of the show.”

Source: Reddit