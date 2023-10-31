15 Ways Travel Changed After 9/11

When you ask most people about traveling post-September 2001, they may have a fuzzy recollection. The last attack on American soil led to travel times that were full of tension and people who were afraid of the aftermath. Everything else after the moment of reckoning happened to prevent a repeat of the fatal day. The attack also paved the way for travel changes that shaped the future. Members of an online platform came together to discuss how travel has changed since 9/11.

1. Airport Security Became Tighter

Before 9/11, airport security was almost invisible, but security became conspicuous after it. It’s only expected for more stringent security measures to be put in place after an attack.

2. Loved Ones Felt the Need To Spend More Time at the Airport

One traveler noted that before 9/11, her dad would walk her to the airport and hang around until she left, something he couldn't do for later trips. After the attack, only ticketed travelers could go beyond security.

3. Affection Went to the Back-Burner

You were free to give hugs at any point at the airport, but after 9/11, you could only give your loved one a final goodbye hug at the last possible moment before leaving for your gate.

4. Airport Scanning Was Pivotal

As security measures evolved with new threats, scanning bags and people became pivotal as security officers wanted to ensure nothing suspicious came on board. As such, travelers always showed up early to go through their required security checkpoints.

5. Machines Started Screening Baggage for Explosives

Airport tight security took things a notch higher by employing machines that scanned baggage and luggage for explosives to avoid flight incidents, mishaps, and other possible attacks.

6. Travel Has Become a Much Bigger Hassle

A commenter shared they no longer look forward to traveling. Since the attack, the process has become a much bigger hassle. Multiple security checks are excellent, but they slow down the process significantly.

7. Shoes Come Off, Too

It’s not best to wear complicated shoes for your trip. Stick to comfortable travel shoes, as removing shoes is now “a thing” at the airport. To avoid leaving any stone unturned, your shoes are no longer spared from the commotion, just in case you carry something inside them.

8. Millions of People Have Enrolled In The Precheck Program

The purpose of Precheck is to let TSA agents gather information from travel applicants and identify high-risk travelers. Today, the Travel Service Agency is targeting at least 25 million people on its list compared to the 10 million currently enrolled. All of this makes travel safer.

9. Passengers Can’t Enter the Cockpit During Flights

Travelers agreed that strict rules now ban passengers from entering the cockpit during flights. Some aircraft are equipped with CCTVs to ensure that pilots can monitor cabin activity.

10. Information Is More In-Depth

Precheck digs in more deeply than it did pre-9/11 when you have to give information. Today’s questions include work history, places lived, fingerprints, and a criminal record check. Prepare to be transparent; the more honest you are, the higher your chances of traveling will be.

11. Security Officers Would Pull Passengers to the Side

Before, walking across airport lanes seemed like a luxury many enjoyed. After 9/11, it was at the security’s discretion to pull suspicious passengers to the side and converse or conduct a thorough frisking.

12. Passengers Get Involved

Another frequent traveler said the true culture of security is more robust among passengers. People are now willing to get involved and call out suspicious people and activities on board.

13. Airports Got New Designs

Travelers and airport officials at large advocated for the redesigning of airports. Renovations made years back are still significant today as security has been at the forefront of travel. Now, when you walk through the airport, the security checkpoint is the first place you will go through.

14. Free Meals Became a Thing of the Past

In the years after 9/11, some airlines stopped serving their passengers free meals and started charging customers for the food to help offset financial strain and the high fuel cost. The coach cabin was carved into smaller classes and began charging for most seats, even those without extra legroom, while introducing a slew of travel perks.

15. Airlines Employed Federal Air Marshals

Airport security alone couldn’t handle hundreds of checks simultaneously, and reinforcement came in. Airlines added Federal Air Marshals to their list of security agents, who ultimately helped with check-ins and airport incidents.

Source: (Reddit).