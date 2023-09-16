15 Types of Behavior We All Hate

Humans are hard work; there is no escaping this fact. A recent online post describes behaviors that make the world less pleasant and sometimes push us, thoughtful humans, to our limit.

1. A Rolling Idiot Blockade

You know the trope: you are walking impatiently down the street, your train leaves soon, and you have no time to spare. Enter that group of people walking side-by-side, “blocking the entire pavement, in a rolling idiot blockade,” suggests our first poster. I would extend this to those who hover outside doorways having just passed through.

2. Screaming at Joe Public

“Telemarketers are annoying but I'd rather people just hang up instead of treating the person worse than a dog,” announces a cold-caller sympathetic commenter. However, it is important to distinguish between cold-callers and scammers, who deserve the fullest decibel treatment imaginable.

3. It Talks?

A shy individual shares how people can sometimes make her feel inadequate after she speaks: “Wow, you can talk!” isn't a compliment. This kind of rhetoric can be filed under people who tell you to smile and people who expect you to dance at a wedding. They can all politely go away now.

4. Intellectual Ignorance

Intellectual ignorance is damaging to society; moreover, it can turn people away from discussing important points. It's annoying when someone you know is wrong insists they are, in fact, right, and refuses to accept any other viewpoints.

5. Eating With One's Mouth Open

Having lived in eastern Asia, I am familiar with the sound of open-mouth eating. One might think you would become desensitized to it. Spoiler alert: you don't. Yes, it is part of the culture, and we have no right to complain in someone else's country. However, back home in the lunchroom? Nope.

6. Bullying Parents

Soccer dads, hockey moms, and parents with no sporting ability need to please shut up at their kids' games. In Barcelona's La Masia soccer academy, parents are banned from speaking during youth team matches — let the coaches coach!

7. Shopping Cart Wide Loads

A commenter regales us with his thoughts on supermarket customers who leave their carts in the middle of the aisle: they're annoying. Especially when they can see you're trying to get by their cart with your own. Seriously, can we have a shopping day allocated for people like this?

8. Not Flushing a Public Toilet

The next thread member makes their mark on members of the public who don't flush a public toilet and leave their business there for all to see. I have found a great solution for this dichotomy: never use public toilets. My tip: find the nearest five-star hotel, use their reception toilets, and offer a friendly “thank you” on your way out.

9. Litter Bugs

I've noticed a similar pattern of littering creeping into society now. There's such a lack of respect for the earth, and forum members agree.

10. Button Punchers

You know when you get in the elevator, and an impatient passenger just has to keep pressing their floor button? You know it makes gravity less effective, right? Add this ethos to those who press an already lit crosswalk button — just why?

11. People Who Soften Words

A personal choice, this. I don't like words being changed to save people's feelings, especially if that word has existed longer than they have. Furthermore, people who simplify the word “vegetables” into “veggies” can kindly go away — nobody gave you the right to ruin the English language, so please stop.

12. Door Rushers

A common complaint among forum members are people who try to rush on the elevator before others get off. And it's not just elevators- I've seen this happen on the metro, too.

13. Indoor Vapers

As one commenter notes, no one wants to smell your nicotine addiction. Just because your nicotine habit doesn't create toxic clouds, it gives you no right to carry this out in closed spaces. That cloud comes from inside your lungs, do you think people want it in their eyes?

14. Change Droppers

This one is rude, for sure. I understand if you have a change tray and don't wish to contaminate your hands with the general public, but seriously? You can't just drop the change in the cashier's palm?

15. Fast Lane Creepers

Our final contributor can't stand people who drive slowly and then speed up every time there's a passing lane. You know exactly who they refer to here. You see a car in the fast lane on the freeway or Interstate. You go to overtake them, and they speed up; you slow down again, and they slow down. Just let us pass, guy!

