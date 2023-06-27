25 1980s Comedies That Still Hold Up Today

Let’s be honest, some of our favorite movies haven’t aged as well as we hoped. Sure, we may have laughed our heads off at Police Academy or Revenge of the Nerds when we watched them in the theater, but today, we’d be hard-pressed to even snicker at these flicks. Sometimes, the problem comes from changing social standards, making what was once an off-color gag into a serious offense. Sometimes, it's just that we’ve grown older, and the things that amused us as teens no longer amuse us as adults.

But even though some 1980s comedies deserve to be forgotten, the decade still has a ton of gems that are just as fun today as they were 40 years ago. From sharp-witted satires to good-natured spoofs to heart-warming romantic comedies, the 80s had some of the best movies of all time. So if you want a dose of nostalgia and some timeless laughs, check out one of these 25 films.

1. 9 to 5 (1980)

9 to 5 holds up because its central premise stays sadly relevant, more than 40 years after its release. It’s easy to imagine a new movie or show about women teaming up against their pig-headed boss. But even without its evergreen premise, 9 to 5 would still be a great movie, thanks to the sparkling performances by leads Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton, as well as Dabney Coleman as the slimy boss.

In the hands of such talented performers, 9 to 5 transforms a troubling premise into a hilarious story of empowerment.

2. Airplane! (1980)

Airplane! keep getting laughs today. In fact, it’s considered by many to be one of the funniest movies of all time. Sure, some things might surprise some modern viewers, not least of which is the sudden nudity in a PG-rated film (PG-13 didn’t come along for a few more years). But there’s no denying the movie’s rapid-pace sense of humor, packing more jokes per scene than almost any film before or since. Whether it's Lloyd Bridges’s increasingly outrageous coping mechanisms or Leslie Nielsen’s droll delivery of “I am serious, and quit calling me Shirley,” Airplane! remains one of history’s most enduring comedies.

3. Blues Brothers (1980)

By 1980, Saturday Night Live was already an institution, ready to jump onto the big screen. While adaptations of skits have ranged from classic (Wayne’s World) to utterly forgettable (Stuart Saves His Family), none have surpassed the first SNL film, The Blues Brothers. Starring Dan Aykroyd at his coolest and a barely-contained John Belushi, The Blues Brothers boasts performances by some of the world’s best r&b and blues musicians, including Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Cab Calloway, and B.B. King. But the movie never lets its respect for the legends get in the way of the gags, as demonstrated by truly madcap scenes of police chases and car pile-ups.

4. The Great Muppet Caper (1981)

1979’s The Muppet Movie may have more heart but if you want full Muppet mayhem, you cannot beat their 1981 follow-up, The Great Muppet Caper. The movie sends reporters Kermit, Fozzy, and Gonzo to do a story on London fashion icon Lady Holliday (Diana Rigg), but after Piggy gets blackmailed as a thief by the shifty Nicky Holliday (Charles Grodin), it will take the whole gang to clear her name. Anchored by Jim Henson’s always magical puppetry and some first-class gags, including a runner in which Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear are identical twins, The Great Muppet Caper offers a goofiness that modern family movies are still trying to replicate.

5. Modern Romance (1981)

Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy may be the kings of '80s comedies, but audiences would be remiss to forget Albert Brooks. Not only did Brooks put in memorable performances in movies such as Private Benjamin and Broadcast News, but he also directed two classic films, including the wonderful Modern Romance. Viewers today may worry that a 40-year-old look at “contemporary” dating might feel old-fashioned, but Modern Romance still entertains and provokes, thanks to Brooks and his collaborators Kathryn Harold and Bruno Kirby.

6. A Christmas Story (1983)

Some might quibble with certain entries on this list, but there’s no denying that A Christmas Story still holds up today. After all, how many '80s movies are watched at least once a year, if not several times? And it's not just nostalgia that makes A Christmas Story a staple of the holiday season. Director Bob Clark perfectly balances the warmth and wit of Jean Shepherd’s original stories, creating gags that delight children of all ages, no matter if they want the latest video game or an official carbine action Red Rider BB-gun.

7. Mr. Mom (1983)

To be sure, the central premise of Mr. Mom seems quaint nowadays, as stay-at-home dads no longer raise as many eyebrows. But Michael Keaton brings such humanity and humor to his role as a man forced by a recession into becoming his family’s caretaker that people of any gender or economic situation can still relate to his foibles. Even better, he’s joined by a cast of standout supporting actors, including Terry Garr, Martin Mull, and Christopher Lloyd.

8. Strange Brew (1983)

Okay, hear me out. At first glance, a movie about a couple of oft-inebriated Canadians doesn’t sound like something that ages particularly well. But whoever had the idea to take goofball brothers Bob and Doug McKenzie (Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas, reprising the characters they created for the sketch comedy series SCTV) and stick them into the middle of a Hamlet-inspired plot about ownership of a brewery struck on something brilliant. The good-natured buffoons keep pushing things deeper into absurdity, making for an inoffensively wonderful oddity.

9. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

It’s impossible to talk about '80s comedies without also talking about Eddie Murphy. The brilliant Saturday Night Live cast member took the world by storm after leaping to the big screen with 48 Hrs. and Trading Places. But it was his electric performance as Detroit detective Alex Foley that made Murphy a star. Murphy’s boisterous laugh and chaotic energy turned a straightforward police story, originally written for Sylvester Stallone, into a comedy classic.

10. Ghostbusters (1984)

Come up to any kid and ask “Who ya gonna call,” and nine times out of ten, they’ll shout, “Ghostbusters!” A ramshackle film held together by fantastic comedic actors and outstanding effects, the original Ghostbusters continues to be a favorite, despite several lackluster sequels. There’s something undeniably relatable about small business owners trying to get their company off the ground, even if that company provides supernatural extermination services.

11. Johnny Dangerously (1984)

Thanks to the success of Airplane!, spoof movies became all the rage in the 1980s, leading to hits such as the spy satire Top Secret! and the police franchise The Naked Gun. The gangster movie parody Johnny Dangerously may not have the same reputation as those other flicks, but what it lacks in notoriety, it makes up for with pure comic glee, guided by future Clueless director Amy Heckerling. With Michael Keaton in the lead as a good guy driven to a life of crime, Johnny Dangerously creates a wonderfully wacky world of fast-talking gangsters without a brain in their heads.

12. This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Thanks to the success of tv shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation, the mockumentary (fake documentary) format has become commonplace. But when Rob Reiner brought This is Spinal Tap to movie theaters, the mockumentary structure perfectly combined realism and absurdity. Sketch comedy legends Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Sheerer star as a heavy-metal band on the verge of a comeback, as long as their limited intellects don’t get in the way. 80s hard rock may be out of fashion today, but these bumbling rock stars will always be funny.

13. Pee Wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Somehow, time has only been kind to director Tim Burton’s debut feature, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure. Yes, the troubled private life of star Paul Reubens has diminished the innocent guise adopted by his persona Pee Wee Herman, but that only makes the character all the more absurd. As Pee Wee, Reubens bounces like a maniac all over the screen. But it's really Tim Burton’s dark, twisted aesthetic that makes Pee Wee’s Big Adventure into the hilarious absurdity it’s become today.

14. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Of all the movies on this list, Little Shop of Horrors may be the most divisive, and not just because it’s a movie musical. Directed by Muppets performer Frank Oz and written by Howard Ashman, the lyricist behind songs in Disney favorites The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors is the most upbeat movie about a man-eating plant that you’ve ever seen. With R&B great Levi Stubbs voicing ever-hungry plant Audrey II and an all-star cast that includes Rick Moranis, Bill Murray, and Steve Martin, Little Shop of Horrors will have today’s viewers laughing and singing.

15. Three Amigos (1986)

Plenty of '80s comedies featured all-star casts, but few worked as perfectly as the main trio in Three Amigos. Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, and Martin Short play arrogant Hollywood actors who fall on hard times after their hit silent movies get canceled by the studio. The men agree to go to Mexico as their most famous characters, justice-loving cowboys the Three Amigos. But they don’t realize that they’ve been hired to fight a real warlord by desperate villagers who don’t understand the difference between fact and fiction. The crazy premise gives Martin, Chase, and Short plenty of room to show off their unique comic stylings.

16. True Stories (1986)

Pop stars have been crossing over into movies for as long as Hollywood has existed. But there’s never been a more unlikely star than David Byrne, frontman for the art-rock group the Talking Heads. Playing a version of himself in a cheesy cowboy gear, Byrne guides viewers through the town of Virgil, Texas, introducing us to its lovably odd residents. With a soundtrack of Talking Heads songs and a cast of weirdo characters like bed-ridden Miss Rollings or voodoo priest Mr. Tucker, True Stories has eccentricity to spare. But the movie’s real appeal is the grounded, humane performances by John Goodman, Swoosie Kurtz, and Spalding Gray.

17. Innerspace (1987)

Director Joe Dante made his name with wacky, Looney Tunes-style movies like Piranha and Gremlins. But for Innerspace, Dante adds a touch of sweetness, without sacrificing any of the zaniness of his best movies. Dennis Quaid stars as a scientist whose super-shrinking experiment goes awry when he and his shuttle-craft are injected not into a rabbit, but into hapless bystander Martin Short. Quad must bring out Short’s inner action hero to evade corporate raiders and reunite with his lost love, played by Meg Ryan.

18. Raising Arizona (1987)

All cinephiles agree that brothers Joel and Ethan Coen are two of the finest American filmmakers of all time, the geniuses behind masterpieces such as Fargo and No Country for Old Men. But they got broke into the mainstream with the madcap Raising Arizona, starring Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter. The duo star as a star-crossed cop and criminal who, desperate to be parents, kidnap one of the Arizona quintuplets, sons of the furniture magnate Nathan Arizona. The caper leads to increasingly wacky hijinks, all involving a mismatched couple who just want to be good parents.

19. A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Influential British comedy troupe Monty Python may have disbanded after their unsuccessful 1983 movie The Meaning of Life, but the group’s strange sense of humor continued through the rest of the decade, thanks to the John Cleese vehicle A Fish Called Wanda. Directed by Charles Chrichton and written by Cleese, who also co-stars, A Fish Called Wanda is a farcical romp about con artists and jewel thieves trying to outdo one another. In addition to re-teaming Pythons Cleese and Michael Palin, the movie also stars Kevin Kline and Jamie Lee Curtis at their funniest.

20. I’m Gonna Git You, Sucka (1988)

As popular as spoof movies were in the 1980s, none felt as edgy or hilarious as the Blaxploitation parody I’m Gonna Git You, Sucka. Director and star Keenan Ivory Wayans gathers an unbelievable cast, including Bernie Casey and Isaac Hayes, to lovingly tease the low-budget action genre that gave the world Shaft and Superfly. Even if you’ve never seen the movies it’s riffing on, I’m Gonna Git You, Sucka has enough madcap energy to leave even the most uptight square in stitches.

21. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Without a doubt, Who Framed Roger Rabbit has secured its legacy in the Hollywood history books. Not only is the movie a technical achievement, seamlessly melding animation and live-action, but it also brokered peace between Disney and Warner Brothers. Sure, director Robert Zemeckis and producer Steven Spielberg had to call in every favor they were owed, but they managed to get Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse to share the screen. But people may not remember that Who Framed Roger Rabbit is also a fantastic comedy, thanks to the odd-couple antics of crazy ‘toon Roger Rabbit (voiced by Charles Fleischer) and grouchy private investigator Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins).

22. Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

When Bill and Ted hit theaters in 1989, they were parents’ worst nightmare: a pair of metal-obsessed dunces who cared more about their band Wyld Stallyns than they do graduating high school. But in the decades since, Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) have only become more wholesome. Save for an ill-chosen slur, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure offers a delightful romp through history, as the titular duo use their time-traveling phone booth to gather luminaries like Napoleon and Joan of Arc and pass their final exam.

23. When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

The '90s may have been the decade of the rom-com, but the genre was first jumpstarted by 1989’s When Harry Met Sally… Working from a script by Nora Ephron, who would go on to make Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail, director Rob Reiner tells a hilarious and kind-hearted tale about two friends whose lives get complicated after they spend the night together. The movie establishes all of the rom-com tropes, including Harry’s unrealistic career and the supportive best buds, but the formula never feels tired, thanks in part to the endless chemistry between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.

24. UHF (1989)

Only in the 1980s could a curly-headed accordion player become an MTV star with his silly parodies of songs by Michael Jackson and Madonna. So popular was Weird Al Yankovic that he took his silly sense of humor to the big screen with UHF, in which he plays television programmer George Newman. The loose plot about Newman saving his dying station really exists only as a pretext for Yankovic to make skits about unlikely shows and movies like Conan the Librarian and The Volcano Worshipers’ Hour.

25. Steel Magnolias (1989)

This list started with Dolly Parton and it ends with Dolly Parton. Where previous entry 9 to 5 found Dolly standing her ground in hostile territory, Steel Magnolias puts her back on her own turf, where she and an unbelievable cast — including Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, and Julia Roberts — play Southern women going through a difficult stage of life. While the movie certainly has its more dramatic moments, director Herbert Ross keeps things warm and funny throughout.