Retro Regrets: The 1950s Automobiles We Wish We Could Forget

The 1950s was a weird decade for the auto industry. There were some great ideas, but the execution was just not quite there yet. Don’t get me wrong, there were some great cars in the 1950s, but these cars didn’t make the cut.

In a decade of extravagant fins and questionable engineering decisions, these automotive blunders have etched their names in the hall of shame as the worst cars of the 1950s.

1957 Chevy Bel Air

Mention a '57 Chevy, and even those with minimal interest in cars instantly recognize it. The Bel Air was available in three trims—the base 150, mid-level 210, and top-tier Bel Air, and it earned its fame for its wealth of features and distinctive accents. This car was often referred to as the “poor man's Cadillac” and was offered a variety of body styles, including convertibles, coupes, sedans, wagons, and station wagons.

1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner Convertible

In 1957, Ford changed up their auto designs big time. They introduced the semi-perimeter cowbelly frame with outward-bowing side rails, allowing for a lower passenger floor and a sleeker roofline. This innovative frame design was initially featured in the 1956 Continental Mark II.

Later in the year, the introduction of the Skyliner convertible in mid-1957 marked a groundbreaking achievement. Described modestly as a “mechanical miracle,” it showcased seven electric motors, four screw jacks, ten solenoids, and an intricate web of wiring to operate an all-metal convertible top.

1956 Plymouth Fury

The 1956 Plymouth Fury was a departure from Plymouth's traditional conservative image and was intended to be a limited edition model. The Fury was Plymouth’s attempt at competing in the high-performance sector as it tried to redefine itself. The sleek lines, peaked fenders, and clean bar grille of the 1955 model set the stage for Plymouth's revival, and this car introduced Plymouth's first-ever V-8 engine.

1953 Buick Skylark

The 1953 Buick Skylark holds its own as one of the most recognizable and iconic American cars from the 1950s. This car was released in celebration of Buick's 50th anniversary, and it was built on the foundation of Buick's experimental sports car, the XP-300. Available exclusively as a convertible and based on the Roadmaster drivetrain, it became the car of choice for Hollywood stars, including Milton Berle, Bob Hope, and Jackie Gleason.

1956 Continental Mark II

The 1956 Continental Mark II is a car that a lot of people forget about. It had a limited production of approximately 3,000 units, which makes this vehicle a rare and fun find. The Continental Mark II set out to rival the Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, and it came with an OEM radio, power windows, power brakes and steering, dual heaters, sumptuous leathers, and power seats.

1956 Studebaker Golden Hawk

With the launch of the Golden Hawk, Studebaker broke away from its traditional image of solid and stolid cars and set out to compete with high-performance rivals. The Golden Hawk kept the hardtop shell and window-frameless doors but added new design changes and a supercharged 289-cubic-inch engine. While only 9,305 Golden Hawks were built during its production, their attraction has led to a strong following among enthusiasts and collectors.

1956 Mercury

In 1956, the Mercury brand transitioned from its original positioning as a lower-end premium car to a more budget-friendly market segment, advertised as “bringing Mercury value to more people than ever before.”

During the 1956 model year, Mercury introduced a chrome-laden four-door hardtop, known as a “phaeton,” plus a new entry-level series, the Medalist, which was priced among the low-priced field, the Medalist aimed to expand the brand's reach.

1956 Chrysler 300

The 1956 Chrysler 300 was an automotive legend. It had an insane (for its day) 300 gross horsepower under its hood, and it quickly earned a reputation as one of the era's fastest cars.

A test conducted by “Uncle Tom” McCahill of Mechanix Illustrated recorded a 0 to 60 mph time of just 9.8 seconds, and he managed to push the car to a top speed of 130 mph. This car was known as “Beautiful Brutes” by the contemporary automotive press.

Despite its short model year, the 1956 Chrysler 300 was a standout, with 1,725 units sold at a base price of $4,109.

1956 Packard Caribbean

The 1956 Packard Caribbean is a magnificent relic from the golden era of the 1950s. The origins of this car can be traced back to the Henney Company of Freeport, Illinois, a long-time supplier of Packard's professional car bodies.

The Caribbean was conceived as a low-volume, high-end “sports” model aimed at projecting a more youthful image and generating additional publicity for Packard.

1958 Buick Limited

The 1958 Buick Limited was Buick’s attempt at gaining traction in the luxury car market. Sadly, the timing couldn't have been worse, as it coincided with an unforeseen recession year, marking one of the worst economic downturns since the 1930s.

Despite the recession, the 1958 Buick embraced the spirit of the times, known as the “Age of Excess.” This era was characterized by a longing for extravagance, where the motto, “If you've got it, flaunt it,” seemed to hold sway. The 1958 Buick took this sentiment seriously and featured high-flying tail fins and vibrant three-tone color schemes.

Chrysler Imperial Crown

The Chrysler Imperial Crown of the 1950s was a well-crafted vehicle that offered comfort and sophistication for its passengers. With a standard length and a 131.5-inch wheelbase, the Imperial Crown initially featured four doors and accommodated six passengers.

It was closely related to other Chrysler models like the Windsor, Saratoga, and Town & Country, maintaining exterior trim similarities but distinguishing itself through its coach roof and an upscale interior design that incorporated leather and broadcloth materials.

DeSoto Adventurer

The 1957 DeSoto Adventurer was a sub-series of the Fireflite range and represented a significant leap forward in design and engineering for Chrysler.

In 1957, DeSoto embraced Chrysler's “forward look” design philosophy, giving the Adventurer a fresh and modern appearance. What truly set it apart, though, was the introduction of the 345-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) Hemi V8 engine.

With a robust 345 horsepower, the 1957 Adventurer was a trailblazer, becoming the first American car to offer one horsepower per cubic inch as standard equipment.

Dodge Custom Royal

In the late 1950s, Dodge's lineup primarily consisted of the reliable Coronet models, but the top-tier Custom Royals made a statement of their own, though surviving examples are hard to come by these days. These boldly styled and powerful cars, produced at a rate of around 22,000 units each year, have become sought-after classics.

The 1957 Dodge Custom Royal came equipped with a formidable standard engine, a four-barrel-topped 325-cubic-inch Super Red Ram V8, producing 260 horsepower and 335 lb-ft of torque.

1956 Mercury XM-Turnpike Cruiser

The 1956 Mercury XM-Turnpike Cruiser was a product of the forward-thinking Ford Motor Company design team. The 1956 Mercury XM-Turnpike Cruiser, initially known as the Mandalay when conceived in 1954 by designer John Najjar, caught the eye of Ford executive Jack Reith, who advocated for its development, leading to a team effort by designers Elwood Engel, Gene Bordinat, Don DeLaRossa, and Larry Shinoda.

The car was constructed by Ghia of Italy at a substantial cost of $80,000, and Ford labeled the show car as “an experimental car that anticipates future motoring needs.”

Lincoln Continental Mark IV

The Lincoln Continental Mark IV of 1976 was positioned at the pinnacle of personal-luxury automobiles. It had hidden headlights, a Rolls-Royce-style grille, a prominent stand-up hood ornament, an elongated hood, a half-vinyl top, and distinctive oval-shaped opera windows.

In 1976, Lincoln enhanced the car's exclusivity with special models that featured color schemes and options curated by renowned designers. The Bill Blass version had a tasteful midnight blue with tan accents.

1958 Edsel Citation Convertible

The Edsel Citation Convertible was produced from 1958 to 1960 and was Ford's attempt to bridge the gap between itself and General Motors in the domestic automotive market. It was accompanied by a yearlong teaser campaign that generated immense anticipation, leading consumers to believe that the Edsel was the car of the future.

One of the most distinctive design elements of the Edsel was its trademark “horsecollar” grille, which set it apart from other cars of the period. While opinions on its design varied, it certainly left a lasting impression.

1958 Packard Hawk

The 1958 Packard Hawk was born almost by accident and driven by the vision of Roy Hurley, the Curtiss-Wright CEO, who was in charge of Studebaker-Packard during the final days of the Packard brand.

Hurley had been impressed by the Maserati 3500 Gran Turismo Allemano during a trip to Europe, particularly its low, wide grille opening and aggressive hood scoop. He commissioned chief designer Duncan McRae to adapt these features to the Studebaker Hawk K-body hardtop shell. McRae's design included a fiberglass hood, a bolt-on front fascia, plated dagmars on the front bumper, and a low, sloping rear deck lid reminiscent of the original 1953 Studebaker design.

1958 Rambler Ambassador Wagon

Under George Romney's leadership, Rambler had climbed to third place in the industry by 1960. In fact, AMC phased out the Nash and Hudson brands in 1957, relying solely on Rambler.

To bridge the gap left by these departures, the Rambler Ambassador was introduced in 1958. It featured a longer 117-inch wheelbase and a potent 327-cubic-inch V8 engine.

The compact Rambler American returned, becoming one of the lowest-priced American cars. Romney championed compact cars and tirelessly promoted them, leaving a lasting impact on AMC and the auto industry.

Renault Dauphine

The Renault Dauphine was produced from 1956 to 1967 across numerous countries and was a global success for the French automaker, with over two million units sold.

In 1960, the Dauphine achieved remarkable sales in the USA, with over 100,000 units sold, second only to Volkswagen among foreign cars. With a wheelbase and size similar to the V.W. Beetle, the Dauphine sported a rear-mounted 845cc inline-four engine with water cooling and offered unique features like a spare tire compartment behind the front bumper and an optional semi-automatic transmission.

However, it faced challenges, and Renault didn't make a significant return to the U.S. market until 1982 when it acquired a stake in American Motors.

Trabant P50

The Trabant P50 was a small family car produced by an East German manufacturer. It evolved into various models, including the 500, 600, 601, and Trabant 1.1. These cars were known for their unique design and were made from Duroplast. One intriguing iteration is the P50e Retro, a hypothetical future version with a stylish and sustainable design.

Nash Metropolitan

The Nash Metropolitan was a small car produced from 1954 to 1962, and it defied conventional wisdom that small cars weren't popular in the United States. It had a European influence and featured a compact design, including a rear-mounted engine. The Nash Metropolitan was eventually built in Europe to keep costs low and became a classic American compact car.

Mercury Monterey

The Mercury Monterey was introduced in 1939 and filled the gap between Ford's DeLuxe and Lincoln-Zephyr models. It featured a stylish, jet-inspired design with straight body lines, creases, and hints of tail fins.

Under the hood, it housed Mercury's first overhead valve V-8 engine, offering improved performance. The Monterey wagon, with wood-like trim, combined style and practicality, making it a classic piece of 1950s Americana.

1953 Chevrolet Corvette

The 1953 Chevrolet Corvette holds a special place in automotive history as the debut model of one of America's most iconic sports cars. The idea of the Corvette was born out of G.M.'s desire to compete with European sports cars like Jaguar and M.G., which were gaining popularity in the post-World War II era.

It was the first mass-produced American car to feature a fiberglass body, which was lightweight and corrosion-resistant. The Corvette made its public debut as a concept car at the 1953 General Motors Motorama auto show in New York City. It received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public and press, prompting G.M. to push the car into production.