18 Decent Paying Jobs That Require No Degree and Almost No Human Interaction

Put away the textbooks and showcase your practical skills—some jobs care about what you can do, not what you studied. No awkward small talk and office politics. You can dive into tasks, work independently, and still enjoy a good salary! Imagine a reality with low-interaction, high-reward jobs, providing independence and skill growth. These are some of the best jobs that pay an honest living, don't require a college education, and involve very little face time with people.

Truck Driver

Hit the road with just you, your truck, and some good tunes! No fancy degrees are needed; you can bank anywhere from $50K to $100K annually. Sure, you'll have to be away from home a lot and have some responsibilities – but you'll be the captain of your truck. Long hours and irregular schedules can be difficult for some, but it beats dealing with angry customers or expensive student loans!

School Custodian

While everyone else is busy elsewhere, you make sure the classrooms, hallways, cafeterias, libraries, and gyms are sparkling clean for the next day's learning adventure. No college degree is needed to be a school custodian, and you're looking at around $50K a year. Weekends and holidays off can mean you have plenty of time for your pursuits. Sure, it can be a dirty job with some heavy lifting and floor scrubbing, but if you like working alone and seeing the fruits of your labor, this gig is pretty sweet.

Petroleum Landman

Imagine being a modern-day treasure hunter, but instead of hunting for buried gold, you uncover hidden treasures like oil and gas! In this career, you spend most of your time exploring vast lands, not cooped up in office cubicles. You become a top-notch negotiator, convincing landowners to share their underground wealth for a fair price. You can earn big bucks by being resourceful and sharp in negotiations. Salaries range between $55,000 to over $120,000, depending on your abilities and deals. All you need to start is a high school diploma or GED. Just know that it comes with long hours, remote locations, and tricky legal stuff.

Railroad Signal Maintainer

As a railroad signals maintainer, no college education is required (training and certification may be necessary). You get to spend your days roaming the tracks, fixing signals, lights, and gates to keep those trains chugging along safely. With salaries often topping $100,000, it's not just a job; it's a ticket to a rewarding career. Plus, knowing you're preventing accidents and delays can be a satisfying part of the job.

Mail Carrier for USPS

Ever thought about getting paid to stroll through your neighborhood, rain or shine? That's the gig of a USPS mail carrier! You'll deliver and collect mail in your assigned routes – walking in urban areas or riding a vehicle in rural spots. There might be some chit-chat here and there, but it's mostly just you, the mail, and the open road. There is no need for a college degree; a high school diploma or GED works just fine. The salary ranges from around 50k-70k plus perks, which include health benefits, a pension, and a chance to climb the ladder without dealing with office drama!

Lineman

No degree needed—your job is installing, fixing, and maintaining power lines—sometimes way up high or even underground. Learn the ropes through hands-on training, climb poles like a pro, and keep the electricity flowing with your tight-knit team. Safety is critical, but the pay can hit $100K or more if you're up for the challenge. It's not for everyone, but if you're ready to be a real-life electrician hero, this might just be your power-packed adventure!

Water Treatment Plant Operator

A water treatment plant operator's job involves monitoring gauges, adjusting chemical feed rates, performing routine maintenance, and troubleshooting issues. It's just you and the pumps, filters, clarifiers, and disinfection systems. No endless meetings or phone calls; your focus is on keeping the water flowing smoothly. No degree is needed; skills and training are valued over diplomas. Score a solid $50K yearly or more while directly impacting your community's health and safety with clean drinking water.

Automotive Photographers

A job that lets you spend your days surrounded by dazzling cars, capturing their beauty with just a click—that's the dream life of an automotive photographer! Sure, there's some chat with dealership managers, but it's mostly to seal the deal and get paid. It's just you, your camera, and the freedom to let your creativity loose on those four-wheeled masterpieces. With an average pay of $17 per hour, you can earn a solid income, especially if you're handling multiple dealerships or throwing in some extra services.

Solar Installer

Being a solar installer is all about turning rooftops into mini power hubs by installing sun-harnessing panels. No college degree is required, and no endless meetings. It's a bright choice with potential earnings of up to $70K a year. Just keep in mind that being a solar installer isn't a stroll in the park – you'll be on rooftops, tackling a physically demanding job with safety concerns, and maybe some unpredictable hours.

Online Course Creator

Share your skills and make money while doing it! Whether it's baking epic cupcakes or acing calculus, you're qualified. Film lessons, create killer content, and interact with students through text or recordings. No awkward small talk—just pure knowledge-sharing bliss. Once done, it keeps earning you money even while you're napping. No degree is needed with a potential yearly salary of up to $80K. Building a successful course takes effort, but the freedom, flexibility, and rewards are worth it.

Dog Walker

Imagine getting paid to hang out with furry best friends all day, exploring parks, and sniffing out adventures! Welcome to the world of being a dog walker! No university degree is needed, just a love for dogs and a desire to move your feet. You become their personal playtime guide, keeping them happy and healthy with walks and games. While you might initially chat with pet owners, most of your time is in the company of dogs. The pay range can vary a lot by area and experience, but generally, you can expect between $42,000 and $70,000 yearly!

Copywriter

Copywriters are marketing gurus who help write words that convince people to buy stuff. No degree is needed—you'll craft catchy phrases for ads, websites, and more. Perfect for writing enthusiasts who'd rather skip college or the office world. Depending on your work situation, your client chats could be mostly through email. Earn an average yearly salary of $61,691, but you could double that if you've got the skills and clients!

E-Commerce Reseller

As an e-commerce reseller, all you need to do is hunt for cool finds at low prices, give them a polish, and flip them online for profit. No mandatory college diploma, and you're dealing with products, not people. Say goodbye to awkward small talk – it's all about listing, shipping, and making customers online happy. Work from anywhere, anytime; if you're dedicated, watch that salary grow!

Freelance Graphic Designer

Be your own design boss—setting your hours and choosing projects that ignite your creative spark. It's like having a design studio, but you can work in your PJs or anywhere else as long as there's Wi-Fi! Collaborating with clients is part of the deal, but you'll mostly work solo. Earn around $60K yearly. Graphic design training from a boot camp or online courses can equip you with the skills and knowledge that you'll need.

Medical Transcriptionist

Become a medical transcriptionist—listen to recordings from healthcare pros and turn them into written reports. No degree is required! Just hone your listening skills and learn some medical lingo. The minimal human interaction is perfect if you love peace and quiet. Many gigs offer remote work, giving you flexibility. You can get an average yearly salary of $50K in a growing industry.

Web Developer

If you've got a knack for crafting websites and web applications utilizing languages like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, this could be your sweet spot. There's occasional teamwork, but mostly, you're in your coding zone, tackling the challenge of perfecting websites. Although some programmers have a computer science degree, you can gain skills from boot camps, online courses, and internships instead. Bring your ideas to life, make online life easier for people, and bank an average of $80K yearly.

Wind Turbine Technician

As a Wind Turbine Technician, you can earn $60K yearly, work outdoors, and boost sustainability with minimal human interaction. You'll spend your days setting up turbines, fixing components, and keeping everything running smoothly. It can be physically demanding, but if you prefer the wind over office chats, this could be your dream gig.

Virtual Assistant

Being a virtual assistant gives you the privilege of working from anywhere in your PJs and assisting people with all sorts of cool tasks, all without needing a college degree or dealing with tons of people. Earn $20-$40 per hour, and it can grow. Do cool tasks like email management or social media stuff. You choose your clients and projects so you can work on things you enjoy.

