18 Animated Movies That Will Make You Cry Like A Baby

Are you a sucker for a film that demands a good cry? Me too! Something about animated films that evoke that emotion is special. Recently someone asked, “Which animated movies make you cry like a baby?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1 – Coco (2017)

One user admits they came on the thread to suggest this movie since it gets them every time they watch it. Just thinking about it makes them cry. The user also writes how much they love the music. The combination of the final scene and the music makes them cry like a baby every time.

2 – Up (2009)

One person shares that this movie resembles their grandpa's story – everything from miscarriages to losing a wife. It was the grandpa's favorite movie; they watched it every time he visited. The commenter still gets super emotional every time they watch it since their grandpa passed two years ago.

3 – Inside Out (2015)

In the movie, near the end, when the character is lonely and sad, mourning the loss of the childhood home, it crushes one forum user every time.

A second admits the same and adds they know many people who lose it during the Bing Bong scene since it's so relatable.

4 – The Fox and The Hound (1981)

A user shares that the movie The Fox and the Hound makes them bawl like a baby, especially during the scene where standing on the road, Todd watches her drive away.

Another person comments that they get choked up just hearing the song and imagining his slight head tilt.

5 – Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

One person states that Grave of the Fireflies is one of the greatest movies they only want to watch once. A second commenter writes that just talking about the movie makes them tear up.

Finally, a third admits they have teared up in other movies, but Grave of the Fireflies is the only one that's ever induced full gasping crying. This person says they will never watch it again but still recommends it to anyone that asks.

6 – Dumbo (1941)

Someone votes Dumbo for the scene where he visits his mom in the jail cart. Another user shares that they put on the movie when they need a good cry and then hug their dogs. A third person admits that they cannot watch this movie ever since they had kids.

7 – WALL-E (2008)

One person confessed to crying over the best robots ever during the scene where WALL-E's been reset, and EVA is trying to help him. A second person replies that they avoided seeing WALL-E in the theater since they could tell from the trailer that they would be ugly crying during the whole movie. This person confirms that the prediction was “1000% accurate” after watching it the first day it came out on DVD.

8 – Big Hero 6 (2014)

One person mentions Big Hero 6 and says the movie did not get the credit it deserved. Someone admits that they balled their eyes out when Tadashi died. Others agree that this animated film was amazing and confessed they “Came here to say this.”

9 – The Iron Giant (1999)

One of the users questions how The Iron Giant doesn't make anybody else cry. Another states that she is a grown woman and still cries watching it for the 100th time. A third commenter agrees that they tear up just thinking about the ending.

10 – Moana (2016)

One person confesses that when the character sings to the lava monster Te Ka in Moana, it feels like she's singing to the person watching. A second person replies that the science at the end with the grandma gets her every time. Then someone comments that it feels like they have stolen your heart from inside you.

11 – Bambi (1942)

One user says that whenever they watch Bambi, they cry. Another person comments Bambi is a masterpiece, from the hand-drawn animation to the musical score; everything is just excellent. It's truly a work of art.

12 – Monsters Inc (2001)

One person writes that they cried real man tears when they watched Monsters Inc. Another person who recalls the scene that broke them as a kid was when Boo opens her closet door, hoping to see Sully, and only sees her clothes. Boo was so sad. A third commenter remembers the scene when they grind up Boo's door. As a grown man, he had to leave the room during that scene.

13 – The Lion King (1994)

One person admits that they still cry every time they see this movie. Even though there are sad scenes, several users comment that The Lion King is the best-animated movie of all time.

14 – Pokémon: The First Movie

Someone writes that a movie scene that will always make them cry is Pikachu's scene at the end of Pokémon: The First Movie. Another person recalls that nothing broke their heart more than watching two psi-ducks fighting.

15 – The Land Before Time (1998)

A user complains that they must have forgotten that this was a kid's movie because it was so sad. The user tried not to cry when watching it with their nephew. Someone else recalls the heartbreaking scene when he thinks his mom came back after seeing his own big shadow. Another person confesses to being unable to breathe and “crying like a snot-nosed toddler who had their toy taken away” while watching this movie.

16 – The Last Unicorn (1982)

Many users write about how this movie terrified them as kids. One person says, “As absurd as this movie is, it is also SO SAD.” Now watching it as an adult, someone comments that they had no idea how complex and emotional it is and that it is not a children's story at all.

17 – Toy Story 3 (2010)

One person thinks the idea for Toy Story 3 is genius, and every time they watch it, it gets them deep in their feelings. Another responds that it's a very emotional movie.

18 – Toy Story 4 (2019)

A forum user comments that Toy Story 4 is the animated movie that makes them cry like babies. Somebody else writes that they were happy with the Toy Story 3 ending, but then Toy Story 4 was the nice epilogue they didn't know they wanted.

Honorable Mentions: Fern Gully, Encanto, The Land Before Time, and Brother Bear.

Source: Reddit.