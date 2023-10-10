20 Incredible Sequels and Remakes That Surpass The Originals

Have you ever heard the phrase, “First is the worst, second is the best?” It was said numerous times on the school playground as a kid. A recent online discussion reveals that this childhood jest may have some truth to it. Movie fans discussed the remakes and sequels they felt were better than the original films they were based on. Check out their top responses.

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight had so many more moving pieces than its predecessor. Both films were beautifully done, but you could argue that the Joker was the main character instead of Batman. Many feel that The Dark Knight is the best superhero movie ever made.

2. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 2 truly elevated the superhero movie genre. It explored the human side of being a superhero, and many subsequent movies took a page out of its book.

3. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Many forum members stated Terminator 2: Judgment Day is better than the first movie and a candidate for being the best sci-fi movie ever made.

4. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

The Empire Strikes Back has to be the ultimate answer, right? Interestingly enough, it's the one film in the trilogy directed by Irvin Kershner, and George Lucas purportedly considers it the weakest of the three. Given how many fans mentioned this in the comments, they disagree.

5. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

The real testament to this film's greatness is that you don't need to have watched any Star Trek before it to be blown away. A commenter shared they took their significant other to see a showing at Montalban's theater, and they loved it, having never seen an original Star Trek episode or film prior.

6. The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter doesn't always strike gold, but when he does, he nails it. Someone noted they rewatch The Thing almost every year.

7. Paddington 2 (2017)

The adorable Paddington had more than a few fans in the conversation. A commenter shared they cried through the entire movie, making them want to be a better man.

8. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

As a kid, the original Rescuers movie terrified me. A little girl being held captive by a scary old woman, whose only hope of being rescued lies in two mice? Fortunately, the sequel has won some people over. One animation fanatic shared that this was the first film to use Disney's new digital animation system.

9. Ocean's 11 (2001)

Few people realize this movie is a remake! The original Ocean's was from 1960 and starred The Rat Pack. Needless to say, it doesn't have a lot of fans.

10. Dredd (2012)

Dredd with Karl Urban is way better than Sylvester Stallone's version. Personally, the 2012 iteration is worthy of its own sequel.

11. Evil Dead II (1987)

I've watched this movie numerous times. It's just a flat-out masterpiece. Of course, I still have an enormous love for the first one, but what they did with the second was so creative and expanded the Ash character.

12. The Muppets Christmas Carol (1992)

There are a bunch of decent to good versions of A Christmas Carol, but for some reason, the best version is the one with singing puppets. The stark contrast between the silliness of the muppets and Michael Caine playing Scrooge is amazing.

13. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the best Marvel movie ever. This is a great action movie even if you're not into Marvel. Unfortunately, if you believe the critics, Marvel went downhill from here.

14. Shrek 2 (2004)

People think the first Shrek is better because the concept was new, and the first is nostalgic. It was a good movie, but Shrek 2 was a masterpiece.

15. The Suicide Squad (2021)

The Suicide Squad with Idris Elba and John Cena destroys Suicide Squad with Will Smith. Many commenters felt the original Suicide Squad tried too hard to be The Guardians of the Galaxy, which made the movie choppy and boring. Ironically, James Gunn was brought on board to direct the 2021 version.

16. Dune (2021)

David Lynch's Dune isn't without its charms, but the 2021 version stuck closer to the book. While it doesn't have the same “weird” factor as the original, fans prefer the modern movie.

17. Addams Family Values (1993)

In my opinion, Joan Cusack deserved a Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in this movie. The Debbie and summer camp storylines are both fantastic.

18. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Someone shared they went into the movie theater to see Fury Road without expectations, which completely blew their mind. The cast, combined with stunning visuals, make this one of the most explosive films of the 2010s.

19. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The movie version stuck close to the Broadway production, which quickly became more popular than its 1960 counterpart. The charm of the musical made its way into this version, making it a favorite among fans.

20. Logan (2017)

Don't even get me started on this movie. I cried like a baby the first time I watched it, and it took me forever to see it again because the pain of my first watch kept me from wanting a repeat viewing. It's the best X-Men movie ever, period.

