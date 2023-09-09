15 “You Missed The Point” Movies

Sometimes, a movie's essential essence is hidden behind its obvious plot, only waiting for viewers to look closer and discover its subtle undertones. These “You Missed the Point” films demand that audiences look past the apparent to uncover complex themes and levels of storytelling. A group of social media users examined 15 frequently misunderstood movies, exposing the more profound implications that might have slipped inattentive viewers.

1. Starship Troopers (1997)

Moviegoers mistook this for another ultra-violent and anti-American film by the famed Paul Verhoven at the time because it wasn't wholly understood as parody. Fans have only recently started recognizing the movie's dark humor and biting satire of the American military-industrial complex. A film that was allegedly fascist propaganda was a satire of fascist propaganda.

2. Donnie Darko (2001)

An enigmatic time travel and alternate reality story about the titular character befriending a figure only he sees. Embedded in the report are issues about teen struggle, mental health, and the hazy boundaries between reality and fantasy.

3. Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

The loss of innocence is a common topic in this movie, which follows two siblings who end up as war orphans in Kobe, Japan, during World War II. However, it also touches on the generational dilemma of being born in the wrong place and time. A country in conflict was not what the youth wanted.

4. Fight Club (1999)

While the film appeals to viewers with a taste for testosterone-fueled movies and is generally seen as such, it presents an irony. Doing away with all of the world's pleasures may provide positive outcomes but can also have drawbacks. The conclusion demonstrates how extremism at either end of the spectrum adversely affects the individual and the general good.

5. Wall Street (1987)

Olive Stone influenced Wall Street to criticize corporate America for what it saw as its lack of empathy and love of money. Because of how convincingly he depicted Wall Street, viewers were unaware he was trying to attack figures like Gordon Gekko. Instead, viewers saw a captivating actor portraying a strong man who embodied the money and allure everyone vied for in the 1980s.

6. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

This isn't your typical rom-com, as audiences didn't see how much the film was criticizing the genre as much as it played into it. In this film, for both the heartbroken and the heartbreakers, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character is mistaken in thinking his sweetheart is a manic pixie dream girl. A fallacy many viewers sympathize with him on.

7. A Knight's Tale (2001)

The humor in this rags-to-riches story charmed audiences. But it's not at all simple. Audiences were particularly perplexed by the musical selections, such as Queen's We Will Rock You. Most viewers found this out of character and didn't get the filmmakers' intended message. However, many period pieces enjoy integrating contemporary pop tunes to give spectators a sense of immediacy and relevance for these timeless tales.

8. Josie and The Pussycat (2001)

The film's precise and incisive satirical critiques of the music business were mostly lost on spectators who merely thought it was a fluffy chick flick.

9. Finding Nemo (2003)

The tale involved much more than just a youngster abandoned by his family. Nemo symbolizes the vast quantities of fish constantly removed from their natural habitats and ecosystems, harming the environment. The terrible treatment of the fish in their attempt to escape their fish tank captivity inside a dentist's office illustrates the cruelty.

10. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

The strained relationship within Evelyn's family is relatable to many viewers. It can quickly be passed off as another crazy, joking, and heartwarming movie about relationships and families. However, the film's main themes include the value of showing kindness and acceptance to others and the need to find joy in the everyday.

11. American History X (1997)

This is one of the most explosive and inflammatory films of all time and one of the strongest statements against racism and bigotry ever made in film. Unfortunately, the movie contains so much offensive language and imagery that some viewers may tragically misinterpret it and get enraptured by the zealotry of its key characters.

12. The Shining (1980)

Fan theories abound for this film, giving it a life of its own. One is that the Overlook Hotel, where the action takes place, is haunted because it was built over a Native American burial ground. But the film's focus on alcoholism, a problem that author Stephen King battled while writing the novel from which it was adapted, is the most clear and frequently ignored significance of the piece.

13. Lost in Translation (2003)

Despite being mocked numerous times, viewers struggle to understand the significance of this critically acclaimed rom-com. Although it appears to be about a playful affair between an older actor and a young, newlywed wife, the movie's themes of alienation are far more complex and subtle than one may initially imagine.

14. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Leonardo DiCaprio shows his avarice and drug use in his portrayal of a businessman who engaged in fraudulent schemes and gained millions off of upright, hardworking people. Audiences believed it lauded and glorified hedonistic lifestyles and the quick pace of a group of self-centered individuals. The excess depicted in the movie was not intended to support Belfort's conduct, but to highlight the detrimental ramifications of taking advantage of others, lying, cheating, and stealing.

15. Scarface (1993)

The symbol of immorality and excess in the film is Tony Montana. But audiences, drawn to Montana's open narcissism and propensity for violence, seem to have missed that. Although Tony Montana was meant to be a cautionary tale when supply-side economics and the drug trade were rising, many audiences now view him as a hero. It is difficult to depict the perils of a violent or immoral way of life without celebrating it.

Source: (Reddit).