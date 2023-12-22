18 U.S. States So Expensive They Aren’t Worth Living In

Ever dreamt of living in the lap of luxury but found your wallet protesting? Well, you're not alone! In the vast expanse of the United States, there exist pockets of opulence that come at a hefty price.

We're talking about 18 states where the cost of living can make even the most lavish lifestyles raise an eyebrow. From towering rent to sky-high grocery bills, these states might make you question if the splendor is really worth the expense.

You'll probably guess the first two states on the list, but a couple of these expensive states might surprise you.

California: The Golden State's Golden Price Tag

California, known for its stunning coastline and thriving tech industry, also boasts one of the country's highest living costs (which accounts for a mass exodus to neighboring states). Skyrocketing housing prices, steep taxes, and elevated transportation costs make it a challenging place for many to afford.

New York: The Empire State of Expenses

New York is synonymous with bustling cities and cultural richness. However, the high cost of housing, especially in New York City, coupled with elevated state and local taxes, makes it a financial challenge for many residents.

Hawaii: Paradise at a Price

While Hawaii offers breathtaking scenery and a tropical paradise, the cost of living is exceptionally high. Imported goods, expensive housing, and limited job opportunities contribute to the financial strain on residents.

Massachusetts: The Bay State's Expensive Shorelines

Massachusetts, home to prestigious universities and historical sites, has a hefty price tag. High housing costs, elevated healthcare expenses, and a generally high cost of living can make it a challenging state for budget-conscious individuals.

Alaska: The Last Frontier With a High Cost

Alaska's picturesque landscapes and unique lifestyle come with a cost. The state's remote location leads to higher prices for goods and services, while extreme weather conditions can result in increased utility bills. Alaska definitely won't be for everyone.

Oregon: Nature's Beauty With a Financial Toll

Oregon's natural beauty and progressive culture attract many, but the cost of living is rising. Increasing home prices, state income taxes, and higher-than-average healthcare costs can make it a financial challenge for residents.

Connecticut: Affluence at a Price

Connecticut, known for its affluence and proximity to major cities, has a high cost of living. Expensive housing, elevated healthcare expenses, and state taxes contribute to the financial strain on residents.

Maryland: The Costly Chesapeake State

Maryland, home to the Chesapeake Bay and vibrant cities like Baltimore, has a high price tag. Housing costs, state taxes, and above-average healthcare expenses contribute to the overall expensive lifestyle.

Washington: Tech Hub With Rising Living Costs

Washington state, particularly Seattle, is a hub for the tech industry. However, the booming economy has led to increased housing costs, higher-than-average taxes, and a rise in the overall cost of living.

New Jersey: The Garden State's Financial Challenges

New Jersey's proximity to New York City and Philadelphia makes it desirable, but it comes with financial challenges. High property taxes, expensive housing, and elevated living costs can burden residents.

Rhode Island: Small State, Big Expenses

Rhode Island, despite its small size, has a high cost of living. Housing prices, state taxes, and healthcare expenses contribute to the financial challenges faced by its residents.

Vermont: Scenic Beauty With Financial Strain

Vermont's picturesque landscapes and small-town charm attract residents, but the cost of living is a consideration. Harsh winters, high property taxes, and limited job opportunities can make it challenging for individuals to make ends meet.

New Hampshire: Live Free, but It Ain't Free

New Hampshire's motto may be “Live Free or Die,” but living free comes at a cost. The state's lack of sales tax is offset by high property taxes and a higher-than-average cost of living.

Illinois: The Prairie State's Pricy Lifestyle

Illinois, home to Chicago and diverse cultural attractions, also has a high cost of living. Property taxes, state income taxes, and expensive healthcare contribute to the financial challenges faced by residents.

Virginia: Historical Heritage With a Financial Burden

Virginia's rich historical heritage comes with a financial burden for residents. High housing costs, state taxes, and above-average healthcare expenses make it a challenging state in terms of affordability.

Delaware: Small State, Big Expenses

Delaware's small size doesn't exempt it from high living costs. While it lacks sales tax, property taxes and healthcare expenses can make it an expensive place to live.

Minnesota: Land of Lakes and Expensive Living

Minnesota's natural beauty and numerous lakes come with a price. Harsh winters, higher housing costs, and state income taxes contribute to the overall expensive lifestyle.

Colorado: Rocky Mountain High Costs

Colorado's outdoor recreation and scenic beauty are appealing, but the cost of living is rising. High housing prices, state income taxes, and increasing living costs present financial challenges for residents.