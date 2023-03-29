Star Wars Superfan Pays $2.7 Million for R2-D2 at Auction

How much would you pay to own a piece of a galaxy, far, far away? While most consumers would find paying almost three million dollars for a pop culture memory unfathomable, the force is strong in the collectibles market.

One Star Wars collector paid a record-breaking amount for an original R2-D2 from Star Wars; the most expensive Disney collectible in 2023. While imagining everyone’s favorite droid hanging out in the breakfast nook or occupying a corner of the family room has a certain appeal, the price point this level of memorabilia goes for is probably off the table for the average superfan.

While few would pay astronomical rates to own a piece of their favorite fandom, the truly committed are emptying their deep pockets to compete for certain premium Star Wars collectibles on their bucket lists.

The Collectable Market Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

The R2-D2 unit was assembled from original components collected from several of the nine movies, and sold for $2,760,000 by Heritage Auctions.

According to a study by Market Decipher, the 2022 collectibles market was a whopping $426 billion in 2022 and is expected to cross the $1 trillion threshold by 2032.

That’s a lot of zeros.

Data analysis of Google search trends for ‘Star Wars collectibles,’ show such searches have increased by 200 percent, a huge surge in interest in this topic.

Fandom Doesn’t Come Cheap and Star Wars Collectors Pay Top Dollar

Star Wars collectors have shown their willingness to pay top dollar for signature collectibles. Star Wars has the most valuable memorabilia across all Disney franchises. Collectors who have seemingly unlimited Galactic Credit can acquire a variety of bragworthy items for their personal enjoyment and are doing exactly that.

A rare Darth Vader signature mask and helmet from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back comes in as the second most expensive piece of Star Wars memorabilia ever sold. Not everyone can or would shell out $1.1 million to own such an item, but someone indeed paid that price to call it their own.

Demand for Star Wars collectibles continues to increase, potentially creating intense competition to acquire these one-of-a-kind items. True fandom is about to get expensive.

What’s Behind The Surge of Interest?

Decluttr's report analyzed collectibles from the world's most iconic film production companies celebrating their 100th anniversaries this year. The report looked at completed auctions on the most prominent auction houses and eBay to identify the most valuable memorabilia for Star Wars fans to collect in 2023 based on price, purpose, and rarity.

Perhaps the level of excitement over these milestone anniversaries is motivating fans to go big in securing a tangible reminder of their favorite movie franchise.

That's Not All: Here's What Else Are Fans Buying

Other collectables have also brought galactically large prices. A titanium limited-edition Black Panther watch sold for $477,992. And a Snow White gold and enamel charm bracelet went for $163,800.

Other rare and unique finds include the moon buggy from James Bond: Diamonds Are Forever ($500,000) and the piano from Casablanca ($602,000.) Fans with a slightly lower memorabilia budget have scored items such as a whip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom ($66,000), and a Mickey Mouse/Sir Elton John Statue with Mickey sporting unmistakably Elton-styled sunglasses ($62,400.)

Find Rare and Expensive Memorabilia on eBay

eBay is also a place to scout for unique Star Wars, Disney and other assorted movie collectibles up for grabs. There is currently a 1977 Star Wars Trading Card featuring Luke Skywalker with a suggested starting bid of $400,000. Anyone looking to add to their memorabilia collection but at a lower price point will find a variety of 1977 Star Wars cards in the $5,000 to $7,000 range, although quality of both the cards and packaging will significantly factor into prices.

The Increased Demand Doesn’t Stop Here

Although Star Wars, Disney, and Marvel collectibles occupy the top spots for both demand and pricing, there’s a robust market for all types of memorabilia. DC Extended Universe, LEGO, Lord of the Rings, Looney Tunes, and more.

Kids, save those trading cards and protect that original packing because you never know what price it will bring in 20 years

Can money buy happiness? Maybe not, but it can buy what’s unarguably the world’s most beloved droid. Some would argue that’s pretty much the same thing.

More About The Study

Comparing Disney and Warner Bros’ franchises from Wikipedia’s list of highest-grossing media franchises and best movies from ComicYears.com and other sources, Decluttr pulled data from online auction houses Christie’s, Heritage Auctions, Phillip’s and Sotheby’s. Data was also collected from eBay for the last two years to determine the value of Disney and Warner Brothers collectibles sold over the last two years. Data is accurate as of February 24, 2023.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.