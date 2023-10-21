15 Universally Hated Characters Karma Came for in the End

In a vast realm of fictional universes, these characters' actions and personalities have earned them the collective ire of audiences worldwide. From cunning villains to insufferable sidekicks, these characters have often left fans yearning for retribution, ill-fate, or simply an underwhelming exit that satirizes their inflated sense of self-importance. After years of following the tumultuous journey of a character you loathe, nothing is more satisfying than watching them fall from grace.

1. Ted and Robin – How I Met Your Mother

Ted and Robin, two central characters of the beloved sitcom, often left fans divided with their complex romantic entanglements. As the series unfolds, both face their share of heartbreaks and detours, eventually leading to a bittersweet realization about their compatibility.

By the end of the show, whose entire premise is about how Ted met his wife and the mother of his children, we finally find out who the mother is, only for the show to reveal that she died very soon after her character is introduced. Not only has she passed, but it's revealed that Ted and Robin rekindled their on-and-off-again romance, finally ending up together.

It felt like a cheapened and forced ending for two characters who were incompatible (and one of whom is insufferable) — especially after they spent an entire season setting up Barney and Robin's romance and an entire wedding, only to abandon it ten seconds later. That being said, these two pieces of work deserve each other.

2. Joffrey Baratheon – Game of Thrones

The sadistic and tyrannical Joffrey Baratheon met a gruesome end, much to the satisfaction of Game of Thrones fans. His ruthless reign culminated in a dramatic and poetic demise, offering some semblance of justice in the cutthroat world of Westeros. The visceral hatred everyone unanimously felt for this character and the jubilant glee with which we celebrated his demise is a testament to the formidable acting prowess of the actor who played him, Jack Gleeson.

3. Walter White – Breaking Bad

Walter White's transformation from a mild-mannered chemistry teacher to a ruthless drug lord captivated audiences. We watched through gritted teeth and bloodshot eyes as his character developed into a monster, poisoning children, watching the love of Jesse's life choke on her vomit without saving her, and risking his family's lives for his ego.

Ultimately, he faced the consequences of his choices, offering a poignant exploration of morality and power. When Walter White died, audiences felt relief that his chaotic journey was brought to a bittersweet end.

His actions finally caught up to him; his family could now live in peace with the money he left for them, and in a tragic, almost comedic irony, you could see the satisfaction in his eyes as he lay there half-dead on the floor of his chemistry lab, having achieved the status of legend. He may be insufferable even in death, but at least he's finally gone.

4. Tony Soprano – The Sopranos

The enigmatic mob boss, Tony Soprano, navigated the treacherous underworld of organized crime. In the series' conclusion, the fate of Tony remains ambiguous, leaving viewers to ponder the moral ambiguity that defines his character. While this enrages some viewers, who wish Tony would have been executed on screen, others point out a more poetic theory.

Every time the door jingles, the camera cuts to Tony's perspective. The final jingle of the door then cuts to black, implying that Tony has been killed upon looking up from his conversation with his family. The scene feels abrupt and seemingly lacks closure, but if you consider it an authentic portrayal of Tony's perspective, cutting to black makes sense.

When you die, it doesn't matter what you're in the middle of doing because we all cut to black. The audience experiences that “lights out” moment just as Tony does the moment he's killed. It's poetic karma for Tony to die just as all his victims did when they least suspected it.

5. Alicia Florrick – The Good Wife

Alicia Florrick's journey from being a devoted wife to a powerful lawyer was marked by personal and professional challenges. Alicia's actions towards Kurt in the courtroom were essentially a public accusation of him being unfaithful to Diane. She made him testify this in a public setting, with Diane on the opposing side, creating a highly contentious situation.

In the final scene of the series, there is another press conference where Peter resigns from his position, and this event takes place in the same location as the press conference in the first episode. As the characters leave this place and walk down the hallway, which happens to be the same location where Alicia had slapped Peter in the series' first episode, Diane confronts Alicia.

She slaps Alicia as an expression of her anger and betrayal, marking a significant and symbolic moment in their relationship and the series. In one fell swoop, Diane loses her husband and her lover. This ending serves her well as a coward whose actions finally caught up to her.

6. Hannah Horvath – Girls

Hannah Horvath, the self-absorbed and often controversial lead of Girls, undergoes numerous ups and downs in her quest for self-discovery. At the end of the series, Hannah has a baby. The ending is thematically powerful because it subverts conventional expectations about how parenthood can magically transform a person's personality and life.

Throughout the series, Hannah is established as a complex and often self-absorbed character. She frequently exhibits immaturity, self-centeredness, and a lack of responsibility. The show is known for its brutally honest portrayal of the challenges and flaws of its characters. Many viewers might have expected that motherhood would somehow miraculously “fix” or mature Hannah.

Instead, her life in single motherhood is just more struggle, confusion, and selfishness, only with the addition of a baby. Hannah's journey into motherhood is realistic, highlighting that becoming a parent doesn't automatically erase one's personal flaws or character issues.

7. Rory Gilmore – Gilmore Girls

Audiences initially fell in love with Rory Gilmore, the bright and bookish protagonist of Gilmore Girls. However, her character evolution in the revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life disappointed many viewers. Rory's once-promising future was overshadowed by professional and personal struggles, raising concerns about her choices and decisions.

Her sheltered and self-entitled mindset was foreshadowed for quite some time throughout the series, though it was only in the later seasons of the original show and the revival that the true extent of her privileged upbringing was revealed. Karma seemingly came for Rory in the end as she grappled with the consequences of her actions.

She didn't appreciate the connections, money, and opportunities that were handed to her, became the other woman in another man's marriage, and expected things to be as easy-breezy for her outside of college as they had been for her her entire life. The revival highlighted the complexities of adulthood and the unpredictability of life, offering a dose of realism that wasn't always appreciated by fans.

If you're frustrated with Rory, that's the point. Rewatch the series from the beginning, and you'll notice that the showrunners did this intentionally, foreshadowing the gifted kid turned burned-out-adult pipeline as early as season one.

8. Tara Thornton – True Blood

Tara Thornton's character in True Blood received a mixed reception from viewers. Her character's tumultuous life as a vampire and human is marked by hardship and tragedy. Some found her constant suffering, inconsistent character development, challenging relationships, and recurring tragedies made her character less appealing. As a result, when her character was killed off, it brought relief to those who had grown weary of her ongoing struggles and marked a turning point in the series.

9. Paige Michalchuk – Degrassi: The Next Generation

Paige Michalchuk's character, once a mean girl, goes through substantial personal growth and redemption over the course of the series. Her evolution reflects the complexities of teenage life and the capacity for change. However, some viewers never grew to like her, even as she became more likable through the hard reality that hit her in college.

Suffering from severe panic attacks and peaked-in-high school syndrome, she became easier to empathize with than the monster-popular girl she was in grade school. However, just because reality hit her hard doesn't mean she deserves to be forgiven for a decade's long mean streak. It was poetic and fitting that she turned out to be a big fat nobody while Manny became the star of the show.

10. Cersei Lannister – Game of Thrones

Cersei Lannister, a cunning and ruthless character, met her fate in the fiery destruction of King's Landing. Cersei's controversial ending in Game of Thrones was fitting for some viewers due to its ironic, humble, and subversive nature. Her demise in the rubble of the Red Keep, alongside her brother Jaime, underscored the consequences of her ruthless pursuit of power and defied the expectation of a dramatic villainous death.

It portrayed her as just another casualty in the brutality of the world she had manipulated for so long, emphasizing the show's theme that, in the end, even the most powerful can be brought low. This conclusion added depth to her character by highlighting both her villainy and her tragic complexities despite the mixed reception it received. Despite being a poorly paced and thought-out season, you could say this nonchalant, impersonal death is a fitting insult for Cersei.

11. Skyler White – Breaking Bad

Skyler White, Walter White's wife, grapples with the moral consequences of her husband's actions. It's no secret that Skyler was a universally disdained character among Breaking Bad fans, so much so that it caused the actress who played her significant distress.

Show creator Vince Gilligan himself was confused by the lack of sympathy for Skyler's character, given the sacrifices she had to make and the dangers she was put in at the expense of her husband's ego. Let's not forget, however, that when we're first introduced to Skyler in season one, she is firmly established as a nagging, unlikeable, unpassionate, emasculating wife.

She doesn't believe in Walt, constantly disrespects him in front of others, eventually cheats on him, and gives the money he worked for to Ted. While it's true that Skyler is a victim of Walt's actions, that doesn't whitewash away her unlikability. While she did gain some redemption through her demonstrated savviness while helping Walt to launder money, many fans think Skyler is the one who drove Walt insane and drove him to prove his masculinity by obtaining power in the first place.

Two things can be true at once. Skyler was an insufferable wife who paid dearly for her constant disrespect, yet she was a victim all the same. The series concludes with Skyler's character finding a resolution amidst the chaos once Walt is finally killed and has arranged for his family to obtain the money he secured for them.

12. Ramsay Bolton – Game of Thrones

In Game of Thrones, the sadistic Ramsay Bolton, known for his cruelty and torture, met a fitting end in the Battle of the Bastards. His character's defeat and imprisonment brought a sense of poetic justice. In a dramatic moment, Sansa Stark released his starving hounds upon him, symbolizing the consequences of his viciousness coming back to haunt him.

While the show did not depict the violence on screen, Ramsay's end served as a pivotal and satisfying moment in the series, showcasing its penchant for retribution to its most detestable characters. His demise offered a sense of justice and relief for viewers who despised his cruelty.

13. Janice Soprano – The Sopranos

Janice Soprano's character is marked by her manipulative and self-serving nature. In The Sopranos, karma catches up with Janice as her manipulative tendencies lead to her involvement with the menacing Richie Aprile. This relationship turns volatile, culminating in a dramatic confrontation where Janice kills Richie in self-defense. Her actions, driven by personal gain and self-preservation, highlight the moral complexity of the series, showing how even self-serving choices can lead to violent and tragic consequences in the world of organized crime. Janice's character arc serves as a reminder of the show's exploration of the blurred lines between right and wrong.

14. Richie Aprile – The Sopranos

Richie Aprile, a menacing presence in The Sopranos, meets a violent end that both resolves his character arc and illustrates the ruthless nature of the show's world. Karma catches up with Richie due to his violent and cruel behavior, leading to a fatal clash with Janice Soprano.

Richie's defiance and brutality, which initially propelled him to power within the mafia, eventually led to his own violent demise. His character arc underscores the unforgiving nature of the organized crime world depicted in the series, where even those within the criminal ranks can face severe consequences for their actions.

15. Christopher Moltisanti – The Sopranos

Karma catching up with Christopher Moltisanti is intimately tied to the tragic fate of his girlfriend, Adriana La Cerva. Adriana had been entangled in Christopher's criminal activities and was aware of the incriminating information that could potentially bring down the Soprano crime family.

As she faced pressure from law enforcement to become an informant, she felt increasingly torn between her loyalty to Christopher and her own survival. In a moment of desperation, Adriana makes the anguishing decision to cooperate with the FBI and inform on the Soprano family, including Christopher.

This action not only jeopardizes the criminal organization but also profoundly betrays Christopher, whom she loved. Tragically, this choice results in Adriana's abduction and murder, orchestrated by Silvio Dante and carried out by Christopher himself. Christopher's direct involvement in her death is a turning point in his character's moral descent, marking a profoundly dark moment in the series.

While Christopher's involvement in Adriana's murder may not be instantaneous karmic retribution, it sets in motion a series of events that lead to his eventual demise. The guilt of her death burdens his conscience, and it further fuels his struggles with addiction and inner demons. This descent into darkness ultimately leads to his own tragic and untimely death in a car accident.

Source: Reddit.