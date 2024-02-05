16 Job Interview Red Flags That Should Send Anyone Running for the Hills

Job interviews are a two-way street—while trying to impress the interviewer, you should also pay attention to signs that scream “toxic workplace” or “mismatched role.” You might be thinking, “Why observe or ask questions? I just want the job!” But here's the thing: Your time and skills are valuable, and you shouldn't settle for a job that gives off bad vibes. Experienced interviewers shared the following red flags on a message board thread to help job seekers avoid awful workplaces.

Unclear Training Expectations

No job is walk-in-the-park easy, especially if it involves new skills or complex tasks. A good company knows this and invests in proper training to get you up to speed. If an interviewer can't explain how they'll help you learn while working at their company, chances are they'll prioritize immediate results over employee development. They may expect you to perform right away with minimal guidance. Look for a company that's got your back with organized training plans.

Discussing Severance Packages in the First Interview

They're essentially saying, “Hey, we fire people pretty often, but here's some cash to soften the blow!” It's not exactly a confidence booster for your job security. If a company has a high turnover rate, there is likely something wrong with the company culture or the work environment. This could mean you'll be unhappy working there, even if you are not laid off.

Optional Overtime Expected

Imagine your interviewer saying, “The overtime isn't mandatory, but many stay late most days.” It's just a sneaky way to say overtime is mandatory and hints at a workaholic vibe—where long hours are a badge of honor, even if it crushes your well-being. Say goodbye to work-life balance. You might be working extra hours without extra pay, essentially working for free.

Getting Mad Over Glassdoor Reviews

Thinking of questioning your interviewer about their company's bad Glassdoor reviews during a job interview? You should! A good company embraces feedback, but if they react angrily, it might signal trouble. Getting defensive implies resistance to change. Save yourself from a lousy workplace – plenty of companies appreciate feedback without a freakout.

Workplace Perks Over Job Fulfillment

You ask, “Why do you love working here?” Then the interviewer smiles and says, “Great question!” then stares into space, and finally, they say, “Well, the parking spots are pretty sweet… and, uh, the people are nice!” Parking and friendly people are nice, but they shouldn't be the main selling points of a job. A company culture that prioritizes convenience and social life over actual career growth and meaningful work isn't a vote of confidence.

They Don't Care About the Employees

Ask about the company's best employees. If they struggle to name someone, that's not a good sign. If they praise someone for working around the clock while preaching work-life balance, it's a sign their values might not match their actions. A success story fueled by personal sacrifices hints at a culture prioritizing individual success over well-being. Listen closely for signs of cutthroat tactics or competitiveness; it could signal a toxic workplace where personal glory overshadows teamwork.

“You'll Be Wearing Many Hats”

Picture this: You're in a job interview, everything seems great, and then they drop the line, “You'll be wearing many hats.” Cool, right? But beware—it might mean juggling multiple roles without the pay to match. If you're all about learning and mastering skills, this opportunity will make you a pro with a diverse skill set, boosting your resume. But if not, saying no might save you from becoming an overwhelmed jack of all trades with no personal life.

High Expectations, Low Pay

Money matters in job interviews, and when you ask about the salary, you hope for a number that matches your skills and the company's high standards. But if the reply is a casual “just minimum wage,” it's a red flag. They might be looking for top talent on a budget, hoping to get more work for less pay. Be wary; they might be banking on your desperation or undervaluing your worth.

You're Expected To Pay for the Uniform

Think twice if they want you to buy the uniform with their company logo. It's not just a t-shirt; it's a sneaky pay cut. Those branded clothes add up quickly, and your salary shrinks whenever you need a new one. If the company requires a branded uniform, they should provide it to employees. Plus, mandatory logo wear can feel like a subtle way the company dictates your appearance.

No-Show Boss During the Interview

You arrive at the company pumped and ready for the job interview, but the boss is MIA. No apologies, no rescheduling—just silence. It says a lot about the company's respect for your time. Do you want to work for someone who can't even manage their own calendar?

Everyone Looks Exhausted

Imagine walking into an interview and everyone looks like they haven't slept in days. If everyone looks like they're about to collapse, chances are they're pulling double shifts to keep things afloat. That means you could be in for long hours, tight deadlines, and a never-ending to-do list. That's a lot to handle, considering your well-being and sanity matter more than any paycheck.

Vague Job Descriptions

Ever walk into an interview where the job description sounds like a dream but the interviewer's explanation is as clear as mud? If the interviewer can't clearly explain your daily tasks and responsibilities, run for the hills! A company that doesn't understand its own needs is unlikely to have a clear path to success.

Work Hard, Play Hard Deception

When an interviewer tells you this, it's more likely a sneaky move, focusing on “play hard” to distract from the reality of “work hard.” They want you to think about ping pong and beer, not ask about work-life balance. What's their “play hard” really about? Forced team-building or endless networking events? Remember, actual downtime should be your choice, not a workday extension.

If They Dodge the Salary Talk

When salary talks turn vague or mysterious, it's a sign they're not playing fair on pay. They may hope you'll take the job and only realize the low pay later. Beware of companies silencing pay discussions—they thrive on keeping you in the dark. Don't fall for it; know your worth and negotiate wisely.

When They Say You Should Be Grateful for the Interview

Watch out: if the interviewer says, “Many want to work here; consider yourself fortunate,” it's a manipulation tactic. They want you to be grateful and not question the job's downsides. A packed “waiting line” often means high turnover—people don't leave if it's all good. Plus, such a statement disrespects your skills, suggesting you should be thankful for any crumbs they toss your way.

Working Weekends

Interviewers might ask if you're willing to work weekends, and this question should get your warning signs pinging. If it's a standard Monday-Friday job and they expect you to put in extra time on the weekends, it's a pretty clear sign they don't value work-life balance. Responsible employers will know how vital rest time is to the longevity of your job performance and won't work you like a dog.

Source: Reddit